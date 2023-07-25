Trump news – live: Trump lashes out at ‘deranged’ Jack Smith as potential indictment over Jan 6 looms
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Trump shares threatening fan-made video
Donald Trump has gone on the attack over the grand jury investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election – as he could be indicted on criminal charges as soon as this week.
In a Truth Social rant on Sunday night, the former president lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland claiming that the investigations are a “coordinated Hoax” and a ploy to “STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the U.S.”.
This comes as former vice president Mike Pence downplayed Mr Trump’s actions leading up to the Capitol riot, claiming that he is not sure if they were criminal or not.
“While his words were reckless, based on what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal,” Mr Pence, who is also a Republican presidential contender, told CNN’s “State of the Union”.
In one of the clearest signs that Mr Trump could face federal charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president said last week that he had received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation.
Which presidential candidates have met the criteria to join first RNC debate?
Six Republican presidential candidates have met the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) new criteria to participate in the first GOP debate on 23 August.
Ariana Baio reports.
The presidential candidates who have so far met criteria to join first RNC debate
Republican National Committee enacted new rules requiring candidates to meet a criteria before stepping onto the debate stage
Haley leads DeSantis in South Carolina, Fox poll shows
Eric Garcia has the latest as the home state candidate Nikki Haleuy bests Ron DeSantis for the number two spot behind Donald Trump in South Carolina.
Nikki Haley leads Ron DeSantis in South Carolina: Fox poll
The numbers show the former South Carolina governor remains a force in her home state and a threat to the lagging Florida governor
ICYMI: Jack Smith has contacted Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has given insight into the possible scope of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The Republican governor - who survived a Trump-backed attempt to oust him from office last year - told USA Today on Sunday that Mr Smith’s office had contacted him.
However, it is unclear what stage Mr Smith’s investigation has reached or whether Mr Kemp’s office had provided, or agreed to provide, evidence or testimony.
John Bowden reports.
Jack Smith has contacted Brian Kemp over Trump’s effort to overturn 2020 election
Sources say former president facing indictment for bid to overturn election
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the battle for delegates
Set aside the polls, the fundraising numbers or Donald Trump’s name recognition as metrics of his early dominance of the Republican presidential contest. He has what could prove to be the most important advantage in the race: a leg up in winning the delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination.
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
Donald Trump's Republican presidential rivals appear to be at a disadvantage in the battle for delegates who will actually determine the party’s 2024 nominee
Nervous GOP candidates turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump
They acknowledge Donald Trump‘s dominance, but weary Republicans across New Hampshire — even inside the governor’s office — are fighting to stop the former president from winning the first-in-the-nation primary.
For now, however, they’re relying on little more than hope and prayers.
Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump
Weary Republicans across New Hampshire, even inside the governor’s office, are desperate to stop former President Donald Trump from winning the first-in-the-nation presidential primary
The judge with Trump’s fate in her hands was appointed by him
A Florida district judge assigned to oversee Donald Trump’s classified documents case is attracting criticism given that it was Mr Trump himself who elevated her to the bench three years ago.
Aileen Cannon, a federal judge with the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida overseeing the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice case against Mr Trump, has rejected the disgraced ex-president’s bid to delay his trial until after the 2024 election.
Judge Cannon issued an order on 21 July granting the government’s request to set a speedy trial date and schedule for pretrial motions, with a start date of 20 May 2024.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Aileen Cannon: The judge with Trump’s fate in her hands was appointed by him
Florida justice came under fire last year for rulings seen as favourable to the former president, who nominated her to the federal bench in 2020
Explained: Trump, January 6 and a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election
Alex Woodward reports on how a sprawling Justice Department probe into Donald Trump and his allies could result in several criminal charges against the former president.
The federal investigation into Trump and January 6, explained
A sprawling Justice Department probe into the former president and his allies could result in several criminal charges against him, Alex Woodward reports
Voices: Ron DeSantis is caught in a death spiral of his own making
Eric Garcia writes:
At this point, almost everyone, including his fans, acknowledges Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign has severely underperformed its expectations. He failed to raise more money than former president Donald Trump and his campaign has burned through cash, which has led to him shedding staff.
This weekend, two polls from Fox Business offered a double body blow to Mr DeSantis, with one showing that Mr Trump leads the governor by 30 points while Sen Tim Scott (R-SC) is biting at his heels. Even more brutally, a poll in South Carolina shows he now trails the state’s former Gov Nikki Haley by one point.
Read on...
Ron DeSantis is caught in a death spiral of his own making
A bloated campaign, a lack of charisma and his opponents targeting him instead of Trump have him stuck in a doom loop
DeSantis has already blown 40 per cent of his campaign donations
Ron DeSantis’s campaign advisers took the rare (and sometimes fatal) step of acknowledging mismanagement of the Florida governor’s presidential bid this weekend, as reports revealed that he is burning through cash with little to show for it.
The Florida governor’s top staff and advisers were in Utah on Sunday where, according to Politico, they appeared in front of dozens of restless campaign donors who have expressed concern about a return on their investments and the overall trajectory of Mr DeSantis’s bid for the White House.
John Bowden reports.
Ron DeSantis has already blown 40 per cent of his campaign donations
Florida governor’s campaign has languished in second place and failed to gain ground on Donald Trump
Could prosecutors charge Trump with racketeering in Georgia case?
Alex Woodward explores the possibility that the Fulton County grand jury could lead to racketeering charges against former president Donald Trump.
How prosecutors could charge Trump with racketeering in Georgia case
Fulton County grand jury hearing evidence connected to former president’s attempts to overturn 2020 results
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies