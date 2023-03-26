Trump news – live: Ex-president warns country is ‘doomed’ at off the rails Waco rally
Grand jury investigation into Trump’s role in Stormy Daniels hush money payments to continue next week as attorney testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers probe
Trump campaign rally opens with January 6 choir in Waco
Former President Donald Trump described the 2024 presidential race as “the final battle” in a speech focused on personal grievances and legal woes at his first rally of the campaign in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
Mr Trump, who is facing a potential indictment for the payment of hush money to an adult film actress with whom he allegedly had an affair, opened with a song recorded by a choir of men imprisoned for their involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
He then launched into a speech that echoed the same language he used in the run-up to that day.
“If we don’t win this election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed,” he said.
“This is really prosecutorial misconduct, that’s what it’s called. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs,” Mr Trump said of the investigations into him.
Trump fans want DeSantis to step aside to allow former president another White House run
Donald Trump’s kickoff campaign rally in Waco on Saturday featured a gaggle of GOP loyalists from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylore Greene.
But one Republican who wasn’t a hot favorite at the sprawling event in the Texas sun? Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida - the former president’s most likely rival in the 2024 Republican primaries.
Many in the crowd told The Independent that Mr Trump still had their support for the top job.
“He’s the only one,” rallygoer David Lee said while dressed in a royal costume he said was in honour of “King Trump.”
Others in Waco were more supportive of Mr DeSantis but said he should wait his turn before taking on Mr Trump.
Rally attendee suggests ‘50,000 people’ should ‘take over the White House'
Rally attendee Will Montford’s family is originally from Mexico, he now lives in Bryan, Texas.
“The problem in America is not one person,” he told The Independent.
He said that Mr Trump is a man of the people.
“He’s not fake. He’s one of us, but he’s a billionaire,” he said, adding that he “is a real human being. At least he makes me feel that way”.
“If people really loved this country, 50,000 people would go take over the White House and say no more of this,” he said.
Mike Lindell says DeSantis should ‘endorse Donald Trump tomorrow morning'
MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell called Ron DeSantis a “trojan horse” and claimed that “the best thing he could do is endorse Donald Trump tomorrow morning”.
Ted Nugent blasts Afghanistan withdrawal
Ted Nugent slammed the botched withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying, “I didn’t authorize giving our military hardware to the Taliban, I want my money back”.
Trump soundtrack sends militant message
If there was any mistaking the militant message in Trump world, consider the soundtrack: the former president began his remarks with a version of the national anthem, sung by people imprisoned for participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
Between these statements, Mr Trump railed against the prosecutors in Florida, Georgia, and Washington considering unprecedented criminal charges against the former president, calling them “the Department of Injustice and their local henchmen.”
“The new weapon being used by out of control, unhinged Democrats to cheat in elections is to criminally investigate a candidate, bad publicity and all,” Mr Trump said. “I’ve got bad publicity but my poll numbers have gone through the roof.”
‘We’re at a very pivotal point in our country,’ Trump says
“Either we surrender to the demonic forces abolishing and demolishing – and happily doing so – our country, or we defeat them in a landslide on November 5, 2024,” Mr Trump told the crowd on Saturday.
“Either the deep state destroys America, or we destroy the deep state,” he added. “We’re at a very pivotal point in our country.”
Before Mr Trump took the stage, conservative rocker Ted Nugent delivered a guitar solo version of the “Star Spangled Banner,” but not before asking the crowd for January 6-inspired “moment of silence for the political prisoners in the gulags of Washington, DC, because of jackbooted thugs in our own government.”
‘Why do you think they’re trying to stop him?’: Rally attendee says Trump is ‘only’ candidate
Rally attendee David Lee wore a king outfit to the rally, calling Mr Trump the “MAGA king” when speaking to The Independent.
He said he’s from South Vietnam, a country that no longer exists following the reunification of Vietnam in 1976.
He slammed diversity, equity, and inclusion, such as gender inclusivity, as an attempt to “brainwash the children”.
Mr Lee said Mr Trump is “the only” candidate. “Why do you think they’re trying to stop him?”
When asked about Mr Trump’s legal woes, Mr Lee said “they’re so scared”.
Trump says DeSantis came ‘to me with tears in his eyes, he had almost nothing in the polls’
Mr Trump attacked rivals in his own party —including potential primary challenger Ron DeSantis and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.
Mr Trump used the epithet he has coined for the Florida governor, calling Ron “DeSanctimonious.” Mr Trump said that in 2018, Mr DeSantis begged the then-president to endorse him in the Republican primary for governor in Florida.
“But I’m a loyalist and when a man comes to me with tears in his eyes, he’s had almost nothing in the polls,” he told rallygoers. Mr Trump noted how at the time, Mr DeSantis registered much lower in the polls than then-agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam, who also had a significant money advantage.
“He’s at almost nothing, he’s got no cash,” Mr Trump said.
Mr DeSantis has yet to announce whether he will challenge Mr Trump. But many conservative activists have rallied behind him after he won re-election last year by almost 20 points.
Among the crowd, Mr Trump’s supporters were less than enthused about Mr DeSantis potentially challenging their candidate.
“DeSantis is great, but I think he needs to let Trump do four more years,” Tammy Pavelka of Waco told The Independent. “He’ll take over the next eight.”
From the stage, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell went further, going directly after the Florida Republican and calling him “Trojan horse Ron DeSantis.”
“The best thing he can do is endorse Donald Trump tomorrow morning,” Mr Lindell told the crowd, to applause.
In Waco, Trump avoids mentioning standoff but praises insurrectionists and calls for war on deep state
When Donald Trump announced he was heading to Waco, Texas, on Saturday to kick off his 2024 campaign, many feared that the former president’s presence in the city, made infamous in 1993 for a deadly 51-day standoff between armed cult members and federal agents, would be interpreted as a new call to militia-style violence.
“Given what happened on January 6, he’s playing with fire,” professor Matthew Dallek, a political historian of the right and homeland security issues at George Washington University, told The Independent ahead of the event.
When Trump Force One actually touched down in Waco, to a fired-up crowd that had been waiting in the scorching son all day on an airport tarmac to see him, the former president avoided mentioning the standoff itself, but offered scattered warnings of sinister forces, World War III, and an apocalyptic “final battle” that wouldn’t be out of place in a cult hall.
Rally held on 30th anniversary of standoff between federal agents and religious sect
Queues started to form early on Saturday morning at Waco Regional Airport where field after field was filled with vehicles decked out in Trump flags.
Mr Trump held the rally in the city of Waco on the 30th anniversary of a militarised standoff between federal agents and the Branch Davidian religious sect in nearby Elk, Texas claimed the lives of more than 80 people.
The event partly inspired Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh to attack two years later, and for those on the militant fringe of American life, Waco came to serve as a symbol of violent government overreach or the beginning of the end times.
