Trump indictment – live: Trump road tests election lies defence at rally, as his CNN ‘Hitler’ lawsuit fails
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s club employee Carlos De Oliveira is added to classified documents case in superseding indictment
Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump appeared to try out a defence for his expected indictment on charges over the January 6 riot and the election lies that fuelled it when he appeared at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The former president told the crowd that the 2020 election had been stolen “in my opinion” – laying the ground to push back against accusations that he always knew he had lost to Joe Biden fair and square and arguing that he was entitled to claim the Democrats had cheated.
Earlier, his $475m defamation lawsuit against CNN was thrown out by a federal judge.
The former president made the assertion the news network’s description of his election fraud claims as the “big lie” connected him to Adolf Hitler, the leader of Nazi Germany, Reuters noted.
US Judge Raag Singhal at the federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was nominated by Mr Trump in 2019. In a Friday night ruling, he said CNN’s statements were opinion and not fact, meaning that they cannot be the subject of a defamation claim.
Trump pushes back on imminent charges at rally
Donald Trump floated his potential defence for the potential charges he faces for promoting lies about the election during a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The already-twice-impeached-twice-indicted former president now faces potential a potential third indictment for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election.
But speaking to the crowd in Pennsylvania, a state where he lost 43 lawsuits as he tried to dispute the 2020 presidential election results, Mr Trump pushed back on the potential accusations.
Eric Garcia has the full story:
Most of Florida work group behind controversial new guidelines on African American history did not agree, report says
Most of the members taking part in the working group developing new standards for teaching African American history in Florida reportedly didn’t agree to the parts of the controversial measure which has drawn strong rebukes.
Three members of the group have told NBC News that this includes the policy that middle school students should be taught that enslaved people developed “skills” that they were able to use for their “personal benefit”.
The members, who chose to remain anonymous, told the network that most of the working group didn’t want the inclusion of language stating that high school students should be taught about violence carried out “by African Americans” during lessons about issues such as the race massacres in Ocoee and Tulsa.
“Most of us did not want that language,” one of the members told NBC, noting that two out of the group’s 13 members pushed for the inclusion of those two items.
The work group’s standards were unanimously approved by the Florida Board of Education on 19 July. They are now set to be instituted in teaching kindergarten through 12th grade. The standards have been slammed as propaganda and pushing a sanitized version of US history.
The latest charges against Trump answer one question and raise several more
The new allegations revealed in the Justice Department’s superseding indictment of former president Donald Trump show that Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team have built a far stronger case than previously thought.
On Thursday, the department announced that it had filed the updated charging document, which added several new counts against Mr Trump and Walt Nauta, his longtime valet and co-defendant.
But what got most of the media attention after the early-evening document filing was the addition of yet another co-defendant in the case, Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira.
Mr De Oliveira, who had been previously identified in the first indictment against Mr Trump and Mr Nauta as a Mar-a-Lago employee who had participated in moving boxes containing classified documents around the Palm Beach mansion turned social club, is charged along with Mr Trump and Mr Nauta with conspiring to obstruct justice.
Donald Trump’s $475m ‘Hitler’ defamation lawsuit against CNN thrown out by federal judge
Donald Trump’s $475m defamation lawsuit against CNN has been thrown out by a federal judge.
The former president made the assertion the news network’s description of his election fraud claims as the “big lie” connected him to Adolf Hitler, the leader of Nazi Germany, Reuters noted.
US Judge Raag Singhal at the federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was nominated by Mr Trump in 2019. In a Friday night ruling, he said CNN’s statements were opinion and not fact, meaning that they cannot be the subject of a defamation claim.
“CNN’s statements while repugnant, were not, as a matter of law, defamatory,” he wrote.
A Trump spokesperson told Reuters: “We agree with the highly respected judge’s findings that CNN’s statements about President Trump are repugnant. CNN will be held responsible for their wrongful mistreatment of President Trump and his supporters.”
DeSantis car crash revealed misuse of government vehicles for 2024 campaign, report claims
The Tennesse car crash involving four vehicles in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s motorcade has revealed that his campaign has misused government vehicles by using cars owned by the state of Florida in his presidential run, a report claims.
The crash that took place on Tuesday as the campaign team was travelling to fundraisers in three cities in the state shows how the campaign is using state resources, but it remains almost impossible to discover who’s funding it after a new law passed by the Florida legislature to shield Mr DeSantis’s travel records from the public, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The research director for nonprofit government watchdog Integrity Florida, Ben Wilcox, told the paper: “The legislature has enabled him to hide his travel records so we don’t know and have no way to hold him accountable if he is using state resources in his campaign or if that is even the case”.
Orlando Democratic state representative Anna Eskamani told the paper that “It’s absurd that he’s using public resources and public infrastructure to campaign. He’s using state resources to boost himself politically”.
Mystery Mar-a-Lago employee referenced in superseding Trump indictment is identified
The unnamed “Trump employee 4” mentioned in the superseding federal indictment against former President Donald Trump has been identified as Yuscil Taveras, the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago.
CNN and NBC News revealed the name on Friday. The reports said that Mr Taveras oversaw the surveillance camera footage at the property.
He had a conversation with the third co-defendant named in the superseding indictment – Carlos De Oliveira – who was a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago. He suggested their chat “remain between the two of them,” the indictment states. Mr De Oliveira asked to have a private discussion in an “audio closet.”
Mr De Oliveira then asked how long the server retained footage, to which Mr Taveras responded that he believed it was approximately 45 days. Mr De Oliveira then said “the boss” wanted the footage deleted.
