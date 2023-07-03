✕ Close CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A conservative billionaire network is reportedly working to ensure that Donald Trump doesn’t win the 2024 Republican primary, according to a new report.

Americans for Prosperity Action, a network of political organisations created by Charles and David Koch, will spend money for the first time on the Republican presidential primary. It has already raised more than $70million to fund races that officials hope will help the Republican party move past Mr Trump, according to The New York Times.

The aim is to reportedly stop Mr Trump — the clear Republican frontrunner — from winning the 2024 primary. The Times reports that a top official in the network, Emily Seidel, wrote to the group’s donors in a memo that it was time to “have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter”.

In the 2020 election cycle, the group spent nearly $500m backing Republican candidates and causes.

Though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the only Republican with competitive numbers to Mr Trump, the organisation reportedly has not decided who it will field in its mission to stop Mr Trump from taking on Joe Biden in 2024.