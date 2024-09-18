Trump to host New York rally following false reports of explosives nearby spread online: Live updates
Former president to speak in Democrat-stronghold of New York as polls show key swing states trending toward Kamala Harris
Donald Trump will host a rally in suburban New York on Wednesday evening making a pitch to reverse a tax policy he signed into law in 2017 that has a bigger impact on higher tax states.
The former president will speak at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, at 7pm, just three days after a second assassination attempt against him. Earlier in the day there was a brief security scare regarding a false report of an explosive device near the site that was quickly dismissed by law enforcement as having no factual basis.
"There is no validity to the report," a Nassau County PD spokesman told The Independent.
Trump’s decision to host a rally in New York is curious given that the election will almost certainly come down to voters in a handful of swing states. New polling from Quinnipiac shows Kamala Harris leading Trump by six points in Pennsylvania and five in Michigan — outside the margin of error.
A survey commissioned by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows the race between the former president and Harris tightening in Georgia, with Trump leading the vice president by just three percentage points, signaling yet another nail-biter from the Peach State in November.
Miss Sassy — the cat at the center of the fake story about Haitian migrants — is safe and well
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance tried to prove his baseless claims about Haitian immigrants eating pets by pointing to a police report from one resident in Springfield, Ohio, that alleged her cat may have been stolen by her Haitian neighbors.
Turns out the cat, Miss Sassy, had been hiding in the basement the whole time, and Anna Kilgore had apologized to her neighbors for the mix-up with the help of a translation app, she told The Wall Street Journal this week.
Katie Hawkinson has the full story.
New poll: Harris ahead in Pennsylvania, Michigan by more than margin of error as Wisconsin up for grabs
The latest polling by Quinnipiac University has good news for Kamala Harris in two key swing states.
PENNSYLVANIA: Harris 51%, Trump 45%, Stein 1%, Oliver 1%
MICHIGAN: Harris 50%, Trump 45%, Stein 2%
WISCONSIN: Harris 48%, Trump 47%, Stein 1%
Per Quinnipiac:
One week after the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the 2024 presidential race in three critical battleground states shows Harris leading Trump in Pennsylvania, holding a slight lead in Michigan, and the two candidates essentially tied in Wisconsin, according to Quinnipiac University polls of likely voters in each of the states released today.
Pennsylvania: Presidential Race
In Pennsylvania, viewed as a must-win state in the path to the White House, Harris receives 51 percent support among likely voters, Trump receives 45 percent support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver each receive 1 percent support. This compares to a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters in Pennsylvania on August 14 when Harris received 48 percent support and Trump received 45 percent support.
Michigan: Presidential Race
In Michigan, Harris receives 50 percent support among likely voters, Trump receives 45 percent support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein receives 2 percent support. All other listed third-party candidates receive less than 1 percent support.
Democrats 98 percent back Harris, while Republicans 94 - 5 percent back Trump. Among independents, 47 percent back Harris, while 44 percent back Trump.
In a hypothetical two-way race between Harris and Trump, Harris receives 51 percent support and Trump receives 46 percent support.
Wisconsin: Presidential Race
In Wisconsin, Harris receives 48 percent support among likely voters, Trump receives 47 percent support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein receives 1 percent support. All other listed third-party candidates receive less than 1 percent support.
In a hypothetical 2-way race between Harris and Trump, Harris receives 49 percent support and Trump receives 48 percent support.
From September 12-16, after the first presidential debate, the Quinnipiac University Poll surveyed:
- 1,331 likely voters in Pennsylvania with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points;
- 905 likely voters in Michigan with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points;
- 1,075 likely voters in Wisconsin with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points.
False reports of explosives found in a car near a Trump rally spread online
Law enforcement officials on Long Island worked quickly on Wednesday to publicly knock down social media posts falsely reporting that explosives had been found in a car near former President Donald Trump’s planned rally in New York.
The false reports of an explosive began circulating hours before the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign event at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, just days after he was apparently the target of a second possible assassination attempt.
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said police questioned and detained a person who “may have been training a bomb detection dog,” near the site of the rally and “falsely reported explosives being found.”
Lt. Scott Skrynecki, a spokesperson for the county police, said in follow-up messages that the person, who police have not yet identified, was a civilian and not a member of a law enforcement agency.
He also said the person was not working at or affiliated with the event, which is expected to draw thousands of Trump supporters to the arena that was formerly the home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.
The rally is Trump’s first on Long Island, a suburban area just east of New York City, since 2017.
Earlier Wednesday, Skrynecki and other county officials responded swiftly to knock down the online line claims, which appear to have started with a post from a reporter citing unnamed sources in the local police department.
“False,” Skrynecki texted the AP as the claims spread on X, formerly Twitter.
“No. Ridiculous. Zero validity,” said Christopher Boyle, spokesperson for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.
Trump mixed up Afghan airbase with oil-rich region of Alaska
Donald Trump has been roasted after he bizarrely mixed up an Alaskan wildlife refuge and an Afghanistan airbase during a town hall in Michigan.
The former president appeared on stage in Flint on Tuesday for the event which was moderated by his former White House press secretary and current Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
James Liddell tries to make sense of things as Trump says: “We just have the best. We have Bagram in Alaska.”
New poll shows Georgia presidential race tightening after Harris took over ticket against Trump
A new poll released on Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a tightening race for Georgia with just 48 days left until the election.
Trump currently has 47 per cent of the vote, while Harris is on 44 per cent, with a 3.1 per cent margin of error, signaling we may be in for another nailbiter in the Peach State come November.
Seven per cent of voters are undecided, and third-party candidates drew less than one per cent of support from those surveyed.
Trump draws his support from 90 per cent of Republicans and just under two-thirds of white voters.
Harris has support from just over half of independents (versus one-third who support Trump) and 77 per cent of Black voters (12 per cent said they were undecided).
The poll was conducted for the paper by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs between September 9-15 among 1,000 likely voters.
And if you think that’s premature, the First Nail Ceremony for the Presidential Inauguration platform took place outside the Capitol this morning at which lawmakers ceremoniously bang in the first nails:
Senator Amy Klobuchar quipped: “I think at its very least, it will be therapeutic.”
The presidential inauguration is 124 days away, on January 20, 2025.
It’s the first time the ceremony has taken place since 2016 as in 2020 it would have conflicted with the memorial ceremonies for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Just 48 days until Election Day... time for transition planning!
Representatives for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ transition teams met for the first time at the White House, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, as the outgoing administration plans to smooth the handoff to whomever wins in November.
Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients hosted a meeting Tuesday of the White House Transition Coordinating Committee — the government’s senior-most transition planning group — and for the first time this year included Harris and Trump aides. The meeting and invitation to both parties’ representatives are required under the Presidential Transition Act, which mandates that the designated candidate representatives serve in an advisory capacity.
Continue reading...
Vance once slammed Republicans for anti-immigrant stance. Now he’s pushing rumors about Haitians
JD Vance once penned a furious blog post sharing his disdain for the Republican party’s hostility toward immigrants – then urged his professor to delete it years later as he sought to enter politics.
As a 28-year-old Yale law student back in November 2012, the Ohio senator wrote an article titled: “A Blueprint for the GOP.”
In it, the more youthful and progressive Vance slammed Republicans for being “tone deaf” on immigration and “openly hostile to non-whites.”
Now, more than a decade later, as Donald Trump’s running mate, he has been accused of amplifying this same anti-immigrant rhetoric – most recently pushing false claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.
James Liddell reports.
