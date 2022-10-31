Trump blames ‘Democrat-run cities’ for attack on Paul Pelosi

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump has weighed in on the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in an interview with a right-wing Spanish-language network.

Speaking to a host from Americano Media on Monday, Mr Trump called the attack on Mr Pelosi “a terrible thing” but suggested the violent assault and home invasion was a reflection of the conditions in cities where voters choose to elect Democrats, rather than a targeted attack on the person who is second in the presidential line of succession.

“Look at what's happened to San Francisco, generally — look at what is happening in Chicago,” he said, describing crime in the Windy City as “ far worse than Afghanistan”.

The twice-impeached ex-president said the solution to crime is to “give the police back their dignity,” which he has suggested in other appearances means allowing police to violently crack down on protests and assault non-white Americans without fear of consequences.

“We have to give the police back their authority and their power and their respect. Because this country is out of out of control,” he said.

The ex-president’s explanation for the assault does not take into account the evidence that has been publicly reported on since news of the attack broke on Friday.

Police officials have said the alleged assailant, David Depape, came to the Pelosi home looking for the House Speaker.

San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) chief Bill Scott on Friday said officers who responded to an urgent call for service at Ms Pelosi’s San Francisco townhouse encountered a man later identified as Mr Depape in a struggle with Mr Pelosi over a hammer.

Mr Scott said the officers witnessed Mr Depape wrest the hammer from Mr Pelosi and proceed to “violently assault” the 82-year-old.

“Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency back-up, and rendered medical aid,” he said.

Mr DePape’s social media profiles reportedly included conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 presidential election, the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and Covid-19, according to since-removed profiles reviewed by CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

Sources also told CBS News that Mr Depape had with him a list of other people he intended to harm in addition to Ms Pelosi.