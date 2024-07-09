Trump returns to campaign trail with rally in Florida alongside VP hopeful Marco Rubio: Latest updates
Florida Senator Rubio, appeared on stage before the former president, laying into Joe Biden over his disastrous debate performance
Donald Trump is appearing at a campaign rally at his golf club near Miami on Tuesday evening, as speculation around his vice presidential pick reaches fever pitch with six days to go until the Republican National Convention.
One VP hopeful, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, appeared on stage before the former president, laying into Joe Biden over his disastrous debate performance. Trump meanwhile has remained relatively quiet since going toe-to-toe with with his rival on June 27.
Trump has said he would likely make a decision on who his 2024 running mate will be “a little before” or during the convention, which kicks off on July 15.
It comes as a new poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris has a better shot than President Joe Biden at defeating Trump in the 2024 election. The survey, conducted by the Democratic firm Bendixen & Amandi, shows Biden slightly behind Trump, 42 to 43 per cent, with Harris inching past the former president 42 to 41 per cent.
The eyes of the world are on Biden as he hosts the NATO summit in Washington DC amid concerns about his fitness to contest the election and serve another term in office and fresh calls for him to quit the 2024 race.
Watch: Who will Trump's running mate be?
In pictures: Trump descend on Doral for rally
What is Project 2025?
A 900-page plan drawn up by former Donald Trump aides and endorsed by a powerful right-wing think tank is giving the former president a roadmap for his second administration.
Project 2025 — a blueprint for Trump’s presidency spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and more than a dozen former Trump administration officials — is essentially a wishlist for his administration with plans to expand his executive authority, replace civil servants with ideologically aligned appointees, crush abortion rights and impose an anti-immigrant agenda, among other policies.
But the former president is trying to distance himself from the plan, claiming that he knows “nothing” about it or “who is behind it,” despite its authors coming from Trump’s White House and the GOP’s close ties to the group that launched it.
Alex Woodward looks at the details.
What is Project 2025? The ‘dystopian’ manifesto for Trump’s second term
Project 2025’s blueprint for Donald Trump’s return to the White House opens the door to fascism, lawmakers warn
AOC: '[Biden] is in this race, and I support him’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reaffirmed her commitment to President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee on Monday evening amid heightened tensions within the party over his mental fitness.
“Joe Biden is our nominee, he is not leaving this race, he is in this race and I support him,” Ocasio-Cortez told a group of reporters outside of the Capitol.
The New York rep’s assertion comes as Democratic lawmakers scramble to find consensus on whether or not to support Biden, 81, as the presidential nominee.
Ariana Baio reports.
AOC backs Biden: ‘He is in this race, and I support him’
Democratic lawmakers are scrambling to find consensus on whether to support Biden’s re-election campaign after his shaky debate performance
In pictures: Florida Senator Marco Rubio addresses rally in Doral
What time with the Trump rally in Florida begin?
Donald Trump is due to host a rally in the Miami suburb of Doral on Tuesday night following several days of relative silence, since going toe-to-toe with Joe Biden on June 27.
The rally is due to kick off at 7pm ET.
Analysis: Trump lied and Biden got tongue tied at the first debate. So why is the world only focusing on one?
Kelly Rissman wonders where the scrutiny of Donald Trump is in comparison to that lumped on Joe Biden.
Biden had a bad debate night. That doesn’t mean we can ignore Trump’s lies
As most of the media — and the country — is laser focused on the president’s poor debate performance, a handful of outspoken analysts have wondered: Where is the same scrutiny of Donald Trump? Kelly Rissman reports
Junior Navy sailor tried to access President Biden’s medical records three times
A junior sailor tried to get hold of President Joe Biden’s restricted medical records three times in a single day in February “out of curiosity,” the Navy revealed Tuesday.
The name of the sailor has not been shared, but he was assigned to the Navy’s hospital corps and stationed at the major medical center that is Fort Belvoir in Virginia, a US official told CBS News.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Junior Navy sailor tried to access President Biden’s medical records three times
‘At no time was the President’s personal information compromised,’ Navy commander says
Pence: RNC platform ‘profound disappointment’ to pro-life movement
Former Vice President Mike Pence is not happy with the Republican Party platform for the 2024 election given its softened language regarding abortion. The platform was quickly pushed through the rules committee and will be voted at next week’s Republican National Convention.
Donald Trump congratulated the rules committee chair Marsha Blackburn and vice chari Mike Waltz for its quick passage.
Here’s in part what Pence had to say...
The RNC platform is a profound disappointment to the millions of pro-life Republicans that have always looked to the Republican Party to stand for life.
Now is not the time to surrender any ground in the fight for the right to life. The 2024 platform removed historic pro-life principles that have long been the foundation of the platform. I urge delegates attending next week’s Republican Convention to restore language to our party’s platform recognizing the sanctity of human life and affirming that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed.
The updated platform also cedes this fight to the states, leaving the unborn in California and Illinois to the far-left’s extremist abortion policies. The right to life is not only a state issue; it is a moral issue, and our party must continue to speak with moral clarity and compassion about advancing the cause of life at the federal, state and local level.
He concludes by describing the GOP platform as “retreating” but says the pro-life movement “never will” and then says:
My fellow Republicans, Stand firm for Life. Restore the RNC platform’s historic commitment to the sanctity of human life. Pro-Life Americans and generations born and unborn deserve nothing less.
Trump hits out at NATO as summit commences in Washington, DC
Donald Trump has revived his criticism of NATO as the alliance’s summit gets underway in Washington, DC, marking its 75th anniversary.
If it weren’t for me as President, there probably would be no NATO by now. When I became President, I noticed that there were only 7 of the 28 Countries, that were then Members, who were paid up. Most Members were delinquent, some having paid very little, if anything. I found this unacceptable, and insisted that they pay if they wanted the protection of the U.S. Billions of Dollars came pouring in. No other President did anything about these long term delinquencies. The Secretary General of NATO said it was “incredible” what “President Trump had done.” It made NATO viable again. Now we have a similar problem. The U.S. is paying most of the money to help Ukraine fight Russia. Europe should at least EQUALIZE! They owe more than 100 Billion to do so. Crooked Joe has never even asked them to do so.
The former president often accuses member states of not paying up in some form — as he writes above on Truth Social — the reality is that each nation-state member is supposed to spend a minimum of two per cent of their GDP on defense. While most countries are indeed falling short of that amount, what Trump writes below is a mischaracterization.
Per the Associated Press, in response to earlier remarks by Trump on the topic:
NATO members don’t pay to belong and don’t owe the organization anything other than contributions to a largely administrative fund. Trump clearly wasn’t referring to those administrative payments.
His frequent complaint during his presidency, and now, has been how much NATO countries put into their own military budgets.
U.S. presidents before him raised that concern. In fact, it was in 2014, during the Barack Obama administration, that NATO members agreed to move “toward” spending 2% of GDP on national defense by 2024. Stoltenberg also has said members needed to invest more in their militaries.
At their last summit, in Lithuania in July, NATO leaders adjusted that pledge by agreeing to spend at least 2% of GDP on their military budgets. No target date was set for meeting the goal.
The 2% is a benchmark that each member should spend on its own defense in order to be able to contribute to the joint defense of the alliance. However, the goal is voluntary, and there is no debt or “delinquency” involved.
The countries don’t pay the money to NATO but invest it in their own armed forces.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago has given them further impetus to beef up their armies.
