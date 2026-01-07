Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump admin declares war... on added sugar with new dietary guidelines

New guidelines push Health Secretary Kennedy’s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ agenda

Isabel Keane in New York

The Trump administration announced a new set of dietary guidelines for Americans that prioritizes protein and encourages consuming less sugar and processed foods.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the 2025-2030 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans on Wednesday. The new guidance gives Americans recommendations to achieve a healthy diet and provides updated information for federal nutrition programs and policies.

The changes prioritize some of the key beliefs that make up Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, including discouraging the consumption of highly processed foods and added sugar.

“Our message is clear: Eat real food,” Kennedy said Wednesday.

A new set of guidelines is published every five years by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture.

This is a breaking news story...

