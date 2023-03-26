✕ Close How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges

Former President Donald Trump described the 2024 presidential race as “the final battle” in a speech focused on personal grievances and legal woes at his first rally of the campaign in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Mr Trump, who is facing a potential indictment for the payment of hush money to an adult film actress with whom he allegedly had an affair, opened with a song recorded by a choir of men imprisoned for their involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He then launched into a speech that echoed the same language he used in the run-up to that day.

“If we don’t win this election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed,” he said.

“This is really prosecutorial misconduct, that’s what it’s called. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs,” Mr Trump said of the investigations into him.