1721036828

RNC 2024 live: Trump in Milwaukee for high-profile Republican convention after rally shooting

Follow the latest updates from Wisconsin as the GOP gathers to formally invite former president Donald Trump to be its 2024 presidential nominee

Joe Sommerlad
Monday 15 July 2024 10:47
Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year’s Republican National Convention, a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee – who will be coronated by his party as its 2024 candidate at the convention and finally unveil the identity of his running mate – was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage. Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Bloody but unbowed, Trump can now expect a hero’s welcome when he appears in Milwaukee – despite recently referring to the city as “horrible” – and has already revealed that he has completely revised his keynote speech to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.

JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Doug Burgum are thought to be the front-runners to be his running mate.

1721036406

Donald Trump to appear at Republican convention after surviving assassination attempt

Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year’s Republican National Convention (RNC), a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Sunday
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Sunday (Reuters)

You can follow all of the fallout from Saturday’s shocking attack over in our dedicated sister blog but, right here, we’ll be concentrating on the RNC, where, bloody but unbowed, Trump can expect a hero’s welcome.

But before we get down to convention business, here’s Rachel Sharp with Trump’s most recent comments on his ordeal.

Trump describes split-second moment that saved his life: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’

Trump claimed the shooting had given him new perspective heading into the Republican National Convention, prompting him to tear up his speech lashing out at Joe Biden for a new focus on a bid to ‘unite the country’

Joe Sommerlad15 July 2024 10:40
Good morning!

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at which the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump will be formally invited to represent that GOP in this year’s election race against Joe Biden.

Trump, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night, is expected to formally address the convention on Thursday, before which he will finally name his running mate, with Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum thought to be the front-runners for the honor of succeeding Mike Pence in the role.

Joe Sommerlad15 July 2024 10:10

