Trump campaigns in Colorado amid false gang claims and anti-immigrant rhetoric: Live updates
Donald Trump holding rally in Aurora, Colorado, which he claims has been taken over by Venezuelan gangs
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump is holding a rally focused on immigration in Aurora, Colorado, where local officials have rejected his claim that the Denver suburb is a “war zone” taken over by Venezuelan gangs.
As they announced the rally, the Trump campaign said: “Aurora, Colorado has become a ‘war zone’ due to the influx of violent Venezuelan prison gang members from Tren de Aragua.”
During the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10, Trump said: “They are taking over the towns. They’re taking over buildings. They’re going in violently.”
The rally comes after Trump disparaged the entire city of Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday warning that the whole country could end up “a mess” like the Motor City if his Democratic rival wins November’s election, a pitch unlikely to endear him to local voters that has already inspired a major backlash.
Former president Barack Obama meanwhile delivered an impassioned speech denouncing the Republican’s character and mocking his “constant attempts to sell you stuff”, from gold sneakers to branded Bibles, during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, championing Harris’s bid for the presidency.
Live: Trump holds rally in Aurora, Colorado
Trump says Election Day will be ‘liberation day in America'
Trump claimed during his rally that Election Day will be “liberation day in America.”
“To everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make this pledge and vow to you. November 5, 2024, will be Liberation Day in America,” the former president said. “I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered. These towns have been conquered. Explain that to your governor, he doesn't have a clue.”
WATCH: Trump falsely claims Harris used teleprompter during town hall
Town hall host Enrique Acevedo said on X, “The prompter displayed my introduction (in Spanish) and then it switched to a timer. Any claim to the contrary is simply untrue.”
Trump says Colorado has to ‘flip’ in November
Trump said Colorado has to “flip” into Republican hands in November’s election. The last Republican to win the state on the presidential level was George W Bush in 2004.
“That's why I'm here ... I'm not here for my health,” Trump said.
“I could be with the beautiful beaches all over the world. I could be in Monte Carlo. I could be all over the world ... And where am I? I'm right now in Aurora, and that's where I want to be,” he added.
Even Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Republican colleagues are outraged by her ‘loony toons’ hurricane conspiracies
House Republicans are becoming more and more frustrated with their colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene and her bizarre, and debunked, claims that Democrats are “controlling the weather” following the recent devastation caused by hurricanes in the southeastern US.
The Maga firebrand from Georgia has doubled down on her conspiracy, leading even her fellow party members to speculate that she “needs [her] head examined.”
Greene claimed online last week that “they” can control the weather after Hurricane Helene killed more than two dozen people in her state and more than 230 in total. On Wednesday she doubled down, clarifying that she was referring to governmental organizations including NOAA.
Republicans outraged by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘loony toons’ hurricane conspiracies
Greene claimed last week that ‘they’ can control the weather after Hurricane Helene killed more than two dozen people in her state and more than 230 across the US
Trump pushes claim rejected by police that Aurora apartment complexes has been taken over by gangs
Trump said during his Friday rally in Aurora that he was in the city to “call the attention of the world ... to one of the most egregious betrayals that any leader in any nation has ever inflicted on its own people.”
“We are being led by stupid people, we cannot take it anymore,” he added.
“Kamala has imported an army of illegal alien gang members and migrant criminals from the dungeons of the Third World,” the former president argued.
“From prisons and jails, insane asylums and mental institutions, and she has had them resettled beautifully into your community to pray upon innocent American citizens,” he added. “That's what they're doing. And in no place is it more evident than right here. Because in Aurora, multiple apartment complexes have been taken over by the savage Venezuela prison gang known as Tren de Aragua.”
Police in the Denver suburb have rejected the claim that apartment complexes have been taken over.
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
Vice President Kamala Harris will go head-to-head with Donald Trump in less than a month as Americans cast their votes in the 2024 election.
With just weeks to go, a new poll now finds Trump leading in multiple swing states, with margins mostly too close to call between the two candidates.
But Trump may be losing his grip on older generations of voters, with the latest New York Times polls showing the two candidates split by a hairline — and Harris ahead by 3 points.
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Live: Harris campaigns in Arizona as election day nears
Trump campaign uses mug shots of gang members as backdrop during Colorado event
The Trump campaign is using mugshots of gang members arrested in Aurora as a backdrop for his speech in the city on Friday afternoon.
Jose Miguel Reyes-Perez and Juan Carlos Mejia-Espana were two of 10 members identified by the Aurora Police Department last month, according to TND. Their mugshots were seen on stage behind Trump’s podium on Friday.
Police said they arrested Reyes-Perez earlier this year for aggravated assault, menacing, and vehicle theft.
Meija-Espana was detained following an alleged domestic dispute involving a weapon.
The polls are clear: Kamala Harris’s honeymoon period is over
Where will the 2024 election be decided?
In short, everywhere.
A new batch of polls came out this week, with a little less than one month to go in the presidential election. Kamala Harris’s “honeymoon” surge is now officially over.
Donald Trump is on the rise. A new Quinnipiac poll of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan this week showed him leading in the latter two; RealClearPolitics’s polling average now has him ahead for the first time in months in the state of Michigan, a state which spurned Hillary Clinton in 2016 but flipped back to Democratic control in 2020.
But what’s really clear — what Quinnipiac’s poll and every other survey of the race indicates this week — is how close the race is in every state. No candidate has a lead higher than the low single digits in more than a half dozen states, all of which will play a significant role in the Electoral College.
The polls are clear: Kamala Harris’s honeymoon period is over
In a half-dozen swing states, a razor-thin margin separates Trump and Harris. It’s anyone’s ballgame.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments