Trump verdict live updates: Donald Trump’s media stock makes comeback ahead of news conference
Republican says America ‘going to hell’ after he becomes the first American president in history to be convicted of a crime, with one in six voters saying it could cost him their support
After a downturn of more than six percent following his guilty verdict on Friday, shares in former President Donald Trump’s social media company rose in pre-market trading.
Shares in Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of the Truth Social platform, were recently up by about two percent.
The stock went public in late March of this year and has since been erratic.
Meanwhile, Trump has insisted “I am a very innocent man” after the jury at his New York hush money trial found him guilty on all of the 34 counts he faced, making him the first American president in history to be convicted of a crime.
The defendant sat emotionless as the jury delivered its unanimous verdict, convicting Mr Trump of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Mr Trump denies.
He has since announced he will hold a press conference at Trump Tower at 11am ET on Friday morning.
Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.
Watch live as Donald Trump is expected to speak at a news conference in New York City on Friday, 31 May, following his criminal conviction in a hush money trial.
The former president was found guilty on all counts he faced, becoming the first criminally convicted US president in history, on Thursday.
Mr Trump – who refused to testify in his own defence – faces up to four years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.
He made unfounded claims the trial was “rigged” and “done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt a political opponent” in comments shortly after the verdict.
Mr Trump was emotionless as the jury delivered a unanimous verdict, convicting Mr Trump of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Mr Trump denies.
He will be sentenced on 11 July at 10am ET (2pm GMT).
Elon Musk backs Trump and says ‘great damage’ has been done to faith in US justice system
The great genius of our time speaks.
‘I don’t understand what’s happened to the minds of the sane Republicans'
Wendy Sacks walked by the crowd outside Trump Tower at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 57th Street muttering “mother******.”
“I’m just livid that this criminal is being given this honor,” she said, gesturing at the MAGA flags and supporters on the other side of a barricade.
“I don’t understand what’s happened to the minds of the sane Republicans.”
The 30-year Manhattan resident is running an errand and the obstacle course of barricades around the blocks messed up her route.
“I resent on account of this one individual I have to walk one, two, three blocks out of my way to accommodate his blarney and shenanigans.”
After yesterday’s verdict, “I couldn’t be prouder to be a New Yorker.”
PHOTOS: Trump supporters gather outside Trump Tower ahead of press conference
‘Is this the moment Trump’s popularity bubble bursts? Don’t bet on it…'
He has reached the highest echelons of office by defying political gravity – but, after being found guilty on 34 felony charges, will the former president finally come crashing back down to Earth?
Jon Sopel explains why yesterday’s verdict may not end up making a jot of difference come November.
Speaker Johnson says Supreme Court should ‘step in'
House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that he believes the Supreme Court should “step in” following the guilty verdict of former President Donald Trump on 34 counts in his hush money trial.
“I do believe the Supreme Court should step in,” he said on Fox & Friends on Fox News on Friday morning. “I think they’ll set this straight but it’s going to take a while.”
Speaking about the justices, he said: “I know many of them personally, I think they’re deeply concerned about” the faith in the American justice system.
Hillary Clinton releases ‘she was right’ mug immediately after Trump’s conviction
You didn’t think you’d get through the whole day without hearing from Hillary did you?
Here’s Sinead Butler for Indy100.
Hillary Clinton releases 'she was right' mug immediately after Trump's conviction
Hillary Clinton is feeling pretty smug about Donald Trump's recent guilty verdict - so much so, that she's just released a piece of merch in response that says she was "right" all along.The former Democrat presidential nominee who was defeated by Trump back in the 2016 election, took to social media...
More reporters and pedestrians than Trump supporters at Trump Tower ahead of press conference
The Independent’s Ariana Baio is at Trump Tower ahead of the former president’s press conference. With just over an hour to go until Trump’s 11am press conference, there are more reporters and pedestrians present than Trump supporters.
One woman spotted wearing a Trump flag was one of few Trump backers in the area.
'Now it’s Trump vs the American justice system… but who will voters support?’
When the former president was found guilty on all counts on Thursday, he described the verdict as “rigged” and raged against the “conflicted” judge.
He is unlikely to go to prison but it is the American voters who will ultimately deliver the final verdict, writes Mary Dejevsky.
