Trump news - live: Trump to hold rally to rival DeSantis in Iowa as he defends CNN town hall ratings
DeSantis will court voters at a picnic and fundraiser in Cedar Rapids as Trump holds a rally in Des Moines
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump and his likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis will fight for voters at duelling events in Iowa today.
Mr DeSantis, whose presidential campaign announcement could come any day now, will spend the day shaking hands at a congressman’s annual picnic and then an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser in Cedar Rapids.
Mr Trump will hold an outdoor rally in Des Moines tonight - one that his campaign team has insisted was not planned in response to Mr DeSantis’ visit to the state.
It comes after Mr Trump defended CNN over his chaotic town hall appearance on Wednesday evening, saying the network did “the right thing” by giving him a mainstream media platform.
The former president has also begun his appeal against the verdict in the E Jean Carroll case after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation earlier this week.
Ms Carroll, 79, has meanwhile said she may sue Mr Trump for a third time over his “vile” comments during Wednesday’s broadcast, telling The New York Times that his comments were “just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people”.
FBI agents raid Trump Towers condo unit in Florida
The FBI searched a unit within the Trump Towers development in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, the Miami Herald reports.
The $1.65m unit is owned by shell company controlled by two Russian businessmen, Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Agunda Konstantinovna Makeeva.
The FBI told the paper the search was “court-ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that location.”
“I can’t talk about it,” MrPatsulya’s told the Herald. “The lawyer [for my husband] said not to talk to anyone. ... I have no idea what it’s about.
The former president signed a licensing deal in 2016 with the real estate development to place his name on the 45-story condo unit.
Pollsters learn their lesson: Don’t count out Trump
Who will win in 2024? We won’t know until next November.
In the meantime, we’ll have to trust the pollsters.
Political pros are reportedly adjusting their methodologies ahead of the upcoming presidential election, after continuing to be surprised by Donald Trump’s success, first in upsetting Hillary Clinton in 2016, then when he ran a far closer race with Joe Biden than projected in 2020.
“It’s looking a lot like Trump is going to be on the ballot,” Democratic pollster Andrew Baumann told Politico. “So that is all back with a vengeance.”
Trump says Fox News ‘wants in on the action’ after CNN town hall
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday morning to boast that Fox News will air his Iowa rally tonight.
He credited the move to the ratings CNN received for his town hall earlier in the week. He also took a shot at Ron DeSantis, who is also in Iowa today.
“FoxNews called to inform us that they will be airing the entire Iowa Rally tonight,” he wrote. “They saw the record numbers done on CNN and want in on the action. Also, just out, I am leading DeSanctimonious by almost 30 points in FLORIDA, and leading Crooked Joe Biden BIG! See you later in Iowa.”
Trump and DeSantis vie for spotlight in Iowa
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump will share the spotlight in Iowa on Saturday, providing a chance to sway influential conservative activists and contrast their campaign styles in Republicans’ leadoff voting state.
Mr DeSantis, expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign any day, is set to wade into Iowa’s hand-to-hand politicking at a congressman’s annual picnic and an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser, while Mr Trump, a candidate since November, hopes to show strength with an outdoor rally with supporters.
Although the two men will be hours away from each other, the split-screen moment in Iowa is a first for the two national Republican powerhouses. It’s an early preview of a match-up between the former president, well ahead of his party rivals in early national polls, and Mr DeSantis, who is viewed widely as his strongest potential challenger.
Democratic Senator slams GOP strategy in debt limit fight
Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy took to Twitter on Friday to slam the GOP strategy in the fight over the debt limit.
“The Trump Republican agenda is so ridiculously unpopular the only way they can get it passed is to threaten to default and burn down the economy unless they get their way,” he tweeted.
MSNBC host slams CNN for hosting Trump town hall
MSNBC host Nicole Wallace slammed CNN for hosting the town hall event with Donald Trump.
“CNN recently, very publicly parted ways with anchor Don Lemon,” Ms Wallace said on Thursday. “It came in the aftermath of a comment he made on his broadcast that was viewed by his managers as misogynic.”
“Those very same managers are the people who aired Trump’s misogynistic attacks last night on E Jean Carroll that could invite further defamation suits,” the former George W Bush staffer added.
Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages
The Justice Department asked a judge Thursday to put on hold a scheduled deposition of Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who was fired over text messages critical of the former president.
The government said in a federal court filing that a judge should order lawyers for Peter Strzok to take the deposition of FBI Director Christopher Wray before they seek to question Trump. The Justice Department says an interview with Wray may eliminate the need for Trump’s deposition, and that if the judge handling the lawsuit does not grant its request, it will ask a federal appeals court to intervene.
Lawyers for Trump support the Justice Department’s position, according to a footnote in the government’s filing, while Strzok’s attorneys oppose it. Strzok’s legal team has scheduled the deposition for May 24.
Strzok was a veteran counterintelligence agent and a lead official in the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state and into Russian election interference and potential coordination between Moscow and the 2016 Trump campaign.
The filing comes as Trump finds himself the subject of criminal investigations by a Justice Department special counsel into efforts by him and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, as well as into the retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Trump appealing jury's sexual abuse verdict and $5 million award
Former President Donald Trump is appealing a New York jury’s verdict awarding $5 million to a magazine columnist after the jurors concluded Trump had sexually abused her in the 1990s and defamed her last October.
A notice of appeal was filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the first step in a process that will move the civil case brought against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll to a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The notice was signed by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who said after Tuesday’s verdict that he believed there were multiple strong grounds for appeal.
The nine-person jury concluded after less than three hours of deliberations that Carroll had failed to prove it was more likely than not that Trump had raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in early spring 1996. But it did find that she had been sexually abused.
It also said in its verdict that Trump defamed Carroll in a social media statement last October.
Tom Nichols says Trump supporters are trying to ‘smother that voice ... that says ‘what a terribly indecent thing I’ve embraced’'
Trump goes after Georgia Gov Kemp after 2020 election spat
Donald Trump claimed on Friday that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp won his 2018 primary because of Mr Trump’s support.
Mr Trump feuded with several Georgia officials after the 2020 election after he tried to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
“In May 2018, after a contentious primary with 6 candidates, Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle - the widely viewed favorite - and then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, advanced to the July 24 Republican primary runoff for Governor of Georgia,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. “On July 18, 2018, President Donald J. Trump Endorsed Kemp. At the time of the Endorsement, aggregate polling showed Kemp trailing by 3%, 46%-43%. Less than a week after the Endorsement, Kemp won the Republican primary by 38%, 69%-31%. Thank you President Trump!”
