Trump to take victory lap ahead of inauguration with Washington DC rally: Live updates
Crowd gathers for victory rally at Capital One Arena for performances from Kid Rock and The Village People, and speeches from the president-elect, Elon Musk, and Vice President-elect JD Vance
President-elect Donald Trump will take a victory lap at a campaign-style rally in Washington, D.C., a day before he is sworn in for his second term, four years after losing re-election.
The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Capital One Arena is just one of the many events celebrating the incoming administration. It will also be Trump’s first major speech in Washington since he urged his supporters to march on January 6, 2021.
Freezing cold weather is gripping much of the northeastern U.S., so the inauguration ceremony on Monday has been moved inside to the Capitol’s rotunda. The last time this happened was at Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.
The president-elect, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, arrived in the D.C. area on Saturday evening and traveled to Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, to watch a fireworks display.
Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters marched to the Lincoln Memorial echoing the demonstrations when Trump first assumed office.
The Independent has learned that Trump will begin his term with only one-quarter of the staff he needs — a notable failure of the Project 2025 plan to fill all roles from day one.
Trump reveals the three themes of his inauguration speech
Donald Trump has reportedly said the three main themes of his inaugural speech on Monday will be “unity, strength and fairness.”
The president-elect, who will be sworn in for his second term at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., has also said that he will sign around 100 executive actions on his first day, with the focus on immigration.
He has previously promised action on at least 59 topics on his first day in office, including “the largest deportation” in US history, ending the war in Ukraine and pardoning the January 6 rioters.
When will Trump sign his planned executive orders tomorrow?
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports that Donald Trump’s current plan is to sign executive orders on Capitol Hill after he’s sworn in. She cites Jason Miller, Trump’s political strategist.
He will then sign more orders once he arrives at the Capitol One arena, where his supporters will watch the inauguration, now that it has been moved indoors.
Miller warns that plans are shifting.
Watch: Jon Voight says Trump will ‘bring god back to our nation’s truths'
Bannon mocks Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos as Trump ‘supplicants’
Steve Bannon has intensified the MAGA civil war by comparing the sudden support for Donald Trump from tech titans Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos to the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II.
Trump’s one-time White House chief strategist fired his latest broadside against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk in an interview with ABC News the weekend before his former boss is sworn in for a second term.
Phil Thomas reports.
Watch: Justin Quiles says he loves Trump because he’s not a puppet
Who is performing tomorrow at Trump’s inauguration?
At the ceremony in Washington, D.C. on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will take the oath of office and assume their positions in the White House.
However, the inauguration ceremony will be more than just a swearing-in — Trump’s team has just released the schedule of events, revealing those who will perform at the event, The Spectator World reports.
Here’s what you need to know about the line-up for Trump and Vances’ inauguration:
Watch: Opening prayer at Trump victory rally
“Every tongue that rises up against you in judgment will be condemned...”
Elon Musk among scheduled speakers at today’s Trump victory rally — here’s who else is coming up...
Elon Musk is set to speak at President-elect Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., rally on Sunday alongside Hulk Hogan and Dana White, according to NBC News.
Trump family members will also speak at the rally at Capital One Arena — which kicked off at 3:30 p.m. — here’s who else is speaking and performing:
Watch the rally here:
Watch live: Donald Trump hosts victory rally ahead of presidential inauguration
