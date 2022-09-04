Trump news – latest: Trump slams Mar-a-Lago FBI raid and calls Biden ‘enemy of state’ at Pennsylvania rally
Both Trump and Joe Biden are set to be in Pennsylvania for Labor Day weekend
Biden warns Trump and ‘Maga forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights
Former president Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.
In his speech, Mr Trump went after Joe Biden for calling MAGA Republicans and their election denial a threat to democracy.
“He’s an enemy of the state,” the former president said. “You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him, which is circling around him.”
Mr Trump also unloaded on federal officials for searching his Mar-a-Lago estate last month in an investigation over mishandled classified documents.
“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do,” Mr Trump told the crowd.
The event also featured remarks from GOP allies Dr Mehmet Oz and Republican Doug Mastriano, whom Mr Trump has endorsed in their races for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat and governor’s office, respectively.
Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labour Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.
Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate during an FBI search last month.
Included in the trove of documents found at the former president’s home were more than 100 classified documents, over 10,000 documents that are by law the property of the US government, and, most mysteriously, 90 empty folders that once held extremely sensitive documents.
Donald Trump trashes ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg during Pennsylvania speech
I have to say, I didn’t see that one coming.
Donald Trump took a break from bashing Joe Biden and the Democrats during a speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday to call Mark Zuckerberg a “weirdo,” fixating on a meal the two men had in 2019.
“He’s a weirdo,” Mr Trump said, adding, “Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House kiss my a**.”
The former president claimed the Meta CEO congratulated Mr Trump for his prominence on Facebook.
Mr Zuckerg likely came back on Mr Trump’s radar because he gave a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, where the billionaire said the FBI encouraged Facebook to limit the reach of pro-Trump content based in part on claims from Russian disinformation.
“They knew that was not true,” Mr Trump claimed.
WATCH: Trump lashes out at FBI and DOJ in first public remarks since Mar-a-Lago search
The former president went after federal officials in his speech at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, calling the FBI and DOJ “vicious” because they searched his Mar-a-Lago estate last month.
Watch Mr Trump’s scathing attack.
Trump claims Vladimir Putin ‘knew’ he couldn’t invade Ukraine during his administration
Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that Vladimir Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine while he was president.
“You know, we just sent another $13bn to Ukraine, that gets us close to $80bn now, well, it angers me more for a different reason,” Mr Trump said. “It would have never happened before. Putin knew he wouldn’t have done it...You’re not gonna do that Vladimir. He knew that. He knew it.”
In fact, Mr Putin continued to wage a long-simmering proxy campaign in Ukraine throughout the Trump administration.
Mr Trump has actively praised the Russian leader as ‘genius’ for his handling of the Ukraine war.
Former president slams ‘ugly’ FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in scorching attack on DOJ
As expected, Donald Trump unloaded on the Department of Justice and FBI in his speech in Pennsylvania today, after federal officials searched his Mar-a-Lago estate last month in an investigation over mishandled classified documents.
“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do,” Mr Trump said.
He told the crowd federal officials “rifled through the First Lady’s closet, drawers, and everything else” and “even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son,” prompting jeers from the crowd.
The former president called the search, which has revealed Mr Trump likely violated federal law and took numerous highly sensitive documents from the White House, “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”
Here’s more info on what FBI investigators found at Mr Trump’s Florida home, courtesy of this report from John Bowden.
Donald Trump blasts Biden as ‘enemy of the state’ and ‘the devil’ in Pennsylvania speech
Donald Trump is firing back at Joe Biden, after the president labeled Mr Trump and the election denial movement he leads an existential threat to democracy.
“He’s an enemy of the state,” Mr Trump said. “You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him, which is circling around him.”
The former president also mocked the lighting at his Democratic rival’s recent Philadelphia speech, saying it made him look like “the devil.”
Here’s the Biden speech Mr Trump is so furious about.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump takes the stage
The former president’s speech at a rally in Pennsylvania has begun.
Watch live here, via The Independent.
‘The people are pissed,’ Mastriano claims in Pennsylvania speech
“We the people are pissed, I know I am,” GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said on Saturday to kick off his speech at the hotly anticipated Trump 2022 midterm rally in Pennsylvania.
“The Democrats are trying to distract us with their dirty stinking laundry list of bad ideas,” he added, arguing that liberals are trying to “deflect” from real issues by talking about women’s rights.
His wife Rebbeca Mastriano went on next, arguing that Republicans are the party of women’s rights because they defend a “woman’s right to be born,” as well as the “right to have a say in her child’s education” by opposing instruction on topics like racism and gender identity.
Learn more about Ms Mastriano in our report on how Mr Mastriano is suing the January 6 committee.
Dr Oz complains about science being ‘weaponised’ during Pennsylvania rally
Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz railed against how science had been, as he put it, “weaponised” in recent years during the pandemic and debates about gender identity.
“We saw ideas crushed,” he told the crowd. “We saw science weaponised.”
The Republican called Covid lockdowns “unfair” and not based on science.
(It is worth remembering, Dr Oz has made millions pushing pseudoscientific medical cures on TV.)
The GOP Senate candidate also hit out once against at his opponent, Democrat and lieutenant governor John Fetterman, blaming the liberal and his stances against mass incarceration for public safety issues.
Here’s more background on the public safety back-and-forth between the two election opponents.
Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Biden and Fauci and denies 2020 election in Trump rally speech
US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is now speaking at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.
She hammered Joe Biden for claiming MAGA Republicans are “extremists” in a recent speech. She also doubled down on the election denialism that’s sweeping the GOP.
“President Trump won the 2020 election,” she said, to huge applause. “We know president Trump won.”
The Republican from Georgia also went after Dr Anthony Fauci.
“He thinks he’s going to retire—let me tell you something, I think that man belongs in jail,” she continued.
Read more of our report on Biden’s recent criticisms of the new MAGA-fied GOP .
January 6 family members kick off Trump rally in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally got off to a controversial start this evening, with two speakers tied to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. One the speakers, Geri Perna, is the aunt of Matt Perna, a January 6 rioter who died by suicide in February while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of witness tampering, disorderly conduct, and two counts of entering a restricted building or grounds.
Officials say Perna, a follower of the QAnon movement, tapped on the windows of the Capitol with a metal pole and walked into the Capitol building along with a crowd of rioters.
“He committed no acts of violence,” his aunt told the crowd. “Prior to January 6 he had never even had a parking ticket.”
The charges against Perna “took him from being an active, vibrant, succesful business man, to someone who was afraid to leave his home,” his aunt continued.
Another speaker urged the crowd to donate to a legal defence fund for the hundreds of people who’ve been arrested for violently storming the Capitol.
