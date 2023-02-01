✕ Close Trump opens 2024 run, saying he's 'more committed' than ever

Donald Trump pleaded the fifth more than 400 times while sitting for a deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud case, it has been revealed.

On Tuesday, AG James’ office released a video of Mr Trump’s deposition from 10 August last year where he was questioned about an alleged sprawling financial fraud scheme where he and some of his adult children manipulated their worth to benefit from loans, tax breaks and other benefits.

In the deposition, Mr Trump repeatedly asserted his fifth amendment right or responded “same answer” to questions, as he claimed “anyone in my position not taking the fifth amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool”.

The video’s release came the same day that AG James accused him of lying in sworn court records in the case.

In a letter to the judge, she said that Mr Trump and his attorneys had falsely denied “facts they have admitted in other proceedings”.

It’s been a busy week for the former president after he sued journalist Bob Woodward for releasing his interview recordings to the public, while a Manhattan grand jury prepares to review evidence about his alleged hush payment to Stormy Daniels.