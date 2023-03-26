Trump news – live: Trump says 2024 is ‘final battle’ in grievance-laden rally speech in Waco, Texas
Grand jury investigation into Trump’s role in Stormy Daniels hush money payments to continue next week as attorney testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers probe
How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges
Former President Donald Trump described the 2024 presidential race as “the final battle” in a speech focused on personal grievances and legal woes at his first rally of the campaign in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
Mr Trump, who is facing a potential indictment for the payment of hush money to an adult film actress with whom he allegedly had an affair, opened with a song recorded by a choir of men imprisoned for their involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
He then launched into a speech that echoed the same language he used in the run-up to that day.
“If we don’t win this election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed,” he said.
“This is really prosecutorial misconduct, that’s what it’s called. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs,” Mr Trump said of the investigations into him.
Trump supporters believe investigations into ex-president will flame out
The MAGA faithful say that the multiple legal probes against Mr Trump - who has survived two impeachments, a special counsel investigation, and numerous lawsuits and probes throughout his life - will flame out.
“For almost eight years, that’s what they’ve been doing,” rallygoer Tammy Pavelka told The Independent. “He’s draining the swamp, so they’re after him.”
Mention of Mr Bragg, the New York prosecutor, was particularly unpopular at the rally.
“Bragg, he’s just looking for popularity,” Ms Pavelka said.
Another man was seen holding an “Arrest Alvin Bragg” t-shirt.
Trump rails against ‘demonic forces’ and pitches 2024 race as ‘the final battle’ at Waco rally
Donald Trump railed against “demonic forces” and pitched the 2024 presidential race as “the final battle” at the first rally of his third campaign for the White House in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
Mr Trump opened the rally by playing a song recorded by a choir of men imprisoned for their involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. He then launched into a speech that echoed the same incendiary language he used in the run-up to that day.
“If we don’t win this election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed,” he said, hitting out at “demonic forces” who are “destroying the country.”
“Either the Deep State destroys America or we destroy the Deep State,” the former president said.
Read more:
Trump rails against ‘demonic forces’ and calls 2024 ‘the final battle’ at Waco rally
Donald Trump held his first rally of the 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas, on the 30th anniversary of the deadly siege that made the town famous
Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes often-made claim that Alvin Bragg is linked to George Soros
The Right Side Broadcasting Network advertised a “free Trump knife” ahead of the rally in Waco, Texas.
Marjorie Taylor Greene repeated a claim often made by conservatives about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
“Here we have Alvin Bragg, on the verge of breaking the law, as he’s trying to please his Master, George Soros,” she said on RSBN.
Mr Trump pushed the same idea in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.
“How can a highly controversial, George Soros backed District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who presides over one of the most crime ridden, violent, and dangerous Cities in the U.S., with no retribution toward these heinous criminals, bring charges against the 45th, and quite possibly the 47th, President of the United States, who received more votes than any sitting President in history, over 75,000,000, and who is currently leading all candidates, by a lot, when there is NO CRIME OF ANY KIND???” Mr Trump wrote.
But the connection between Mr Bragg and Mr Soros is far from as close as Republicans would like it to appear.
The racial justice group Color of Change, to which Mr Soros donated $1m in 2021, works to influence government and corporate policy across the US.
The Open Society Policy Center, which is funded by Mr Soros, sent $7m to the group’s 501(c)(4) branch that same year.
But none of those funds was earmarked for the Bragg campaign or connected to attempts to influence him, CNBC notes.
A spokesperson for Mr Soros told CNBC that he “has never met or spoken to Alvin Bragg”.
Democrats and experts have often argued that the attacks on Mr Soros, who is Jewish, are anti-Semitic.
The president of Color of Change, Rashad Robinson, tweeted on 19 March: “Make no mistake, over the next couple of days as more news about potential consequences for Trump circulates, we will see a flood of anti-Black and anti-Semitic attacks from the former President and his supporters and enablers.”
