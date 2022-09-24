✕ Close Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Donald Trump took the stage on Friday for his latest campaign-style rally of 2022, this time in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The former president is scheduled to be joined at the event by US representative Ted Budd, who is running for US Senate to fill Richard Burr’s seat.

Ahead of the rally, Mr Trump appeared to fall further into the world of QAnon after he reposted a video on his own Truth Social network containing images and slogans associated with the fringe conspiracy.

Scenes including a US Capitol building with lightening bolts and the words “It’s going to be biblical”, as well as the phrase “prepare for the storm”, were among the images featured along with “Q” symbols. Mr Trump has previously denied having knowledge of the conspiracy despite many of his supporters and Capitol rioters being connected to it.

In other news, Mr Trump’s attorneys have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home – or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.