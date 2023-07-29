✕ Close Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ in Jan 6 probe

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican Presidential candidate Will Hurd was booed off the stage after he criticised former President Donald Trump at an Iowa Republican dinner.

Mr Hurd, a former CIA officer and Texas representative, was the only candidate to go after Mr Trump at the event on Friday.

“Listen, I know the truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump didn’t hold back, launching into a tirade calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis an “establishment globalist”.

Meanwhile, in an ironic turn of events, Mr Trump entered the stage to song lyrics about going to prison. The ex-president has vowed to continue his 2024 presidential run from prison if necessary after the Mar-a-Lago boxes case became subject to a superseding indictment late on Thursday.

The former president and aide Walt Nauta were hit with a new set of federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified information after leaving the White House.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of retaining defence information and conspiring with club employee Carlos De Oliveira to delete security footage to hide evidence of misconduct.