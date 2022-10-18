Trump news – live: Trump gave Bob Woodward Kim Jong-un letters as Jan 6 probe targets Secret Service testimony
Former president allowed veteran reporter to read letters from North Korean leader
Related video: Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee subpoena in 14-page letter
Audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The then-president can be heard saying: “Don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”
Meanwhile, the January 6 committee is set on pursuing testimony from the Secret Service relating to the events surrounding the Capitol riot. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct.
In other news relating to the agency charged with protecting presidents, the House Oversight Committee has released new documents showing that Mr Trump often charged “exorbitant” fees to Secret Service agents staying in his hotels.
According to the panel, the charges included rates of more than $1,000 a night to stay in his former hotel just blocks from the White House – meaning that his organisation directly profited from public money.
In other news, the Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.
Audio reveals Trump showed Kim Jong-Un letters to Bob Woodward
A recording from a new audiobook by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward reported by CNN on Tuesday reveals that former President Donald Trump gave the journalist copies of letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Mr Trump says on the recording. “And don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”
Abe Asher has the story.
Audio reveals Trump showed Kim Jong-Un letters to Bob Woodward
‘I want you to treat them with respect,’ the former president told Mr Woodward
Kellyanne Conway endorses Dr Oz
Former Trump senior aide Kellyanne Conway has joined her one-time boss in endorsing Dr Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
She wrote on Twitter that this rival Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is “the most dangerous man in Pennsylvania, apart from the criminals he released”.
Trump aides “bullied CDC staff” to downplay Covid
A damning new report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus investigating the Trump administration’s response to the Covid crisis unearthed new details that describe how top aides in the White House bullied Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff in service of the former president’s political goals.
“Evidence obtained by the Select Subcommittee documents how Trump Administration officials usurped control of CDC communications and blocked public health officials from providing accurate information about the coronavirus to the American people,” the report released on Monday by the committee, which is being led by Democratic Rep Jim Clyburn, began.
In its third investigation into the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, the panel also uncovered evidence that showed how the Trump administration systematically, and oftentimes with great success, attempted to stifle the scientific integrity of the federal agency tasked with handling the public health response.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Trump aides bullied CDC staff to downplay Covid-19 threat, House investigation shows
Trump aides ’usurped control of CDC communications and blocked public health officials from providing accurate information about the coronavirus to the American people,’ report claims
Trump asked about Kanye West comments
Former President Donald Trump was asked about Kanye West’s recent attack on his son-in-law Jared Kushner and other anti-Semitic statements.
Mr Trump was being interviewed by Salem News’s Larry O’Connor over the phone in an interview released today, Mediaite reports.
The former president claims to have not seen the statements and instead talks about how West was always nice to him and the MAGA movement...
“He’s been saying some really offensive things lately about your own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and about Jewish people. Jewish Americans writ large. Could you react to that? Because is this the guy that you knew?” Mr O’Connor asked.
“Well, I haven’t really seen the statements he’s made. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” Mr Trump replied, mentioning the interview West did on Fox News.
He continued: “And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him.”
Mr Trump then added: “So I don’t really know what statements he made. Sometimes he’ll make a statement and a lot of people will think it’s worse, than he means it to be. But I think that, you know, I was I was certainly very you know, what I’m talking about. He was really high on a guy named Donald Trump.”
Kinzinger says Jan 6 panel will pursue Secret Service testimony
Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct in the run-up to the January 6 attack and tried to hide it afterwards.
The January 6 select committee member was speaking to CNN on The Situation Room when he told host Wolf Blazer something appears to be amiss at the US Secret Service.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Adam Kinzinger says ‘there is something going on’ at Secret Service
The Illinois congressman says he has concerns about the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies ignoring similar reports of possible violence
Fox Business hosts scorn Biden impeachment talk
Senior members of the House GOP leadership, Elise Stefanik in particular, are becoming increasingly bellicose in their promises to investigate the Biden administration during the next Congress should they get a majority – and their plans may even extend to impeaching the president himself.
The supposed offences they would impeach him for are not always clear, but they remain at least publicly committed to the idea. Yet even some of the party’s dedicated media outriders are expressing scepticism about it, and openly wondering what gain is to be had.
Trump back on fake election conspiracy theories in re-Truthing spree
Donald Trump is awake and Truthing – or rather, re-Truthing in the parlance of Truth Social, where he is busily sharing furious and sometimes deluded posts by other users pushing false claims about the theft of the 2020 election, Hunter Biden and others.
This is typical of the occasional sessions where he appears to scour his bespoke semi-cloistered platform for sympathetic content, however obscure or dubious its origin. Most posts are being retruthed without comment, but he’s adding his own words here and there.
Netanyahu holds back on Trump’s comments about Jews
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was pressed on Mr Trump’s latest antisemitic comments while promoting his memoir on MSNBC’s Morning Joe today.
“Well, you know, he has a Jewish son-in-law and his daughter converted to judaism, his grandchildren are raised as Jews,” said the former prime minister, adding that in his estimation, Mr Trump’s antisemitic comment “reflects his frustration” for not getting “credit for the things he did”.
Oath Keepers leader’s Jan 6 shopping list revealed
As the Oath Keepers’ trial continues, jurors have been shown a map illustrating founder Stewart Rhodes’s journey to Washington, DC in advance of the January 6 attack – and alongside it, a list of items he bought to bring with him as the group convened in advance of the election certification.
The details of Trump’s bills to the Secret Service
Former President Donald Trump’s frequent trips to his properties ended up being the windfall that ethics experts long expected them to be, according to new documents obtained by Congress.
The records were obtained as part of an investigation by the Democrat-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is investigating how the Trump family profited from Donald Trump’s four years in power. The documents were released publicly on the committee’s website.
In one instance, Secret Service agents were billed $1,185 per night to stay at the president’s now-shuttered hotel in downtown Washington DC located at the historic Old Post Office building, just a few blocks from the White House itself.
John Bowden reports.
Trump earned $1,185 per night by putting Secret Service in his own hotel rooms
Trump visted his properties for a total of 428 days as president, bringing Secret Service every time
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies