No trial date has yet been set for former President Donald Trump’s future trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents as he heads to Greensboro, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia for get-out-the-vote rallies on Saturday.

Mr Trump is set to appear at 2pm in North Carolina and at 6pm in Virginia.

There were two key hearings in Donald Trump’s criminal cases on Friday, as Judge Aileen Cannon considered a trial date for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and closing arguments were heard concerning the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The former president attended the Florida hearing at which Judge Cannon called the prosecution’s request for the trial to begin in July “unrealistic” given the potential for preparation to overlap with the New York hush-money trial scheduled for six weeks from 25 March.

In Georgia, Judge Scott McAfee did not rule on Ms Willis’s continued involvement in the sprawling election interference case after each side presented their case, promising to post a decision on the docket in the next two weeks.