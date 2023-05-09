✕ Close Related video: Trump suggests stars have committed sexual assault for a ‘million years’

The jury in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump is expected to decide today whether or not the former president raped and defamed the magazine columnist.

Both sides delivered closing arguments in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, with Ms Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan using Mr Trump’s own words – “grab ’em by the pussy” – against him.

“In a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said.

Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina countered that while his comments in the infamous Access Hollywood tape are “rude” and “gross”, he claimed “that doesn’t make Ms Carroll’s unbelievable story believable”.

The judge will now instruct the jury on Tuesday morning before they will begin deliberations in the case.

Ms Carroll has claimed that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

In other legal troubles, the judge in Mr Trump’s hush money case issued a gag order on Monday banning him from posting information about the evidence and witnesses on social media.