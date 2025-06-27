White House donates photo of Trump to Colorado Capitol to replace ‘purposefully distorted’ painting of the president
New painting of Trump is ‘currently being framed’ after the president groaned the old one makes him look ‘truly the worst’
The White House has donated a portrait of Donald Trump to the Colorado Capitol to replace one that the president hates.
The new artwork, which appears to depict Trump’s official photograph, is set to replace a painting the president claimed had been “purposely distorted” in an alleged petty plot by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.
The decision to replace the portrait was made on Thursday by Lois Court, chair of the Colorado Capitol Building Advisory Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the historic preservation of the building.
“It is currently being framed,” Court, a Denver Democrat, told the Colorado Sun.
Court told the newspaper she made the decision with two Democratic state legislators on the advisory committee.
The committee is reportedly weighing whether to remove presidential portraits altogether to make room for paintings of Colorado’s governors.
“In due time,” Court said, “we will have a thorough discussion about all the presidential portraits.”
Colorado Republicans raised over $10,000 to commission the portrait by artist Sarah Boardman, which was unveiled in 2019 during the president’s first term.
The painting was removed in March after the president flew into a fit of rage and said that Boardman made former President Barack Obama look “wonderful” but him look “truly the worst.”
Along with his own calls to remove the painting, Trump alleged that Colorado natives had been left furious about the portrait, urging state officials to pull it down.
“She must have lost her talent as she got older,” Trump said in his March Truth Social rant.
Boardman said in April that the situation was “directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years, which now is in danger of not recovering.” In a separate interview with the Colorado Times, she claimed that personal politics don’t influence her work.
The president seized on the moment to take a swipe at Polis and his policies, referencing members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which had a presence in Aurora, Colorado, last year.
“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down,” he continued.
“Jared should be ashamed of himself!”
Polis, however, wasn’t behind the painting, which was commissioned in 2018, months before he took office and a year before it was finally unveiled.
Earlier that year, a political activist had snuck into the State Capitol with help from an advisor to Colorado’s Democratic House Speaker, Crisanta Duran.
A large painting of Russian President Vladimir Putin was erected where Trump’s portrait was meant to hang. It came after Republicans reportedly could not raise the funds required to commission the picture of Trump.
After the stunt, Kevin Grantham, a Republican who served as president of the Colorado Senate, raised more than $10,000 through GoFundMe for the portrait.
