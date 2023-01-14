Trump news - live: Trump vents outrage over Biden and Mar-a-Lago secret papers investigations on Truth Social
Joe Rogan says ‘morons’ had a ‘king’ in Donald Trump
Donald Trump has had a busy Saturday venting on Truth Social grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.
The former president’s ire on the matter has been reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.
Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.
Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump calls a “nice guy” friendly to Democrats, will oversee an investigation into Mr Biden’s case, while Jack Smith, whom he characterises as a “Radical Left Trump HATING Lunatic”, will look into his alleged transgressions.
Meanwhile, a judge has unsealed portions of a transcript from Mr Trump’s deposition stemming from E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him.
In his testimony, he repeatedly denied allegations against him and claimed to not know the woman who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, calling her a “wack job” while threatening to sue her and her attorneys.
In focus: What happened on the opening day of the Proud Boys sedition trial?
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi filed this report from the E Barret Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, DC.
Kellyanne Conway has a warning Trump: Don’t repeat ‘disastrous mistakes'
Kellyanne Conway has warned Donald Trump not to repeat his “disastrous mistakes” as he prepares for the 2024 campaign to get underway in earnest.
“Any repeat by the 2024 Trump campaign of the disastrous mistakes in personnel, strategy and tactics of the 2020 Trump campaign may lead to the same 2020 result,” the former White House counsellor wrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times.
Gustaf Kilander in Washington, DC, has the story.
Truth Social is ‘hot’ says Trump during rape deposition
Donald Trump used his deposition in a lawsuit brought by a female columnist who claims he raped her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s to brag about the success of his Truth Social platform.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser during deposition: ‘Are you done?’
Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.
The former president responded with his trademark bravado. Alex Woodward reports.
Former president ponders: Whatever happened to respect for lawyers?
Would most lawyers even agree with the opening statement of former president Donald Trump’s latest scree on Truth Social that their profession is revered?
He begins: “Until now, I always thought that lawyers had a very special & revered place in our Country, but not anymore!”
What do people think about lawyers?
A quick look at Gallup polling on opinions of honesty and ethics in professions, which dates back to 1976, finds that the peak for when respondents rated lawyers with high or very high was in 1985 (27 per cent) and the lows were in 1999 and 2009 (13 per cent).
If you take just the past ten years, lawyers have held pretty steady at between 18 and 22 per cent. The profession even improved its standing in the period since Mr Trump was elected.
For full transparency, both TV and newspaper reporters have lost a great deal of standing over the period in which Gallup has been polling on the subject, but I digress…
Trump claims ‘Radical Left Thugs have declared ‘open season’ on lawyers
Another three “page” series of Truth Social posts from Donald Trump finds a new angle for his legal grievances, by claiming that there is an “open season” attack on lawyers by the left.
“Page 1: Until now, I always thought that lawyers had a very special & revered place in our Country, but not anymore!” he begins.
“It all began with the lawyer from hell, Michael Cohen, whose office was viciously RAIDED by the Fake Bureau of Investigation (FBI) early one morning, & whose files, & just about everything else, was taken from him on a case unrelated to me. Not too long thereafter, & being very brave, he screamed, I represent President Trump, I’ll tell you anything, but please leave me alone!”
On “Page 2” he continues: “Since then it has been open season on lawyers, their files, & their lives. They are attacked by the Radical Left Thugs at a level never seen before in our Country. Look at what they have done to Rudy Giuliani, who turned out to be right about so much, including the Laptop From Hell. So many others, also, all to try and ‘Get Trump’, due simply to Trump Derangement Syndrome. These Marxist Maniacs are improperly pushing City & State Prosecutors to do what they failed to do in Washington…”
In his third post, he lapses into a full-on all-caps tirade, building to a campaign-rally style crescendo: “THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON AGAINST ME FOR YEARS. THE FBI & THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE ARE CROOKED, CORRUPT, & BROKEN (just look at the Lunatic Radical Left Prosecutor they gave me, but not Hopeless Joe, Twitter Files & the RIGGED 2020 Presidential Election, the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, & all the rest!). OUR COUNTRY IS IN SERIOUS TROUBLE, NO BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., NO ENERGY INDEPENDENCE. THE REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS NOT BEEN SMART & TOUGH, BUT MAYBE THEY WILL BE NOW. GOOD LUCK AMERICA!!!
White House: More classified documents found at Biden home
The White House says five additional documents bearing classification markings were discovered at President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence while transferring a previously-discovered document to Department of Justice officials.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC.
Trump repeatedly insulted rape accuser in newly unsealed deposition
Donald Trump repeatedly insulted a woman who accused him of rape in a newly unsealed sworn deposition.
The former president described writer E Jean Carroll as a “nut job” and rejected claims that he assaulted her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in New York City in the mid 1990s.
Andrew Buncombe reports for The Independent.
Everything we know so far about E Jean Carroll’s rap allegation against Trump
We now have a much greater insight into E Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Donald Trump — a case that she has fought to bring against him for years.
Here’s everything we know now that the former president’s deposition has been made public.
Trump moans Biden got the ‘nice guy’ prosecutor and he got the ‘Radical Left Trump HATING Lunatic’
The former president is back on Truth Social complaining about what he sees as an unfair contrast between the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate him — Jack Smith — and the one appointed to investigate President Joe Biden — Robert Hur.
He writes:
How come the Biden “Prosecutor” is a nice guy, very friendly with Democrats and RINOS alike, close to Christopher Wray, & pretty much liked & known by everybody, while my “Prosecutor” is a Radical Left Trump HATING Lunatic, whose wife & family get a perfect “10” for spewing Trump HATE, & whose “friends” are the most evil, angry, & disgusting Marxists & Communists in & around Government? They are GRILLING innocent people in Grand Juries for hours, all to “get Trump.” These are Sick Thugs!
