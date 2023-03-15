✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Porn actor Stormy Daniels met with prosecutors at the request of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Monday, her attorney confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. She responded to questions relating to Donald Trump’s role in hush money payments made to her during the 2016 election campaign. Ms Daniels has agreed to make herself available as a witness.

Mr Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen is also expected to conclude his testimony today as investigators continue to ramp up the probe.

The former president’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina reached for MSNBC host Ari Melber’s papers live on air as they argued over the case against the former president on Tuesday night. Mr Melber was reading from a transcript of Mr Trump saying that he didn’t know of the payment to Ms Daniels to prevent her from going public with her claim about their 2006 affair.

Meanwhile, exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, an ally of far-right activist and former Trump aide Steve Bannon, was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors in connection with a sprawling fraud case.

He owned the 152-foot-long yacht on which Bannon was arrested in August 2020 and helped found a media group that also is under a separate federal investigation.