Trump trial – live: E Jean Carroll jury to decide today if Trump raped and defamed writer
In other legal troubles, the judge in Mr Trump’s hush money case issued a gag order banning him from posting information about the evidence and witnesses on social media
Related video: Trump suggests stars have committed sexual assault for a ‘million years’
The jury in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump is expected to decide today whether or not the former president raped and defamed the magazine columnist.
Both sides delivered closing arguments in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, with Ms Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan using Mr Trump’s own words – “grab ’em by the pussy” – against him.
“In a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said.
Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina countered that while his comments in the infamous Access Hollywood tape are “rude” and “gross”, he claimed “that doesn’t make Ms Carroll’s unbelievable story believable”.
The judge will now instruct the jury on Tuesday morning before they will begin deliberations in the case.
Ms Carroll has claimed that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.
In other legal troubles, the judge in Mr Trump’s hush money case issued a gag order on Monday banning him from posting information about the evidence and witnesses on social media.
What are the allegations in E Jean Carroll’s rape case against Donald Trump?
The encounter, as recalled by E Jean Carroll, was friendly at first.
Ms Carroll, then a magazine feature writer and TV host, bumped into Donald Trump in the upmarket New York department store Bergdorf Goodman.
As Ms Carroll wrote in her 2019 memoir What Do We Need Men For?, he recognised her as “that advice lady”. She knew him as “that real-estate tycoon”.
Mr Trump supposedly told her that he was there to buy a gift for “a girl”, and asked for help to choose an appropriate item.
She placed the incident in either late 1995 or early 1996, when the future president was married to Marla Maples.
Read more:
What are the allegations at the centre of E Jean Carroll’s rape case against Trump?
A chance meeting, an alleged violent sexual assault, and a ‘colossal struggle’. A jury is deciding whether the businessman-turned-politician raped the columnist in the mid-1990s
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
An investigation into Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents has intensified in recent weeks, with prosecutors summoning a broad range of witnesses before a federal grand jury and zeroing in on questions of whether the former president or others obstructed government efforts to recover the records.
It remains unclear when the investigation led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith might end or whether Trump might face charges over documents found at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate. But as probes in Washington and Atlanta proceed, Republican critics of Trump see an opportunity for intensifying legal woes to knock him off his frontrunner mantle in the 2024 presidential race in a way that an earlier indictment in New York failed to do.
The ongoing investigations “are the ones that have the meat,” said Bobbie Kilberg, a longtime Republican donor who has become a vocal Trump critic.
”It’s very, very serious,” she said. “It ought to have a real impact on the American people. And if it doesn’t, all I can do is shake my head in bewilderment.”
Read more:
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
An investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents has advanced in recent weeks
Judge: Wisconsin fake electors complaint must be reheard
A Wisconsin judge said Monday he will order that the state elections commission reconsider a complaint filed against fake Republican electors who attempted in 2020 to cast the state’s electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump.
But this time, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington said, the commission must consider the complaint without the participation of one of its six commissioners who was also one of the fake electors.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission, Republican commissioner Robert Spindell and those who brought the lawsuit ultimately all agreed that the complaint should be heard again without Spindell’s participation.
Given that agreement, Remington said during oral arguments on Monday that he would write a written order as soon as next week to vacate the commission’s unanimous rejection in March 2022 of the complaint against the fake electors and to require it to consider it again without Spindell.
“Surprise, surprise, I’m coming to the same conclusion, as all the parties have, that the appropriate remedy is to vacate the decision of the WEC and remand it back for further proceedings, which don’t include Commissioner Spindell,” Remington said.
Read more:
Judge: Wisconsin fake electors complaint must be reheard
A Wisconsin judge says he will order that the state elections commission reconsider a complaint filed against fake Republican electors who attempted in 2020 to cast the state’s electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump
Six memorable moments from E Jean Carroll’s testimony during Trump rape trial
E Jean Carroll withstood a barrage of intensely personal questions and inflammatory accusations during more than 13 hours on the witness stand in her civil battery and defamation trial against former president Donald Trump.
The former Elle advice columnist was quizzed about years of emails, text messages, deposition statements, articles and social media posts by Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina as he tried to sow doubt in the minds of the nine jurors who will determine whether she was raped by Mr Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in Manhattan in 1996.
Ms Carroll, 79, remained stoic for most of her marathon testimony. She was at times funny, defiant, and emotional as she was forced to recall the traumatic alleged sexual assault that happened nearly three decades earlier.
Entering the witness box on day two of the trial on Wednesday 26 April, she began by saying: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back.”
Ms Carroll is suing the former president in civil court for defamation and battery after he claimed she was a “con job”. Mr Trump, 76, has strongly denied the encounter ever took place.
Read more:
Six memorable moments from E Jean Carroll’s testimony during Trump rape trial
The advice columnist gave a candid and compelling account over three gruelling days on the witness stand
Who is Natasha Stoynoff? The journalist whose testimony could help bring down Trump
People magazine sent correspondent Natasha Stoynoff to Mar-a-Lago in late 2005 to write a wedding anniversary story about Donald Trump, who had then recently married Melania Knauss.
Almost two decades later, her experience of the future president allegedly “forcing his tongue” down her throat could prove essential testimony in the E Jean Carroll civil rape trial that began on 25 April in a federal court in New York City. Closing arguments began on Monday 8 May.
