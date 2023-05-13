✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Donald Trump and his likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis will fight for voters at duelling events in Iowa today.

Mr DeSantis, whose presidential campaign announcement could come any day now, will spend the day shaking hands at a congressman’s annual picnic and then an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser in Cedar Rapids.

Mr Trump will hold an outdoor rally in Des Moines tonight - one that his campaign team has insisted was not planned in response to Mr DeSantis’ visit to the state.

It comes after Mr Trump defended CNN over his chaotic town hall appearance on Wednesday evening, saying the network did “the right thing” by giving him a mainstream media platform.

The former president has also begun his appeal against the verdict in the E Jean Carroll case after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation earlier this week.

Ms Carroll, 79, has meanwhile said she may sue Mr Trump for a third time over his “vile” comments during Wednesday’s broadcast, telling The New York Times that his comments were “just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people”.