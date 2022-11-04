✕ Close ‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024

Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 202 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.”

Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him. Mr Pelosi was released from the hospital earlier on Thursday.

Meanwhile the judge handling New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization and the Trump family has ruled an independent monitor will oversee the company, restricting its ability to conduct business.

In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents investigations. A flurry of activity is expected after the midterms.