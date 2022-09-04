✕ Close Biden warns Trump and ‘Maga forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights

Former president Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.

In his speech, Mr Trump went after Joe Biden for calling MAGA Republicans and their election denial a threat to democracy.

“He’s an enemy of the state,” the former president said. “You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him, which is circling around him.”

Mr Trump also unloaded on federal officials for searching his Mar-a-Lago estate last month in an investigation over mishandled classified documents.

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do,” Mr Trump told the crowd.

The event also featured remarks from GOP allies Dr Mehmet Oz and Republican Doug Mastriano, whom Mr Trump has endorsed in their races for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat and governor’s office, respectively.

Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labour Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.

Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate during an FBI search last month.

Included in the trove of documents found at the former president’s home were more than 100 classified documents, over 10,000 documents that are by law the property of the US government, and, most mysteriously, 90 empty folders that once held extremely sensitive documents.