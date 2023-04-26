Trump news – live: E Jean Carroll trial attorney says rape matches Trump’s ‘MO’ of targeting women
Donald Trump’s alleged raped of E Jean Carroll matches his “MO” of targeting women at random, the former Elle magazine columnist’s attorney told jurors on Tuesday.
Opening arguments in the civil rape trial began in a courtroom in New York on Tuesday.
Ms Carroll has claimed that the former president raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
She first spoke out about the allegations in 2019, when Mr Trump was president.
He denied the incident took place and infamously retorted, “She’s not my type”.
Now, Ms Carroll is getting her day in court after filing a new lawsuit in November, suing him for both the alleged sexual assault and for then defaming her by denying it took place.
The trial comes after New York passed its Adult Survivors Act, giving sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue attackers for historic assaults.
Donald Trump aggressively attacked President Joe Biden and called him “the most corrupt president in American history” and making false claims in a statement and video after Mr Biden announced his 2024 re-election bid
Mr Biden officially launched his re-election campaign for president on Tuesday 25 April, where he called on Americans to help him “finish the job.”
Just ahead of his announcement on Monday evening, Mr Trump released a lengthy press release making multiple false claims about himself and Mr Biden.
Hours later on Tuesday, Mr Trump appeared in a video where he read his statement word-for-word.
Mr Trump accused Mr Biden of leading the US “to the very brink of World War III” as well as allowing “millions of illegal aliens” who Mr Trump claimed are “coming in from mental institutions and prisons” to attribute a lack of security to the president.
Should the two recieve their respective parties nominations, it would be a repeat of the 2020 presidential election
Decades after she was allegedly raped by a New York real estate mogul who would go on to be the 45th President of the United States, E Jean Carroll is getting her day in court.
Ms Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, is the plaintiff in a pair of civil lawsuits against former president Donald Trump.
One of those lawsuits will now be presented in a New York City federal courtroom starting Tuesday 25 April, when a jury will be chosen under the supervision of US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Those jurors, who will remain anonymous on Judge Kaplan’s orders due to the risk of threats, intimidation or outright violence against anyone seen as an enemy by Mr Trump and his supporters, will hear evidence of allegations made by Ms Carroll against the twice-impeached and indicted ex-president.
Trump suggests boycott of 2024 GOP debates as Democrats skip them altogether
Former President Donald Trump has suggested that he is planning on skipping the Republican primary debates due to his polling advantage and alleged biases against him.
“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Mr Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social. “When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the “questions,” why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?”
Mr Trump voiced a particular concern with the second primary debate, scheduled to be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
“Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!”
Ex-Proud Boys leader blames Trump for January 6 attack
The former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group has directly blamed Donald Trump for the violent January 6 attacks on the US Capitol.
Henry “Enrique” Tarrio is on trial for allegedly organising a small group of Proud Boys to lead the storming of the US Capitol Building to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory over Mr Trump.
His lawyer, Nayib Hassan, during his closing argument on Tuesday, cited Mr Trump’s “fight like hell” cry at a rally in the hours before his supporters attacked the building with lawmakers inside.
“It was Donald Trump’s words, it was his motivation, it was his anger that caused what occurred on January 6 in your amazing and beautiful city,” Mr Hassan said.
“They want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald Trump and those in power.”
Jurors in Trump rape and defamation case quizzed over whether they watched The Apprentice
Jurors in the Donald Trump civil sexual assault trial were asked about their political affiliations, news consumption, whether they watched The Apprentice and if they belonged to the Proud Boys or Antifa during jury selection at the US District Court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.
A panel of 48 prospective jurors were brought into the courtroom under strict secrecy as the civil battery and defamation trial began, relating to the alleged rape of author E Jean Carroll by Mr Trump in the mid-1990s.
Jurors were told they would remain anonymous throughout the trial to protect them from harassment and the invasion of privacy by Judge Lewis Kaplan.
He instructed them not to tell their families which trial they were hearing, or even divulge their real names to one another.
“If you’re normally a Bill, maybe go by John,” he said.
Donald Trump ‘raped’ columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996 and then ‘destroyed’ her career, jury hears
Donald Trump allegedly raped advice columnist E Jean Carroll during a chance encounter at an upmarket New York department store and then “destroyed” her career when he repeatedly lied about the claims, a civil jury in New York heard on Tuesday.
Ms Carroll, 79, is suing Mr Trump, 76, for battery and defamation in a civil trial in a US Federal Court in Lower Manhattan, the latest in a swirl of litigation surrounding the former president as he prepares to run for the White House in 2024.
Ms Carroll had been leaving Bergdorf Goodman on 5th Avenue sometime in the spring of 1996 when she met Mr Trump at a revolving door entrance, Ms Carroll’s attorney Shawn Crowley told the jury in opening arguments.
Who is Natasha Stoynoff? The magazine journalist whose testimony could bring down Trump in the E Jean Carroll civil rape trial
People magazine sent correspondent Natasha Stoynoff to Mar-a-Lago in late 2005 to write a wedding anniversary story about Donald Trump, who had then recently married Melania Knauss.
Almost two decades later, her experience of the future president allegedly “forcing his tongue” down her throat could prove essential testimony in the E Jean Carroll civil rape trial that began on Tuesday in a federal court in New York City.
Before joining the magazine, Ms Stoynoff was a reporter and photographer at The Toronto Star, a columnist at The Toronto Sun, and a freelancer for Time Magazine. She then worked for People magazine for almost 20 years. She now lives in New York, where she writes books and screenplays, according to her bio on Goodreads.
The Trump legal team failed to stop the inclusion of Ms Stoynoff’s testimony in the trial.
Ms Carroll claims that Mr Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1995 or 1996 and that he later defamed her in 2019 as president when he rejected her allegation.
Trump legal team fails to stop jury from hearing separate sexual assault allegation
The Trump legal team has failed to stop the inclusion of a separate sexual assault allegation in the civil rape trial between Donald Trump and writer E Jean Carroll.
Ms Carroll claims that Mr Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1995 or 1996 and that he later defamed her in 2019 as president when he rejected her allegation.
The judge in charge of the trial that began on Tuesday 25 April ruled that Mr Trump’s attorneys had acted too late. Jurors are now set to hear about another incident which may give the appearance that the former president has a history of sexual assault.
Joe Tacopina, who is part of the legal team representing Donald Trump in E Jean Carroll rape case, told jurors that you may hate the former president from their opinions about him outside the court but there is a time and place for that.
“People have very strong feelings about Donald Trump, one way or the other,” Mr Tacopina said. “”It’s OK to feel however you feel. You can hate Donald Trump. That’s OK.”
“But there’s a secret time and a place for that. It’s called the ballot box during an election, not here in the court of law.”
His comments came following opening statements by Ms Carroll’s defence team.
