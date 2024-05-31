✕ Close Trump makes history as first criminally convicted former US president

After a downturn of more than six percent following his guilty verdict on Friday, shares in former President Donald Trump’s social media company rose in pre-market trading.

Shares in Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of the Truth Social platform, were recently up by about two percent.

The stock went public in late March of this year and has since been erratic.

Meanwhile, Trump has insisted “I am a very innocent man” after the jury at his New York hush money trial found him guilty on all of the 34 counts he faced, making him the first American president in history to be convicted of a crime.

The defendant sat emotionless as the jury delivered its unanimous verdict, convicting Mr Trump of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Mr Trump denies.

He has since announced he will hold a press conference at Trump Tower at 11am ET on Friday morning.