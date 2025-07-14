Trump ‘very disappointed’ in Putin as he vows to send Ukraine Patriot missiles ahead of meeting with NATO boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said the United States will be sending Ukraine’s armed forces additional Patriot air defense missiles and more “very sophisticated” military equipment, as he expressed frustration at Russian president Vladimir Putin’s conduct in his country’s three-year-old war against Ukraine.

“I am very disappointed with President Putin. I thought he was somebody that meant what he said, and he’ll talk so beautifully and then he’ll bomb people at night. We don’t like that,” the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday after returning from the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Trump did not rule out unveiling new sanctions when he meets with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House on Monday, as he noted that he plans to send more weapons to Ukraine.

open image in gallery Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 11, 2025. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“We will send them Patriots which they desperately need because Putin ... really surprised a lot of people,” Trump said. “It's little bit of a problem there, I don't like it,” Trump said.

Trump also said the European Union would be purchasing the American-made weapons that will be ultimately delivered to Ukraine for use against Russia. He did not specify the number of Patriots bound for Kyiv but he specifically mentioned the famed American-made system, which he said Ukraine needs “because they do need protection” as Russia continues to attack civilian targets on a near-nightly basis.

The president’s pledge to send more weapons to Kyiv came days after he issued a none-too-veiled threat of action against Russia after Moscow’s forces hit a Ukrainian maternity hospital on Friday, injuring nine people, and a fresh barrage of drones and missiles were launched on Ukraine over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Ukraine’s security agency announced that it had tracked down and killed Russian agents who assassinated a Ukrainian intelligence officer.

Trump told reporters before a trip to Texas to observe flood damage that they would “be seeing things happen” with regard to Russia, less than a day after he told NBC News that he’d be making a “major announcementt” on the status of the three-year-old Russia-Ukraine war this coming Monday.

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media after attending the FIFA Club World Cup final upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S, July 13, 2025. ( REUTERS )

Last week during a cabinet meeting, he praised Kyiv’s armed forces for their bravery as they’ve wielded their American-made equipment while battling back Russia’s invasion.

“I will say the Ukrainians were brave, but we gave them the best equipment ever made ... we gave them missiles, the latest and the greatest. They were able to shoot down a lot of things,” he said.

Trump’s hard line towards Putin and newfound zeal for arming Ukraine marks a head-spinning reversal for the American leader, who entered office for his second term as a strident critic of U.S. support for Ukraine and has long had a rocky relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dating back to a now-infamous July 2019 phone call between the two leaders that led to the first of his two impeachment trials in the U.S. Senate.

But his tone towards Ukraine and Russia has changed in recent weeks as U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire in the three-year-old conflict have come to naught, a development he is understood to place at the feet of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

After Pentagon officials went behind his back to halt shipments of weapons to Ukraine for what was described as a review of American weapons stockpile levels, Trump intervened and ordered the deliveries to resume.