Harris shares medical report saying she has mental resilience to be president; Trump health scrutinized: Live
Harris is releasing her medical information in a challenge to Donald Trump, whose health and age are coming under increased scrutiny
Kamala Harris has released a health summary from her White House physician, stating that she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”
In the summary released on Saturday morning, the vice president’s physician Joshua Simmons writes that she is in “excellent health.”
Former Trump ally Chris Christie is the latest to sound the alarm over Trump’s competency to serve, saying that he has seen a “significant” mental decline in the former president.
On Friday, Trump espoused more anti-immigration rhetoric at his rallies in Reno, Nevada, and Aurora, Colorado, calling for the death penalty for migrants who kill American citizens and saying he would enact the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.
Mike Coffman, Aurora’s Republican mayor, hit out at the comments and insisted neither the city nor state has “not been ‘taken over’ or ‘invaded’ or ‘occupied’ by migrant gangs.”
What about Trump’s medical report?
As Kamala Harris’s office released her medical report this morning, her campaign highlighted recent media reports raising questions about Donald Trump’s health and mental acuity and his failure to provide information about his health status and medical history.
Trump, 78, eagerly questioned President Joe Biden‘s health when the 81-year-old president was seeking reelection. Since Biden was replaced on the ticket with Harris, Trump’s own health has drawn more attention.
Regular readers of this blog will be all too familiar with the former president’s rambling, non-sensical diversions when he delivers campaign speeches or sits for interviews which some observers say indicates that not all is well.
Last November, Trump marked Biden’s birthday by releasing a letter from his physician that reported the former president was in “excellent” physical and mental health.
The letter posted on Trump’s social media platform contained no details to support its claims — measures like weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test.
Comment: Trump has a problem with women. Does that include Melania?
Jon Sopel writes:
Donald Trump has a women problem. We know that because it is the reason he now has a criminal record over the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. We know that because of the jury in New York finding Trump liable for sexual abusing the writer E Jean Carroll and awarding her tens of millions of dollars in damages.
And just look at the polls. This could be the most gendered election ever, with a women’s vote splitting decidedly in favour of Kamala Harris, while Trump goes for the “bro vote” – the locker-room-bantering, towel-snapping, beer-chugging frat boys. Oh, and young, macho, Black and Latino men, too.
After the overturning of Roe v Wade – the seminal ruling that gave women a right to choose on abortion – Harris has been piling up the votes among women. And remember, women go out to vote in larger numbers than men, and in the US there are many more women than men.
But what I want to do is dwell on one woman in particular: his wife, Melania Trump. And the question: does he have a problem with her, too?
Why is Harris’s medical report important?
The release of Kamala Harris’s medical report showing that she is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” required to serve as president is significant because her campaign hopes to use the moment to draw a contrast with Republican Donald Trump, who has released only limited information about his health over the years.
They want to raise questions about his fitness to serve, according to a campaign aide who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Trump has released very little health information, including after his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July.
‘I know and believe she will win’: Stevie Wonder endorses Kamala Harris
Stevie Wonder has endorsed Kamala Harris in her bid to become the next US president.
Wonder, the legendary musician behind hits such as “Superstition” and “Sir Duke”, recorded a video with filmmaker Spike Lee in which he throws his support behind Harris.
Louis Chilton reports.
Stevie Wonder endorses Kamala Harris for president: ‘I know and believe she will win’
Read the letter in full from Kamala Harris’s doctor
DeSantis denies that climate change is making hurricanes more powerful
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis denied that the climate crisis is making hurricanes more powerful, contrary to the opinion of scientists.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in the wake of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, DeSantis said there was a “precedent” for the immense destruction.
“There is precedent for all this in history,” DeSantis said. “It is hurricane season. You are going to have tropical weather.”
The governor said that Milton had hit Florida with a barometric pressure of 950 millibars. The lower the barometric pressure, the stronger the storm.
DeSantis’ remarks come in stark contrast to warnings made by scientists, who say that human-caused climate change has intensified Milton‘s rainfall by 20 to 30 percent and strengthened its winds by about 10 percent.
Mike Bedigan reports;
Harris shares medical report saying she has ‘physical and mental resilience’ to be president
Kamala Harris has released a health summary from her White House physician, which states that she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”
In the summary released on Saturday morning, the vice president’s physician Joshua Simmons writes that she is in “excellent health.”
Harris is releasing her medical information in a challenge to Donald Trump, whose health and age are coming under increased scrutiny.
Trump’s plan for mass deportations invokes 226-year-old law used to detain Japanese Americans
Donald Trump wants to immediately invoke a more than 200-year-old wartime law that grants the president unilateral authority to deploy federal law enforcement for rounding up and deporting immigrants as soon as he enters office.
The former president, speaking from Aurora, Colorado on Friday, told supporters that he plans to revive the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which would give the president unprecedented ability to target foreigners for removal, without a hearing or due process, based solely on their place of birth or citizenship.
His “Operation Aurora” — named after the Colorado city he has denigrated as a “war zone” from “migrant crime” — would also dispatch “elite squads of ICE, border patrol, and federal law enforcement officers to hunt down, arrest, and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not a single one left in this country,” he said.
Trump’s plan f or mass deportations invokes ‘dangerous’ 226-year-old law
‘Operation Aurora’ turns to a wartime law granting the president uniltateral authority to target foreigners for removal without due process
Even Marjorie Taylor Greene’s GOP colleagues are outraged by her hurricane conspiracies
House Republicans are becoming more and more frustrated with their colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene and her bizarre, and debunked, claims that Democrats are “controlling the weather” following the recent devastation caused by hurricanes in the southeastern US.
The Maga firebrand from Georgia has doubled down on her conspiracy, leading even her fellow party members to speculate that she “needs [her] head examined.”
Greene claimed online last week that “they” can control the weather after Hurricane Helene killed more than two dozen people in her state and more than 230 in total. On Wednesday she doubled down, clarifying that she was referring to governmental organizations including NOAA.
Her remarks have been met with outrage, including from representatives whose districts have been directly affected by both Helene and now Milton. One described Greene’s remarks about the weather to Axios as “loony tunes”.
Carlos Gimenez, who represents a Hurricane-prone district in South Florida, replied to one of Greene’s posts writing, “NEW FLASH —> Humans cannot create or control hurricanes. Anyone who thinks they can, needs to have their head examined.”