Ms Stoynoff took the stand at the Manhattan courthouse on 3 May.
Before joining People magazine, Ms Stoynoff was a reporter and photographer at The Toronto Star, a columnist at The Toronto Sun, and a freelancer for Time Magazine. She then worked for People magazine for almost 20 years. She now writes books and screenplays, according to her bio on Goodreads.
The Trump legal team failed to stop the inclusion of Ms Stoynoff’s testimony in the trial.
Read more:
Who is Natasha Stoynoff? The journalist whose testimony could bring down Trump
‘Each new boxing trainer tells Natasha that she should turn professional. Her punch is between hospitalization and murder,’ E Jean Carroll writes about fellow Trump accuser
Soccer executive and celebrity attorney: Who is Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina?
Lawyer Joe Tacopina is the head of the legal team representing former President Donald Trump in the civil rape trial against former Elle advice columnist E Jean Carroll.
Mr Tacopina began closing argument in the trial on 8 May, stemming from Ms Carroll’s allegation that Mr Trump raped her in a New York City department store dressing room in 1995 or 1996.
The attorney is also representing the ex-president in the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into his alleged hush money payments to women claiming to have had affairs with him.
A Manhattan grand jury voted earlier this year to indict Mr Trump for falsifying business records in connection to a 2016 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels for her to remain silent about a 2006 affair she claims to have had with Mr Trump, a claim he denies.
Here’s what we know about the ex-president’s top lawyer:
Soccer executive and celebrity attorney: Who is Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina?
A 2007 GQ piece calls the lawyer ‘the best-dressed, smoothest-talking, hardest-working criminal-defense attorney going’
Carroll lawyer files motion for Truth Social posts to be taken down
Attorneys for Ms Carroll requested on Sunday that Judge Kaplan force Mr Trump to remove some of his social media posts about the trial.
Mr Trump called the case a “SCAM” and claimed that her lawyer was a “political operative”.
Judge Kaplan said earlier during the proceedings that Mr Trump’s posts on Truth Social were “entirely inappropriate” and that he may have been attempting to influence the jury.
“Your client is basically endeavouring certainly to speak to his ‘public,’ but more troublesome, to the jury in this case,” Judge Kaplan told Mr Tacopina, according to Newsweek.
“What you’re trying to do is to get away from a statement by your client, a public statement, that on the face of it seems entirely inappropriate,” the judge told the attorney last month.
“Unfortunately, the posts remain available on Truth Social as of the time of this filing,” Carroll lawyer Roberta Kaplan wrote in the Sunday filing. “We continue to object to Mr Trump’s public statements about evidence the Court held to be inadmissible at trial and remain concerned about the prejudice that his statements may have already caused Plaintiff in these proceedings.”
Trump rape case explained: How a chance department store meeting led to a court case decades later
Decades after she was allegedly raped by a New York real estate mogul who would go on to be the 45th President of the United States, E Jean Carroll has had her day in court.
Ms Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, is the plaintiff in a pair of civil lawsuits against former president Donald Trump.
One of those lawsuits is now being presented in a New York City federal courtroom under the supervision of US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. The proceedings began on 25 April, with closing arguments beginning on 8 May.
The jurors in the trial remained anonymous on Judge Kaplan’s orders due to the risk of threats, intimidation or outright violence against anyone seen as an enemy by Mr Trump and his supporters.
Ms Carroll claimed during her testimony that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
Read more:
Trump on trial: What to know about the E Jean Carroll rape case
Nearly three decades after E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room, the pair are facing off in court. Andrew Feinberg explains the case
‘I think she’s sick, mentally sick'
Mr Tacopina showed a clip from Mr Trump’s deposition, in which Mr Trump responded to a question regarding if Mr Trump reached out to Berghof Goodman for comment.
“I didn’t have to reach out to anybody because it didn’t happen,” Mr Trump said.
Speaking about Ms Carroll during his deposition, Mr Trump said, “I think she’s sick, mentally sick”.
Mr Tacopina said, “That was his under oath testimony saying ‘it’s not true. I didn’t do it’,” according to Law & Crime.
‘Trump is a witness against himself,’ E Jean Carroll lawyer argues in civil rape trial closing arguments
Attorneys for E Jean Carroll described Donald Trump as a “witness against himself” in closing arguments at the civil rape trial against the former president.
Lawyer Roberta Kaplan began her closing on Monday in Manhattan court by calling Ms Carroll’s testimony “credible,” “consistent,” and “powerful,”
“You saw for yourself. E Jean Carroll wasn’t hiding anything,” Ms Kaplan told the jury.
Ms Carroll sued Mr Trump in 2019 and 2022, claiming that he raped her in a fitting room at the Berghof Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. She argues that he later defamed her in his aggressive rejections of her claims. Mr Trump has denied all wrongdoing.
While Mr Trump himself declined to testify at the trial - or to attend at all - Ms Kaplan seized on his October video deposition in the case to crush his credibility.
She pointed to the moment Mr Trump mixed up Ms Carroll and his then-wife Marla Maples in a photo, saying he “pointed to Ms Carroll, the woman he supposedly said was not his type”.
Read more:
‘Trump is a witness against himself,’ E Jean Carroll lawyer says in civil rape trial
While Trump himself declined to testify at the trial - or to attend at all - Carroll’s attorney seized on his October video deposition in the case to crush his credibility
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies