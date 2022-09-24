Trump rally news - live: Trump fires off vicious insults at New York attorney general over lawsuit
Former president heads to Wilmington, North Carolina, for latest campaign rally
Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump took the stage on Friday for his latest campaign-style rally of 2022, this time in Wilmington, North Carolina.
The former president is scheduled to be joined at the event by US representative Ted Budd, who is running for US Senate to fill Richard Burr’s seat.
Ahead of the rally, Mr Trump appeared to fall further into the world of QAnon after he reposted a video on his own Truth Social network containing images and slogans associated with the fringe conspiracy.
Scenes including a US Capitol building with lightening bolts and the words “It’s going to be biblical”, as well as the phrase “prepare for the storm”, were among the images featured along with “Q” symbols. Mr Trump has previously denied having knowledge of the conspiracy despite many of his supporters and Capitol rioters being connected to it.
In other news, Mr Trump’s attorneys have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home – or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.
Donald Trump encourages GOP turnout in November while continuing election falsehoods
Donald Trump is sounding a little different than he has at past rallies.
Make no mistake, he’s still falsely claiming to have won the 2020 election.
“I ran twice. I won twice, getting many millions more votes,” told the crowd in North Carolina.
But he’s also encouraging GOP voters to turn out in November.
“You must vote Republican” in “overwhelming numbers,” Mr Trump told the rally.
“We have to swamp ‘em,” he continued. “The best way we can stop them from cheating—becuas they’re cheaters, dirty rotten cheaters—is to swamp them.”
Previously, during the 2020 election, he rankled top Republicans by saying voters shouldn’t bother with the tight Georgia Senate race, where a pair of Democrats won.
Trump staff defensive over claims of poor turnout at Georgia rally
‘This is the smallest crowd I’ve seen at a rally of his in Georgia since he won the 2016 election,’ says journalist Greg Bluestein
Trump rails against ‘racist’ New York attorney general lawsuit
Predictably, Donald Trump is hammering New York attorney general Letitia James for the massive fraud lawsuit she filed this week against the former president and the Trump Organization.
He told the crowd at a Friday rally in North Carolina the suit from “this crazy radical nutjob James” was “racist” and an “appalling and malicious abuse of power.”
“There’s never been a president that’s gone through the crap I’ve gone through,” Mr Trump complained during his speech.
Donald Trump takes the stage in North Carolina
The former president has taken the stage, after a lengthy wait at his Friday rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.
We’ll be following all the latest from his campaign-style speech.
Trump’s weird theory about Biden and ‘Phantom of the Opera’
Ahead of Donald Trump’s rally in North Carolina on Friday, he played a track from the musical Phantom of the Opera for the crowd.
The former president has a deep, somewhat strange attachment to the Broadway show.
He even thinks its recent closure is related to the Biden administration.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Trump bizarrely tries to pin ‘Phantom of the Opera’ closure on Biden administration
Mr Trump is a fan of Reagan-era broadway showtimes and frequently includes them in the soundtrack that is played before his political rallies
The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia is on the ground in North Carolina for today’s Trump rally.
Right now, per Eric, the crowd is watching a Fox News clip about the Mar-a-Lago raid.
South Korean president calls US lawmakers ‘idiots’ on hot mic
Donald Trump is a man who famously values his image.
He probably wouldn’t like the reviews of America coming out of the top levels of South Korea right now.
The president of South Korea was been caught on camera calling US lawmakers “idiots” and saying that they could possibly embarrass US President Joe Biden if they don’t approve funding for global public health initiatives.
Gustaf Kilander has the full story.
South Korean president calls US lawmakers ‘idiots’ on hot mic
‘It would be so humiliating for Biden if these idiots don’t pass it in Congress’
Trump says he threatened Taliban leader with satellite image of his house
Donald Tump alleged that during his negotiations with the Taliban as US president he used a satellite image of a Taliban leader’s house to threaten the terrorist group.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News this week, Mr Trump said he gave Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar a satellite image of his home as a veiled warning amid talks with the designated terrorist group.
Gino Spocchia reports:
Trump says he threatened Taliban leader with satellite image of his house
“He said, I understand, your Excellency’
Five key takeaways from New York’s $250m lawsuit against Trump and what it means for 2024
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a massive civil suit on Wednesday accusing Donald Trump and his adult children of artificially inflating the value of multiple business entities. The suit seeks to bar them from doing business in New York state, where the family made their bones for decades.
The extent and the detail of Mr Trump’s actions, with the assistance of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, were not known until now.
Eric Garcia breaks down the main takeaways from this new effort by state officials in New York to make Mr Trump answer for longstanding allegations of fraud:
Five major allegations from New York’s $250m lawsuit against Trump
The lawsuit details how the Trump Organization falsified financial statements and the value of his property, the role of his children and his own bizarre attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills.
ICYMI: Gaetz wanted Trump pardon
Following reports on Friday that Matt Gaetz will likely not face charges over an investigation into him by the Department of Justice, another report only last week revealed that the pro-Trump congressman had expressed a desire for the former president to issue a preemptive pardon before leaving office.
Here’s Gustaf Kilander with the details:
Gaetz wanted Trump to give him pre-emptive pardon over sex investigation, report says
Spokesperson for Florida congressman calls allegation ‘malicious rumor’
Trump PAC raises $40 in August
Donald Trump’s super PAC raised only $40 in the month of August, in a sign that his name doesn’t have the fundraising pull it once did.
Along with the low August numbers, the Make America Great Again, Again! super PAC only raised $351,000 in July and nothing in June. By comparison, in the final fundraising quarter of last year, the super PAC raised $4m to $5m.
As Eric Garcia explains, the numbers come as the Save America political action committee foots the bill for Mr Trump’s legal fees, which last month came to a reported $3.8m are are likely to grow.
Trump’s Super PAC raised just $40 in August despite selling branded trinkets
Comes as he faces multiple legal challenges
