Trump news – live: QAnon posts on Truth Social under fire as followers salute ex-president at latest rally
Former president rallied in North Carolina after he was hit with blockbuster lawsuit
Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump tore into New York Attorney General Letitia James at his campaign-style rally in North Carolina on Friday night, days after she filed a $250m lawsuit against the former president and his business empire for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices.
Ahead of the rally, Mr Trump appeared to fall further into the world of QAnon after he reposted a video on his own Truth Social network containing images and slogans associated with the fringe conspiracy.
Mr Trump has previously denied having knowledge of the sprawling conspiracy theory but has amplified Q-supporting influencers and followers on his social media platform. At his rally, supporters raised their fingers in an apparent salute, continuing a trend at his events that security staff have tried to stop from happening.
His attorneys, meanwhile, have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago – or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.
QAnon, the Big Lie and misogyny: Inside Trump’s Wilmington rally
Trump’s ongoing baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him continues to dominate his public appearances and social media posts stringing together lies about voter fraud.
His latest rally was no exception, while also digging into his misogynistic disdain for women who have challenged him and openly courting QAnon conspiracy theorists who fuel his Truth Social platform.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia has the big takeaways from on the ground in North Carolina:
QAnon, the Big Lie and misogyny: Inside Trump’s Wilmington rally
Senior Washington reporter Eric Garcia was on the ground at Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. Here’s what he saw:
Trump fans do QAnon symbol again at rally despite security trying to stop them
Donald Trump has openly courted QAnon influencers and supporters, who are raising their fingers in the air in an apparent salute referencing the sprawling conspiracy theory that baselessly asserts the 2020 presidential election was rigged, among other claims.
Lisa Pyle, who wore a hat with the Q symbol, told The Independent that she appreciated his use of QAnon symbolism.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said.
She told The Independent’s chief Washington correspondent Eric Garcia that she likely would not vote in 2022: “Would you vote in a broken election if you knew? If you knew the truth?”
Trump fans do QAnon symbol again at rally despite security trying to stop them
Ex-president has been posting flurry of QAnon memes on Truth Social
January 6 committee adviser says White House called rioter during Capitol insurrection
While a mob of Trump supporters stormed the hall of Congress, the White House switchboard reportedly connected a phone call to one of the rioters.
“I only know one end of that call,” Denver Riggleman, a technical adviser who worked with the congressional, told 60 Minutes. “I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more.”
Mr Riggleman, a former military intelligence officer and Republican congressman from Virginia, is the author of a forthcoming book which argues the January 6 committee needed to further investigate communication records like the alleged White House call.
January 6 committee advisor says White House called rioter during Capitol attack
January 6 committee to release report later this year
January 6 rioter who pursued Eugene Goodman found guilty on all counts in Capitol riot case
Doug Jensen, a January 6 rioter who stormed the US Capitol wearing a QAnon T-shirt while chasing after the lauded US Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, was found guilty on Friday of all seven counts he was facing.
The Iowa man was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building, according to the government.
Federal prosecutors said he “would not be stopped on January 6 until he got what he came for: to stop the peaceful transfer of power.”
Jan 6 rioter Doug Jensen who pursued Eugene Goodman found guilty on all counts
Most serious charge could carry 20-year sentence
These are the 20 properties in Trump’s alleged fraud scheme
The New York attorney general lawsuit against Trump follows a three-year civil investigation into at least 23 of his properties and assets, from his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida to his namesake tower in Manhattan and golf courses in Scotland.
Her office found that at least 11 of his annual financial statements included more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations.
“The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year,” according to the lawsuit.
Here’s a look at the 20 of those properties and the myriad schemes allegedly used to fraudulently boost his financial state.
These are the 20 properties in Donald Trump’s alleged fraud scheme
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the former president with allegations of ‘staggering’ fraud and ‘grossly inflated’ assets
Watch: Trump calls New York Attorney General ‘crazy, radical, leftist nutjob’ during rally
After a three-year investigation into widespread allegations of fraud and dubious business practices within his real estate empire, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced this week a sweeping lawsuit targeting Trump, his three adult children and associates within his Trump Organization.
During his campaign-style rally in North Carolina on Friday night, Trump called her a “raging maniac” and “leftist nutjob.”
ICYMI: Trump lawyers fighting to keep January 6 testimony from grand jury, report says
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump are reportedly engaged in a closed-door court fight to keep a federal grand jury from hearing testimony from the twice-impeached ex-president’s White House advisers as part of a probe into the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
According to CNN, Mr Trump’s lawyers have aggressively asserted executive and attorney-client privilege to block some witnesses, such as ex-White House aide and attorney Eric Herschmann, from complying with subpoenas to appear before the grand jury.
A trio of Trump lawyers were at a Washington, DC courthouse on Thursday, reportedly to present arguments on the matter to a federal judge.
After Evan Corcoran, Tim Parlatore and John Rowley were seen exiting the courthouse, Mr Palatore told reporters he was “representing a client” there but did not elaborate further.
Andrew Feinberg has the details for The Independent.
Trump lawyers fighting to keep January 6 testimony from grand jury, report says
The Trump team is reportedly asking a federal judge to honour the former president’s claims of executive privilege and block ex-White House aides from testifying before a grand jury
Donald Trump favourite Elton John plays Biden White House
Donald Trump may love Elton John, but Elton John is not a huge fan of Donald Trump, having turned down an invitation to perform at the 2016 inauguration.
Today, the “Rocket Man” legend played a concert on the lawn of the White House on Friday for Joe Biden, while Mr Trump gave a rally in North Carolina.
Here’s more on the strange relationship between Mr Trump and Sir Elton.
Elton John's unlikely recurring role in Trump’s presidency
The singer did not perform at the 2016 presidential inauguration, despite the invite
Kushner pays $3.25m to settle illegal tenant fee accusations
A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday.
Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland.
The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act.
Full story here.
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has announced a settlement with a property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner
The 20 major lawsuits and investigations Trump is facing now that he’s left office
Lawsuits and investigations hung over Donald Trump throughout his business career, then his presidency, and have continued on through to his current post-presidency phase.
Most recently, there’s the bombshell $250m lawsuit from New York attorney general Letitia James against Mr Trump and three of his children for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices. But there are plenty more.
Mr Trump has reportedly faced an estimated 4,000 cases in his lifetime, plus two (unsuccessful) impeachments, two (successful) divorces, six bankruptcies, and 26 sexual misconduct allegations. Things haven only gotten worse now that he’s a private citizen again, without the backing of the Justice Department.
Here’s a rundown of all the legal trouble facing the former president.
Here are all 20 major lawsuits and investigations Trump is facing
Former president says investigations are politically motivated
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies