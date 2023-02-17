Trump news – live: Trump responds to Georgia grand jury report as it seeks charges against unnamed witnesses
The grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia has released some of its findings.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had ordered the release of the report’s introduction, conclusion and concerns the jury had about witnesses lying under oath. The report recommends indictments for any witnesses who allegedly committed perjury before the panel.
The report is the result of a two-year investigation into the actions of Mr Trump and his campaign back in 2020 when the one-term president lost the state to President Joe Biden.
Infamously, Mr Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 asking him to “find” enough votes to swing the election in his favour.
The release of the probe’s findings comes as it emerged that Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating the former president’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
A source told CNN that Mr Meadows received the subpoena last month, the latest sign that special counsel Jack Smith is ramping up his investigation into the former president.
Grand jury recommends perjury indictment(s)
The most important information included in Thursday’s report: One or more witnesses were suspected of lying to the grand jury in Fulton County.
What does this mean? In public statements, District Attorney Fani Williams has indicated that the grand jury recommended more than one indictment.
A number of Mr Trump’s lawyers including John Eastman, currently facing an effort by the California State Bar to punish him as well, could be targeted with indictments for lying under oath. But there’s no information about what specifically the witness or witnesses in question lied about, nor any recommendations for crimes actually related to an effort to overturn the results.
Resurfaced footage shows Nikki Haley saying states can secede after announcing 2024 launch
Footage has resurfaced of Nikki Haley saying that states can secede from the US.
Ms Haley announced her 2024 launch on Tuesday, making her the first Republican to take on Donald Trump.
Not long after the announcement, Patriot Takes shared a video from 2010 of Ms Haley speaking about potential secession.
“I think that they do,” she said of states having the right to secede.
“I mean, the constitution says that.”
Nikki Haley and Donald Trump trade barbs as Republican nominating contest heats up
New Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley did not mention former President Donald Trump by name during her campaign kickoff event in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday morning — but there was little mistaking what she meant when she said that the country’s politicians are past their primes.
Donald Trump, meanwhile, is making no attempt at subtlety: On Wednesday, his office published a blistering memo accusing Ms Haley (among other things) of fondness for Hillary Clinton, the former president’s bitter 2016 rival.
Read more in The Independent from Abe Asher:
Support for a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024 dwindling with both Democrats and Republicans, new poll shows
Voters in both major US political parties are looking for fresh faces to run for president in 2024, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll
A majority of Democratic voters, at 52 per cent, do not want Mr Biden to seek a second term, while 40 per cent of Republican voters do not want Mr Trump to seek another term in 2024.
Eric Garcia digs in to the latest poll results:
JD Vance slammed for delayed reaction to Ohio train derailment: ‘Gibberish’
Ohio Senator JD Vance is facing criticism for taking 10 days to issue a statement about a train derailment near East Palestine that forced thousands of residents to flee their homes due to a toxic chemical spill.
The 3 February crash sparked a large fire and left hazardous materials including vinyl chloride, a volatile odorless gas, and phosgene seeping into the water supply.
Ten days later, Mr Vance said in a statement released on his Twitter page that he was “horrified” by the crash. But many Twitter users took issue with the lack of specific promises for action in the text. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has yet to comment on the crash at all, despite joining Mr Vance at a rally in the region just a few months ago.
Bevan Hurley has more:
Fox News loses bid to dismiss $2.7bn defamation suit over Trump election-rigging claims
Fox News lost an attempt Tuesday to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit that accuses the network of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped “steal” the 2020 election from then-president Donald Trump.
The company that brought the case, Smartmatic, has said it played a valid and small role in the election. It hailed the ruling as a step toward holding Fox News accountable for amplifying unsupported and damaging claims from Trump’s lawyers.
Fox executives have complained that the lawsuit is meant to stifle free speech; however, the network continues to host personalities like Tucker Carlson who continue even now to sow doubt about the integrity of US elections.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump-appointed World Bank president accused of denying climate crisis to step down
World Bank president David Malpass who faced accusations of being a climate crisis denier has resigned from his post a year before his term was supposed to end.
Mr Malpass, a Donald Trump appointee, had last year refused to confirm he believed in the science behind global heating.
He announced his resignation in a LinkedIn blog post on Thursday.
“This afternoon, I shared with the World Bank Group’s Board of Directors my intention to step down by the end of the World Bank’s fiscal year,” he wrote.
The Independent’s Stuti Mishra has more:
Justice Department won’t charge Matt Gaetz for sex trafficking
Justice Department officials have reportedly said they will not seek sex trafficking charges against Florida Representative Matt Gaetz after a multi-year probe into whether he violated US law by allegedly paying for sex with underage girls.
Citing “a source familiar with the matter,” CNN reported on Wednesday that the department had informed a witness who testified in the probe that charges against the Florida Republican would not be forthcoming.
Andrew Feinberg is following this story for The Independent:
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday released a partial grand jury report detailing their investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A conference call between the White House, Mr Trump’s lawyers, and Georgia state officials on 2 January 2021 has now become a crucial piece of evidence in the grand jury investigation into Mr Trump and his legal team after it first sent shockwaves through the media and political class.
Let’s take a look at exactly why the call was so damaging for Mr Trump’s credibility on the issue of his 2020 election fraud claims:
Mark Meadows subpoenaed in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating the former president’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
A source told CNN that Mr Meadows received the subpoena last month, the latest sign that special counsel Jack Smith is ramping up his investigation into the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in his favour.
On the day of the Capitol riot, Mr Meadows was Mr Trump’s chief of staff and one of his closest advisers.
During the House Select committee hearings investigating the riot, Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mr Meadows, testified that he told her things might get “real, real bad” on 6 January 2021.
He was also involved in the infamous leaked phone conversation between Mr Trump and Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 during which the former president urged Mr Raffensperger to “find” him enough votes to win the state.
