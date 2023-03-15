✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Republicans have quietly dropped a yearslong investigation into Donald Trump’s finances and whether his businesses profited improperly from his presidency.

The House Oversight Committee – now led by the GOP after the party took control of the House – is no longer enforcing a court order that Mr Trump’s former accounting firm Mazars USA turn over its financial records to Congress, revealed The New York Times.

Committee chairman Rep James Comer told the paper he “honestly didn’t even know who or what Mazars was” as he made it clear he is now steering the committee to investigate the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

While that probe has been dropped, new details about another probe have come to light. Sources told The Guardian that the former president’s social media company Trump Media was investigated for money laundering last year.

New York federal prosecutors were examining the Truth Social parent company over two loans worth $8m which appeared to have been tied to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, New York state investigators continue to ramp up the probe into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.