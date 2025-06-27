Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has donated a portrait of Donald Trump to the Colorado Capitol to replace one that the president hates.

The new artwork, which appears to depict Trump’s official photograph, is set to replace a painting the president claimed had been “purposely distorted” in an alleged petty plot by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The decision to replace the portrait was made on Thursday by Lois Court, chair of the Colorado Capitol Building Advisory Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the historic preservation of the building.

“It is currently being framed,” Court, a Denver Democrat, told the Colorado Sun.

Court told the newspaper she made the decision with two Democratic state legislators on the advisory committee.

open image in gallery The new Trump portrait is due to be hung temporarily in the Colorado State Assembly ( Colorado Legislative Council (provided) )

The committee is reportedly weighing whether to remove presidential portraits altogether to make room for paintings of Colorado’s governors.

“In due time,” Court said, “we will have a thorough discussion about all the presidential portraits.”

Colorado Republicans raised over $10,000 to commission the portrait by artist Sarah Boardman, which was unveiled in 2019 during the president’s first term.

The painting was removed in March after the president flew into a fit of rage and said that Boardman made former President Barack Obama look “wonderful” but him look “truly the worst.”

open image in gallery The White House has sent a new Donald Trump portrait to the Colorado Capitol to replace the painting (pictured) by Sarah Boardman ( AP )

Along with his own calls to remove the painting, Trump alleged that Colorado natives had been left furious about the portrait, urging state officials to pull it down.

“She must have lost her talent as she got older,” Trump said in his March Truth Social rant.

Boardman said in April that the situation was “directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years, which now is in danger of not recovering.” In a separate interview with the Colorado Times, she claimed that personal politics don’t influence her work.

The president seized on the moment to take a swipe at Polis and his policies, referencing members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which had a presence in Aurora, Colorado, last year.

“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down,” he continued.

“Jared should be ashamed of himself!”

open image in gallery Portraits of President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama by artist Sarah Boardman ( AP )

Polis, however, wasn’t behind the painting, which was commissioned in 2018, months before he took office and a year before it was finally unveiled.

Earlier that year, a political activist had snuck into the State Capitol with help from an advisor to Colorado’s Democratic House Speaker, Crisanta Duran.

A large painting of Russian President Vladimir Putin was erected where Trump’s portrait was meant to hang. It came after Republicans reportedly could not raise the funds required to commission the picture of Trump.

After the stunt, Kevin Grantham, a Republican who served as president of the Colorado Senate, raised more than $10,000 through GoFundMe for the portrait.