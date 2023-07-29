✕ Close Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ in Jan 6 probe

Donald Trump appeared to try out a defence for his expected indictment on charges over the January 6 riot and the election lies that fuelled it when he appeared at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The former president told the crowd that the 2020 election had been stolen “in my opinion” – laying the ground to push back against accusations that he always knew he had lost to Joe Biden fair and square and arguing that he was entitled to claim the Democrats had cheated.

Earlier, his $475m defamation lawsuit against CNN was thrown out by a federal judge.

The former president made the assertion the news network’s description of his election fraud claims as the “big lie” connected him to Adolf Hitler, the leader of Nazi Germany, Reuters noted.

US Judge Raag Singhal at the federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was nominated by Mr Trump in 2019. In a Friday night ruling, he said CNN’s statements were opinion and not fact, meaning that they cannot be the subject of a defamation claim.