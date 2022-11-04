Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024
The latest on the former president’s legal woes and the January 6 investigation
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 202 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.
“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.”
Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him. Mr Pelosi was released from the hospital earlier on Thursday.
Meanwhile the judge handling New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization and the Trump family has ruled an independent monitor will oversee the company, restricting its ability to conduct business.
In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents investigations. A flurry of activity is expected after the midterms.
Police called to trespass complaint at Mar-a-Lago
Palm Beach police officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday morning after a report of a man who was refusing to leave the grounds of Donald Trump’s Florida resort.
Captain Will Rothrock told Fox News that they were contacted by Secret Service agents about a “routine trespass complaint”.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Ted Cruz complains Trump isn’t spending $100m war chest on GOP candidates
Senator Ted Cruz has openly admonished his fellow RepublicanDonald Trump for not spending more of his war chest on GOP candidates in the upcoming midterms.
The Texas senator called out the one-term president during Tuesday’s episode of his podcast The Verdict, claiming that he is sitting on “a hundred million dollars” instead of using it to support pro-Trump candidates on ballots across the country.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Trump calls for Mitch McConnell to be impeached
On Thursday morning Donald Trump called for Mitch McConnell to be impeached: “They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell .. they have something on him.”
Watch:
Could Kash Patel immunity deal carry ‘grave legal peril’ for Trump?
The immunity deal granted to Donald Trump’s aide Kash Patel could plunge the former president into legal peril, experts said.
On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr Patel, who served as a national security and defence official during the Trump administration, was granted immunity from prosecution and will “soon testify” before the federal grand jury investigating the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Mr Patel already appeared before the grand jury in October when he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
What could stop Trump running in 2024?
Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.
But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18 months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.
What, if anything, could thwart his plans?
Trump 2024 campaign preparing for post-midterms launch
As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third.
“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he said last month.
That carefully placed “probably” may soon be gone from Trump’s stump speech. Aides to the former president are making quiet preparations for a 2024 presidential campaign that could be launched soon after next week’s midterm elections as Trump tries to capitalize on expected Republican wins to propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party’s nomination.
ICYMI: Emails show Trump lawyers thought Justice Thomas key to subverting result of 2020 election
Justice Clarence Thomas was, from the beginning, the member of the Supreme Court’s nine-justice bench whom the Trump campaign identified as an ally, according to new documents.
A court’s release of emails between two of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign legal team members illustrates how the masterminds of the effort to delay the certification of election results in Georgia and other states thought that Mr Thomas stood apart from his colleagues and would keep an open mind to the campaign’s baseless and evidence-free claims of fraud.
It’s a revelation that may be less stunning than it would have been had his wife, Ginni Thomas, not found herself at the centre of the January 6 committee’s investigation into persons who helped Donald Trump try and pressure state legislatures around the country to subvert the election results.
John Bowden has the full story.
Trump kicks off midterm rally blitz in Iowa with growing list of familiar grievances
Donald Trump took the stage in Sioux City, Iowa, at roughly 8.30pm ET on Thursday and almost immediately began denigrating the country he led two years ago, calling the Hawkeye State “under siege” by a rogue’s gallery of familiar villains including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Chuck Schumer, and President Joe Biden.
He interspersed canned lines about inflation and the cost of Americans’ thanksgiving dinner with racialised attacks on the New York State Attorney General who is currently suing him, his family, and his eponymous real estate company to recoup millions of dollars her office alleges were defrauded from New York financial institutions.
Read Andrew Feinberg’s full report:
Trump concludes his remarks.
Trump again claims Russia’s war on Ukraine would not have happened if he was president
Donald Trump again claims that Russia’s war on Ukraine would not have happened if he was still president as it had not happened in his one term in office.
He went on to say that China would move in on Taiwan next.
The former president covered this topic while the creepy music with which he closes out his speeches plays in the background and he jumps from topic to topic.
