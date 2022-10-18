✕ Close Related video: Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee subpoena in 14-page letter

Audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The then-president can be heard saying: “Don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”

Meanwhile, the January 6 committee is set on pursuing testimony from the Secret Service relating to the events surrounding the Capitol riot. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct.

In other news relating to the agency charged with protecting presidents, the House Oversight Committee has released new documents showing that Mr Trump often charged “exorbitant” fees to Secret Service agents staying in his hotels.

According to the panel, the charges included rates of more than $1,000 a night to stay in his former hotel just blocks from the White House – meaning that his organisation directly profited from public money.

In other news, the Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.