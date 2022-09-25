Trump news – live: New book reveals ex-president’s nicknames for DeSantis as GOP talks Biden impeachment
Jan 6 committee will hold another public hearing on Wednesday to examine Capitol attack
Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
New excepts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
The House select committee investigating the attack will reconvene for its first public hearing since July on 28 September.
Committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who recently lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said she will drop out of the party if he is the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.
US Rep Adam Schiff has also rebuked Mr Trump’s claim that he could declassify documents at the centre of a separate probe led by the US Department of Justice into his Mar-a-Lago estate simply by saying so, claims that “don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind,” according to the congressman.
Meanwhile, Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace has revealed that there is “a lot of pressure” among GOP members of Congress to impeach President Joe Biden, if the party takes control of the House in midterm elections this fall.
How Trump speaks about DeSantis in private, according to a new book
Trump has reportedly described Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, expected among political analysts as a likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, as “fat,” “phony,” and “whiny,” according to New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.
The governor has not publicly announced any designs to run for president in 2024, and he has repeatedly said that he intends to run for and remain Florida’s governor. But his rising national profile has reportedly irked Mr Trump as he sets his sights on returning to the White House.
‘Fat, phony, whiny’: How Trump describes DeSantis in private, according to new book
Both men are considered likely contenders for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024
ICYMI: Newt Gingrich tells reporter ‘you have a learning disability’ in exchange over Jan 6 probe
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who remains an influential figure among Republican politics and a close ally to former President Donald Trump.
But when asked by a reporter at the Capitol on 22 September whether he has any thoughts about the committee’s work, Mr Gingrich said “I think you have a learning disability.”
The committee told Mr Gingrich in a letter on 1 September that the panel obtained emails he reportedly exchanged with Mr Trump’s advisers about television advertisements that amplified baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, a narrative that fuelled a mob of hissupporters to breach the halls of Congress.
He also floated the bogus “fake” elector scheme to Mark Meadows the night of the attack, according to messages obtained by the committee.
Newt Gingrich tells reporter ‘you have a learning disability’ in exchange over Jan 6
Former GOP House speaker allegedly promoted fake elector scheme and pushed ads meant to pressure election officials to overturn results
The Jan 6 committee could be hearing from Mike Pence
The January 6 committee will hold its first public hearing since July on Wednesday.
US Rep Pete Aguilar told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that it’s “important’ that the committee hear from former vice presdient Mike Pence, but “we haven’t made a determination on where we go with the vice president specifically.”
“Those continue to be evolving discussions,” he said. “The pressure that the vice president faced [to reject the certifiation of electora votes] ... that was a key focal point of the committee’s work.”
Nancy Mace: There is ‘a lot of pressure’ among Republicans to impeach Biden
If Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in midterm elections this fall, GOP US Rep Nancy Mace said there there is “a lot of pressure on Republicans to have that vote” to impeach President Biden.
“I think that is something that some folks are considering,” she told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
The congresswoman did not vote to impeach Trump, claiming that “due process was stripped away” during House debate.
Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments
US Rep Adam Schiff mocked Trump’s assertion that the president can declassify top-secret materials “just by thinking about it”, without going through a formal review process.
Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper to respond, Mr Schiff quipped that Mr Trump’s remarks “don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind”.
He added that if they truly represented the former president’s beliefs, it made him “more dangerous” than Democrats and his other critics previously believed.
Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments
Jan 6 committee member responds to Trump’s bizarre claim
Trump claims he wasn’t watching Capitol attack on television, despite witness testimony
Trump claims that he was not watching television while a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol, despite witness testimony and multiple accounts from people in his administration revealing that he was doing exactly that.
Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times, said she pressed the former president about his actions during the assault on a joint session of Congress as lawmakers convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“I didn’t usually have the television on. I’d have it on if there was something. I then later turned it on and I saw what was happening,” he said, according to Ms Haberman, writing in The Atlantic in an article adapted from her book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.
But former White House officials have repeatedly testified to the House select committee investigating the attack that then-President Trump was in the dining room next to the Oval Office and watching it unfold on screen.
Trump claims he wasn’t watching Capitol attack on TV, despite witness testimony
Former president tells Maggie Haberman ‘I was not watching television.’ His staff say otherwise
‘The Old Crow’s a piece of s***'
What does Donald Trump think about Mitch McConnell?
According to Maggie Haberman, in an article adapted from a book based on her interviews with the former president, Mr Trump has a nickname for him: “The Old Crow’s a piece of s***.”
Another recent book, chronicling the Senate’s two failed attempts to convict Trump after he was impeached in the House, reports that the GOP senate leader called him “crazy” wanted his party to “ignore” him.
“We’ve all known that Trump is crazy,” he had said. “I’m done with him. I will never speak to him again.”
GOP senator says Trump can’t declassify documents by just saying or thinking about it
US Sen John Barrasso told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that a president cannot “declassify documents by saying so, by thinking about it.”
“I’ve not heard that one before,” he said. “In terms of national security documents, we have to always use extreme caution.”
Earlier this week, Trump, defending possession of White House documents at Mar-a-Lago, told Sean Hannity that he can declassify sensitive materials by saying or thinking about it.”
Trump’s claims that he can declassify documents by thinking of them ‘don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind'
US Rep Adam Schiff said Trump’s comment in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News in which he claimed that he can declassify documents by just saying or thinking about it is “not how it works.”
“Those comments don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind,” he told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. If that’s his view, he’s even more dangerous than we have thought.
Nancy Mace will support ‘whomever Republicans nominate’ in 2024 election
South Carolina US Rep Nancy Mace, who has criticised Trump and won a GOP primary against her Trump-backed opponent, did not say whether she would support him if he is the presidential nominee in 2024.
She said she will support “whomever Republicans nominate” in 2024.
