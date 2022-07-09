Jan 6 hearings – live: Pat Cipollone testimony did not contradict other witnesses, says committee member
Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses
The January 6 select committee finally met with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who arrived for a closed-door interview on Friday after months of outreach.
Mr Cipollone’s name has featured prominently in recent public hearings, where other witnesses discussed his role in trying to prevent Donald Trump from deploying the Justice Department to illegally overturn the 2020 election.
The former White House counsel spent almost eight hours with the panel investigating the events leading up to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
The committee is reportedly planning to hold another primetime hearing on Thursday 14 July. This is in addition to a session on Tuesday 12 July that will unpack evidence on how the crowd that stormed the Capitol was gathered. It is expected to focus in particular on extremist elements including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.
Raskin says cannot wait to going back to disagreeing with Cheney
Democratic Rep Jamie Raskin says he cannot wait to go back to disagreeing about everything with Republican Rep Liz Cheney after the Jan 6 committee wraps up its work.
Says Mr Raskin: “I told Liz I can’t wait to going back to disagreeing with her about everything. But right now, we are in a constitutional emergency, and we are all constitutional first responders.”
Watch below via The Recount:
Could a crowded GOP field help Trump’s 2024 campaign?
As he considers another White House run, polls show former President Donald Trump is the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way.
Competing at one point against a dozen rivals for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump won only about a third of the vote in key early states. He even lost the Iowa caucuses, which kick off the nomination process.
But he was able to prevail nonetheless because those in the party who opposed his brand of divisive politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival to confront him. And with Trump mulling another White House bid as soon as this summer, the same dynamic could repeat.
Everything we know about Trump’s plans to join mob on Jan 6
It would have been something never quite before seen in America — a defeated president, Donald Trump, standing at the Capitol on 6 January 2021, with a mob of supporters, some armed, contesting the election outcome.
Trump intended to go there that day. His allies had been planning for the moment, envisioning the president delivering a speech outside the building or even entering the House chamber amid objections to Congress certifying the 2020 election results for Democrat Joe Biden.
“He’s going to look powerful,” mused Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to a young White House aide four days earlier.
Here is what’s known about then-President Trump’s plans to join the mob at the Capitol based on what has been uncovered in the House select committee hearings:
Oath Keepers leader offers to testify before Jan 6 committee
The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia wants to testify before the January 6 committee as long as he’s allowed to do so live and in person.
Stewart Rhodes, who is in jail awaiting trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the attack on the US Capitol, wants to “confront” the panel, his attorney James Bright told Politico.
Meanwhile, on Friday the Justice Department released new details of the extensive planning it alleges Mr Rhodes and eight other members of the Oath Keepers carried out in the lead-up to the January 6 riot.
Bevan Hurley has the latest.
Trump considering waiving Steve Bannon executive privilege
The Washington Post reports that former President Donald Trump is considering sending a letter to Steve Bannon saying that he is waiving his claim of executive privilege, potentially clearing the way for his former chief strategist to testify before the House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.
Per the Post:
The letter would reiterate that Trump invoked executive privilege in September 2021, when Bannon was first subpoenaed by the House committee. But it would say that the former president is now willing to give up that claim — the validity of which has been disputed — if Bannon can reach an agreement on the terms of an appearance before the panel. The letter was described by three people familiar with it, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.
Some advisers were seeking to talk Trump out of signing the letter.
Probably not how most people remember it...
Donald Trump has claimed that “everybody was happy” under his presidency before the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
Speaking at a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday night, the former president said the Biden administration had allowed a “deadly wave of lawlessness ... to sweep the land” while painting a far rosier picture of his own term in office.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Calling Trump a ‘healthy specimen’ may have sealed endorsement for Dr Oz
Donald Trump has admitted he backed Mehmet Oz for the vacant Pennsylvania Senate seat because the TV doctor once called him a “healthy specimen”.
In an interview with One America News, the former president revealed he had been swayed to support Dr Oz in the Republican primary due to flattering remarks.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
Rep Lofgren says Pat Cipollone testimony did not contradict other witnesses
In an appearance on CNN after the marathon eight hours of closed-door testimony from Pat Cipollone, January 6 committee member Rep Zoe Lofgren told Wolf Blitzer that the former White House counsel had not contradicted other witnesses’ statements.
She went on to clarify that not contradicting is not the same as confirming but nevertheless said the panel learned new information and described the interview as worthwhile.
Watch below:
Trump tells crowd Giuliani in hospital with heart problem ‘because of what they put him through’
Donald Trump claimed that his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is in hospital being treated for a heart condition that he said was the result of what the political left has “put him through”.
“He had a heart problem,” he said, before casting the blame for that heart problem on an unspecified “they”. “He’s in a hospital. Can you believe it what they put Rudy through?”
Mr Giuliani this week was subpoenaed by the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigating the former president’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, alongside South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and many advisors and attorneys who played key roles in the scheme to overturn the results.
Joanna Chisholm reports.
Why Trump has reason to be worried about Georgia’s investigation into election interference
It has been nearly two years since Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection, refused to concede, and instead launched an all-out campaign to remain in the White House.
In the time since, numerous investigations and public hearings have probed the actions of the then-president and his team for evidence of criminality, including the House committee hearings investigating the attack on the US Capitol.
But far from the bright lights and dramatic live broadcasts of those hearings, a potentially more significant probe is underway in Georgia — one that may offer the best chance of criminal charges being brought against the former president.
Richard Hall reports for The Independent.
