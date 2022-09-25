✕ Close Former president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

New excepts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.

The House select committee investigating the attack will reconvene for its first public hearing since July on 28 September.

Committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who recently lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said she will drop out of the party if he is the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.

US Rep Adam Schiff has also rebuked Mr Trump’s claim that he could declassify documents at the centre of a separate probe led by the US Department of Justice into his Mar-a-Lago estate simply by saying so, claims that “don’t demonstrate much intelligence of any kind,” according to the congressman.

Meanwhile, Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace has revealed that there is “a lot of pressure” among GOP members of Congress to impeach President Joe Biden, if the party takes control of the House in midterm elections this fall.