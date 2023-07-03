Trump news - live: Conservative billionaires fund move away from former president
A conservative billionaire network is reportedly working to ensure that Donald Trump doesn’t win the 2024 Republican primary, according to a new report.
Americans for Prosperity Action, a network of political organisations created by Charles and David Koch, will spend money for the first time on the Republican presidential primary. It has already raised more than $70million to fund races that officials hope will help the Republican party move past Mr Trump, according to The New York Times.
The aim is to reportedly stop Mr Trump — the clear Republican frontrunner — from winning the 2024 primary. The Times reports that a top official in the network, Emily Seidel, wrote to the group’s donors in a memo that it was time to “have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter”.
In the 2020 election cycle, the group spent nearly $500m backing Republican candidates and causes.
Though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the only Republican with competitive numbers to Mr Trump, the organisation reportedly has not decided who it will field in its mission to stop Mr Trump from taking on Joe Biden in 2024.
A former Trump campaign aide has joined Rudy Guiliani in cooperating with the special counsel in the Department of Justice’s2020 election probe, according to a new report.
Mike Roman, a senior adviser on Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign in charge of Election Day operations, is cooperating with federal prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith in the criminal investigation reviewing the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to CNN.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Donald Trump has lost his bid to throw out the first defamation lawsuit brought against him by E Jean Carroll.
On Thursday, US district judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan rejected the former president’s claims that he had absolute presidential immunity from the civil case, paving the way for the magazine columnist to pursue around $10m in damages from him.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Angry onlookers shout ‘dog killer’ at George Santos
Angry protesters called congressman George Santos a “dog killer” on Friday as the Republican made an appearance at a Long Island federal court house, his first hearing since pleading not guilty last month to a 13-count indictment related to fraud and money laundering charges.
Josh Marcus reports.
The US Supreme Court has struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts for millions of Americans, reversing his campaign-trail promise as borrowers prepare to resume payments this summer.
Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the 6-3 decision from the court’s conservative majority on 30 June.
Alex Woodward filed this report:
DeSantis hits back at Trump disloyalty claim
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday hit back at former president Donald Trump’s allegation that the Sunshine State executive is betraying him by mounting a presidential campaign of his own during an appearance on Fox News.
Mr DeSantis, who currently trails the twice-impeached, twice-indicted ex-president by a wide margin in most polls of likely GOP primary voters, told Fox host Jesse Watters that no politician — even a former president such as Mr Trump — is entitled to support from anyone after Watters raised Mr Trump’s criticisms during a televised interview.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
The ‘fake’ gay marriage case in the middle of the Supreme Court’s latest threat to LGBT+ rights
Alex Woodward writes about how a crucial piece of evidence in the case appears to have been fabricated.
A man who is named throughout the case, and whose phone number and email address were attached in court filings, claims he has nothing to do with it.
Republicans are planning a national abortion ban says senator who once worked at a Planned Parenthood warns
When a draft of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade leaked in May of last year, US Senator Tina Smith had only three words.
“This is bulls***,” the Minnesota Democrat tweeted. She had similar words when Walgreens announced in March of this year it would not dispense abortion pills in states where abortion remained legal.
She spoke with Eric Garcia of The Independent.
Koch to fund Trump’s primary opponents
The network of political organisations established by brothers Charles and David Koch will continue to fund conservative causes — so long as they aren’t backing Donald Trump.
The Kochs’ network, Americans for Prosperity Action, is reportedly funding candidates that will help the Republican party move past Mr Trump, a spokesperson told The New York Times.
The network has already raised more than $70m.
This will be the first year the network will take on a primary race, with the group’s intent reportedly aimed at stopping Mr Trump — the clear Republican front-runner — from winning the primary. The Times reports that a top official in the network, Emily Seidel, wrote to the group’s donors that it was time to “have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter.”
Despite recent rulings, Biden says it would be ‘a mistake’ to expand Supreme Court
President Joe Biden has said it would be a mistake to expand the Supreme Court, despite its recent rulings against affirmative action in higher education, LGBT+ rights, and student loan debt forgiveness.
The high court overturned decades of policies when it ruled this week that race-based admissions were not constitutional, preventing universities from considering race as a factor in student applications.
RFK Jr says he is ‘proud’ to have Trump’s praise
Yes, he’s running as a “Democrat”...
