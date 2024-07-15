✕ Close Related: Donald Trump is seen for the first time after assassination attempt at rally

Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year’s Republican National Convention, a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee – who will be coronated by his party as its 2024 candidate at the convention and finally unveil the identity of his running mate – was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage. Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Bloody but unbowed, Trump can now expect a hero’s welcome when he appears in Milwaukee – despite recently referring to the city as “horrible” – and has already revealed that he has completely revised his keynote speech to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.

JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Doug Burgum are thought to be the front-runners to be his running mate.