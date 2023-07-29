Trump indictment – live: GOP candidate booed off stage for criticising Trump as ex-president slams DeSantis
Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ in Jan 6 probe
Republican Presidential candidate Will Hurd was booed off the stage after he criticised former President Donald Trump at an Iowa Republican dinner.
Mr Hurd, a former CIA officer and Texas representative, was the only candidate to go after Mr Trump at the event on Friday.
“Listen, I know the truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump didn’t hold back, launching into a tirade calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis an “establishment globalist”.
Meanwhile, in an ironic turn of events, Mr Trump entered the stage to song lyrics about going to prison. The ex-president has vowed to continue his 2024 presidential run from prison if necessary after the Mar-a-Lago boxes case became subject to a superseding indictment late on Thursday.
The former president and aide Walt Nauta were hit with a new set of federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified information after leaving the White House.
Federal prosecutors accuse him of retaining defence information and conspiring with club employee Carlos De Oliveira to delete security footage to hide evidence of misconduct.
A new challenger has emerged to Trump – and his extreme anti-woke message is working
He’s never spent a day in public office. He’s never even run for public office before, and he’s a 37-year-old practicing Hindu who is vying for presidential primary votes from a Republican electorate that is overwhelmingly old, white, and Christian.
So why does Vivek Ramaswamy’s unlikely presidential campaign seem to be catching on?
Over the last week, a succession of polls show the former biotech entrepreneur turned anti-woke author and asset manager turned political neophyte garnering support from as much as ten per cent of GOP primary voters.
GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie calls Trump a ‘one man crime wave’
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie offered his opinion on Donald Trump‘s likely third indictment during a podcast interview on Thursday.
On Thursday, Mr Trump’s lawyers were told that a third indictment related to Special Council Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot and the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election was likely imminent.
Mr Christie appeared on Thursday’s episode of Pod Save America to discuss the 2024 election and the implications of Mr Trump’s various criminal cases.
Host Jon Lovett asked Mr Christie if he had ever heard of someone “facing between four and six trials within a few months for different legal issues,” referring to Mr Trump.
“No. No. Usually, folks like this commit discrete crimes and wind up having one trial,” Mr Christie quipped. “This guy has been a one man crime wave. Look, he’s earned every one of them. If you look at it, every one of these is self-inflicted. And that’s why, you know, do I think that prosecutors exercise prosecutorial judgment in discretion in some respects that are questionable? Yeah – and they always have. But what I say to people all the time is whether you agree or disagree with the prosecutors, look at the underlying conduct.”
Mystery Mar-a-Lago employee referenced in superseding Trump indictment is identified
The unnamed “Trump employee 4” mentioned in the superseding federal indictment against former President Donald Trump has been identified as Yuscil Taveras, the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago.
CNN and NBC News revealed the name on Friday. The reports said that Mr Taveras oversaw the surveillance camera footage at the property.
He had a conversation with the third co-defendant named in the superseding indictment – Carlos De Oliveira – who was a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago. He suggested their chat “remain between the two of them,” the indictment states. Mr De Oliveira asked to have a private discussion in an “audio closet.”
Mr De Oliveira then asked how long the server retained footage, to which Mr Taveras responded that he believed it was approximately 45 days. Mr De Oliveira then said “the boss” wanted the footage deleted.
Will Hurd booed off stage for criticising Trump
Analysis: The latest charges against Trump answer one question and raise several more
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg writes:
The new charges revealed in the superseding indictment show the extent of Mr Trump’s efforts to conceal what he was doing from the government he once led, but it also makes clear that Mr Smith’s team has taken the investigation into the ex-president and his co-defendants up a notch from what was previously known.
Analysis: Will Trump’s history of lies finally catch up to him?
Did Trump believe the “truth” of his claims? And how often was he told, by both his advisers and White House officials, that he was wrong?
Now federal prosecutors want to know, as Alex Woodward reports.
Trump claims he already won Jack Smith case at impeachment and rants about double-standards
The former president was especially active on Truth Social on Friday, posting the following in the afternoon:
How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, all rolled up as one. We are truly a Nation In Decline!
I expect NOTHING from the meeting with my lawyers and the Lunatics in the DOJ regarding January 6th. They just want to interfere with the Presidential Election on 2024. It is their new form of CHEATING, but we will WIN !!!
Further, he wrote:
Crazy Nancy Pelosi didn’t do an “Impeachment Inquiry” on me for making a PERFECT phone call, the Radical Left Lunatics just “Impeached.” Crooked Joe Biden stole Millions and Millions of Dollars from China, and many other countries, and Republicans in Congress just TALK - Nothing will happen. Some actually say they “have other things to do.” What a difference!
And then, in reference to the superseded indictment:
The Security Tapes that were VOLUNTARILY given to Deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ were not, I am told, deleted in any way, shape, or form. Prosecutorial Misconduct!
If convicted, Trump says he’ll run for president from jail
Donald Trump said on Friday that he would run for president from prison in 2024 if he is convicted on any of the number of criminal charges he faces.
The former president and current Republican frontrunner made the comments during a radio interview with conservative host John Fredericks. During the exchange, Mr Trump denied new charges brought against him by federal prosecutors claiming that he instructed employees at his Mar-a-Lago resort to destroy security recordings.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump says he’ll run for president from jail if convicted on any indictments
Nothing in the Constitution barrs Mr Trump from running for the presidency while incarcerated
Analysis: How a bombshell leaked tape landed Trump with his latest criminal charge
Rachel Sharp explains how a recording of an interview Donald Trump sat for two years ago has come back to haunt him.
‘Election interference’: Trump slams Jack Smith’s superseding indictment
In an interview on Thursday night, Donald Trump told Breitbart News that he considered Special Counsel Jack Smith’s superseding indictment levelled against him in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case “harassment” and “election interference”.
He also repeated his claim that the Presidential Records Act should protect him and lambasted the Department of Justice for not also going after President Joe Biden in his own classified documents case, even though Mr Biden willingly cooperated and returned the documents in his possession.
