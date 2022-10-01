Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump lashed out at Mitch McConnell and his wife in a rant on social media by saying the Republican had a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored bills”.

In a post on his Twitter-like social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump wrote on Friday night: “Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?”

He also mocked Mr McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served as the secretary of transport in his administration by giving her a racist nickname.

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

The former president’s attack on the senate minority leader came hours after Congress approved and president Joe Biden signed a stopgap funding bill to avert a federal government shutdown.

The bill cleared was cleared in the House by a 230-201 vote on Friday and on a 72-25 vote in the Senate on Thursday, reported CNN.

The latest attack on Mr McConnell comes just days after excerpts from Maggie Haberman’s new book Confidence Man published in The Atlantic on Sunday said the former president had called his fellow Republican “a piece of s***”.

He also accused other Republican senators of treating him like a “schmuck”.

Mr McConnell had criticised the former president in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol last January, but refused to impeach him the following month.

It is not, however, clear which bills Mr Trump was referring to and criticising on Friday, or what he meant as he accused McConnell of believing in the Green New Deal.

The deal includes a package of progressive proposals that Mr McConnell had blocked from coming to the Senate floor for a vote when he was majority leader.

On Tuesday, Mr McConnell said he will “proudly support” legislation to overhaul rules for certifying presidential elections.