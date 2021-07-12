Trump Organization removes CFO Allen Weisselberg from leadership positions following his indictment

The Trump Organization has removed its chief financial officer from his leadership position at dozens of subsidiary companies following the longtime executive’s indictment.

Allen Weisselberg, who has served as the longtime financial officer for the Trump Organization, pleaded not guilty to 15 New York state charges, including grand larceny, for his alleged involvement in a 15-year tax fraud scheme involving the company.

He has since been removed from his leadership position at more than 40 subsidiaries, including Mar-a-Lago, according to reports.

Additionally, Mr Weisselberg’s position with the Trump Organization could change, but he would still remain employed with the company, CNN reports.

One of the subsidiaries Mr Weisselberg was removed from was Trump Payroll Corp, where he was previously listed as having multiple officer positions. But after he and Trump Payroll were charged with the Trump Organization earlier this month by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Mr Weisselberg was removed, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump’s eldest son, was now listed as taking over each officer position previously held by Mr Weisselberg, according to the publication.

Other subsidiaries Mr Weisselberg was also removed from was Trump International Golf Club and Trump National Golf Club.

On 1 July, Manhattan prosecutors served a 15-count indictment to Mr Weisselberg, the Trump Organization, and Trump Payroll Corp accusing them of a tax fraud scheme that spanned back to 2005.

Prosecutors said that the scheme benefited some top executives at the company, with higher-ups like Mr Weisselberg receiving non-cash benefits like free apartments, cars, or school tuition. The executives were accused of then hiding the non-cash income from the IRS in order to avoid paying payroll and income taxes on the benefits.

Mr Trump was not charged in the case.

The lawyers for the Trump Organization have denied all wrongdoing on the company’s part.

The Independent has contacted the Trump Organization for a comment.

A person who is familiar with the company told The Washington Post that, “Allen Weisselberg’s at the company. He’s got a job. He’s going to remain at the company.”

Mr Weisselberg, 73, has worked for the Trump Organization since the 1970s, working his way up to now be one of the top executives for the company.

His position as a top executive became more apparent when Mr Trump won the presidency, with the president handing the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization to Mr Weisselberg, Don Jr, and son Eric Trump in January 2017.

Manhattan prosecutors have accused Mr Weisselberg of evading more than $900,000 in taxes.