“They will attack those of us fighting to end mass incarceration, working to hold police accountable & pushing to the day when the rich and powerful don’t live by a different set of rules. They will attack those of us doing the work like @ColorOfChange n allies & those funding it,” he added.
On the ground in Waco, the Trump faithful don’t believe he’ll be indicted: ‘It’s complete garbage’
On the ground in Waco, the Trump faithful don’t believe he’ll be indicted: ‘It’s complete garbage’
Investigators might be closing in on Donald Trump – in New York for hush money; Georgia for election meddling; Washington for mishandling classified documents – but the former president shouldn’t be all that worried, according to his loyal supporters who gathered in Waco, Texas, on Saturday for the kickoff of the 2024 Trump campaign.
“I don’t think it’ll stick,” Trump supporter Karey Cottrell told The Independent of the potential charges in New York, which are expected to drop some time next week.
“It’s complete garbage,” she added. “It’s ridiculous. I didn’t think they would stoop this low.”
Queues started to form early on Saturday morning at Waco Regional Airport where field after field was filled with vehicles decked out in Trump flags.
Read more:
On the ground in Waco, the Trump faithful don’t believe he’ll be indicted
Queues started to form early on Saturday morning at Waco Regional Airport where field after field was filled with vehicles decked out in Trump flags, reports Josh Marcus in Waco, Texas
Right wing broadcaster says Ted Nugent diatribe 'is channeling what a lot of Americans feel’
Ed Henry said on Real America’s Voice that during his rally speech in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Ted Nugent was “channelling what a lot of Americans feel”.
Matt Gaetz argues GOP remains in Trump’s control
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz argued on Saturday afternoon that the Republican Party is still being controlled by Mr Trump.
“They want to return to the old ways of the Romneys and the McConnells. Well, guess what? This is Donald Trump’s party and I’m a Donald Trump Republican,” he said.
Matt Gaetz calls on Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis
Florida Representative called on Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to endorse Donald Trump.
“Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz should endorse Donald Trump today! We need the best and brightest minds unified under the Trump banner,” he told Real America’s Voice.
‘DeSantis is great, but I think he needs to let Trump do four more years'
Trump supporters think Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should step aside and let the former president lead the party again in 2024.
“DeSantis is great, but I think he needs to let Trump do four more years,” Tammy Pavelka of Waco told The Independent. “He’ll take over the next eight.”
From the stage, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell went further, going directly after the Florida Republican and calling him “Trojan horse Ron DeSantis.”
“The best thing he can do is endorse Donald Trump tomorrow morning,” Mr Lindell told the crowd, to applause.
For its part, the Trump campaign has no love lost for its former ally DeSantis. In recent weeks, Mr Trump has repeatedly attacked Mr DeSantis online.
The Trump campaign recently said working with Mr DeSantis, potentially as a vice president, is a “very unlikely alliance.”
“I’ve never even thought of it,” Mr Trump said earlier this week.
Trump supporters say hush money payments don’t matter
For some Trump supporters, even if Mr Trump did make the hush money payments under investigation by the Manhattan DA, it doesn’t really matter.
Rusty Lee, who works in the oil and gas industry near the Louisiana border, attended the rally decked out in a full American-flag print suit and oversized Trump mask, which was leading to a lot of requests for selfies.
He’s been to five or six other Trump rallies and said that if he was a billionaire facing allegations of an affair, he would pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to make that go away, too.
“It doesn’t bother me,” he said. “I didn’t hire this man as a moral leader. I have a pastor for that.”
Plus, Mr Lee added, Mr Trump, like every other president before him, has managed to make it this far without facing criminal charges.
“That’s JV [Junior Varsity] stuff man,” he said, making an amateur sports reference. “He’s gone through a lot worse than that...Trump’s clean. If he wasn’t, he’s spent so many years in the spotlight, and something comes out now. Come on.”
Mike Lindell says ‘evil’ exposed itself during 2020 election
MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell told the crowd at the Waco rally that “evil” exposed itself during the 2020 election.
“The 2020 election will go down as one of the most important elections in history because of evil exposing itself,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies