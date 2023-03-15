Trump news – live: Stormy Daniels questioned by Manhattan prosecutors over Trump hush money payments
Porn actor Stormy Daniels met with prosecutors at the request of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Monday, her attorney confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. She responded to questions relating to Donald Trump’s role in hush money payments made to her during the 2016 election campaign. Ms Daniels has agreed to make herself available as a witness.
Mr Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen is also expected to conclude his testimony today as investigators continue to ramp up the probe.
The former president’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina reached for MSNBC host Ari Melber’s papers live on air as they argued over the case against the former president on Tuesday night. Mr Melber was reading from a transcript of Mr Trump saying that he didn’t know of the payment to Ms Daniels to prevent her from going public with her claim about their 2006 affair.
Meanwhile, exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, an ally of far-right activist and former Trump aide Steve Bannon, was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors in connection with a sprawling fraud case.
He owned the 152-foot-long yacht on which Bannon was arrested in August 2020 and helped found a media group that also is under a separate federal investigation.
Federal prosecutors probed Trump Media for $8m money laundering, report says
A social media company backed by Donald Trump has reportedly been under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York for potential money laundering.
In late 2021 and early 2022, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns Truth Social, received a combined $8m in loans with potentially dubious origins, The Guardian reports, citing multiple unnamed sources with knowledge of the investigation and a bank receipt showing the transfer.
The funds came from a trust and passed through Paxum Bank, registered on the Caribbean island of Dominica, which is partly owned by Anton Postolnikov, who appears related to Vladimir Putin ally Aleksandr Smirnov, a Russian connection that raised the interested of the US attorney’s office for the southern district of New York, according to the report.
Josh Marcus has the details.
Ukraine support begins to split 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are emerging as leading rivals for the Republican presidential nomination. But when it comes to Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, they are united in arguing that stopping the aggression isn’t a vital US strategic interest.
This puts them at odds with many in their party.
Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, tweeted:
“At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today. Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed.”
Stormy Daniels confirms she met with Manhattan prosecutors
Could the Stormy Daniels hush money payment lead to first Trump charges?
John Bowden explains how the five-year saga finally looks to be nearing some kind of conclusion.
GOP quietly drop House investigation into Trump finances
The new Republican majority in the House of Representatives has quietly dropped an investigation into whether former president Donald Trump profited improperly during his presidency.
The House Oversight & Accountability declined to enforce a court-supervised settlement agreement that demanded that Mazars USA, the fomer president’s accounting firm, produce his financial records to Congress, The New York Times reported.
“I honestly didn’t even know who or what Mazars was,” Representative James Comer of Kentucky, who serves as chairman of the committee, told The Times. Rather, Mr Comer said he would focus more on investigating President Joe Biden’s family.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
Steve Bannon’s billionaire Chinese ally Guo Wengui arrested by FBI
Exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, an ally of far-right activist and former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon, was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors in connection with a sprawling fraud case.
He owned the 152-foot-long yacht on which Bannon was arrested in August 2020 and helped found a media group which also is under a separate federal investigation.
Alex Woodward has the latest from New York.
Latest poll has Biden besting both Trump and DeSantis
The latest poll from Quinnipiac University shows former president Donald Trump pulling ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a potential GOP primary, but when either is matched up against President Joe Biden, the incumbent has the best of them
Biden has a 49-45 lead over Trump, and a narrow margin, verging on a dead-heat against DeSantis 47-46.
Read the full poll results here.
DeSantis camp says ‘inappropriate to use state ethics for partisan purposes'
Ethics allegations against DeSantis show Trumpworld is ‘nervous'
Former Trump official Ken Cuccinelli, who now runs a PAC for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, says the ethic allegations filed against the governor are a sign that Trumpworld is “nervous” of him running against the former president.
“The President Trump I knew would never have played these types of establishment games. I’m shocked, but not surprised,” says Mr Cuccinelli.
“DeSantis leads the fight against the Woke Left, but Trump wants him removed from office because DeSantis’ book outsold Trump’s book. In the words of President Trump: SAD!”
John Bowden has the full story here:
