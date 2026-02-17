Trump seeks trademark rights on any airports using his name
The Trump Organization claimed the Trump name is the ‘most infringed trademark in the world’
The Trump family company has filed to trademark Donald Trump's name for airports and dozens of related items, including passenger shuttle buses and flight suits.
While applications lodged with the federal trademark office seek exclusive rights, the company claims no fee will be charged for a proposed renaming near his Florida residence.
These filings emerge amidst a Florida debate over naming Palm Beach airport after Mr. Trump.
A New York-New Jersey tunnel funding dispute also links to proposals for it and Dulles International Airport in Virginia to bear his name.
The Trump Organization stated the applications were triggered by the Florida bill, insisting it seeks no profit, but protection against "bad actors," claiming the Trump name is the "most infringed trademark in the world."
"To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming," the company affirmed, referencing Palm Beach International Airport near his Mar-a-Lago club.
The company didn't respond immediately when asked if it would charge royalties for the use of the name at other airports in the future, or on merchandise listed for protection in the filings.
Josh Gerben, a trademark lawyer who uncovered the filings over the weekend, said the applications were the first of their kind he's ever seen.
“While presidents and public officials have had landmarks named in their honor, a sitting president’s private company has never in the history of the United States sought trademark rights in advance of such naming,” Gerben wrote on his blog.
“I should be very clear: these are trademark filings that are completely unprecedented.”
The applications filed by a family company unit called DTTM Operations with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are for the use of three names — President Donald J. Trump International Airport, Donald J. Trump International Airport and DJT.
The family has been on a branding spree in the past year, putting its name on towers, golf resorts and residential developments in Dubai, India, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.
The company has also been selling Trump branded electric guitars, bibles and sneakers, ventures that also fall under the DTTM unit.
In response to criticism that he and his family are profiting off the presidency, Trump has said that his business is held in trust by his sons and that he has no day-to-day involvement in the company.
