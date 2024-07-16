RNC 2024 live: Trump expected to appear just days after being shot during assassination attempt
Follow the latest updates from Wisconsin as Trump gets Republican presidential nomination for third election cycle in a row
Donald Trump is expected to appear on stage at the Republican National Convention this evening just two days after he was shot in an assassination attempt at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.
Trump’s expected appearance, reported by CNN, comes after he and Ohio Senator JD Vance have officially clinched the Republican nominations for president and vice president.
Trump got the presidential nomination for the third election cycle in a row.
“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed. One attendee died and another two were injured.
The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents.
Bloody but unbowed, Trump can now expect a hero’s welcome when he appears in Milwaukee – despite recently referring to the city as “horrible” – and has already revealed that he has completely revised his keynote speech to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.
Senator Tim Scott slams President Joe Biden on economy, veterans
Senator Tim Scott, a former presidential candidate and staunch campaign surrogate for Donald Trump, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday evening.
“We hear despair and the voices of a millennial couple raising two kids in a one-bedroom apartment because they can’t afford a house,” Scott said. “We see pain on the faces of Gold Star parents because their Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden literally forgets their son died in uniform on his watch.”
“We deserve so much better,” he continued.
Senator Katie Britt mocked on social media after RNC speech
Senator Katie Britt spoke at the RNC this evening after her GOP response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address went viral.
Her tone, which mirrored the infamous March speech that became the subject of a Saturday Night Live cold open skit, has already been mocked on social media.
“Katie Britt is giving another speech throwing off serial killer vibes again at the Republican National Convention,” one user wrote on X.
Another user wrote: “Is Katie Britt a robot? Why does she speak like that?”
“Ok, that is just how Britt talks,” a third user noted.
Senator Katie Britt speaks at RNC after infamous State of the Union response
Senator Katie Britt, who went viral earlier this year after she gave the GOP response to the State of the Union address, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday night.
“To my fellow moms and dads across America, I think we all know that raising a family is hard,” Britt told convention attendees. “Add in smartphones and social media, and we already had plenty to worry about, but then Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came around. Now our lives are that much more difficult and way more expensive. “
Britt’s intonation tonight mirrored her March speech which caused her to go viral and even become the subject of a Saturday Night Live speech.
“We will defeat decline, dust off our dreams and forge our future, because families across our nation deserve better,” Britt said. “Once again, America will be the land of limitless opportunity for all, and paving that path starts today.
“So let’s roll up our sleeves, send President Trump back to the White House and get America back on track.”
RNC Chairs praise Trump-Vance ticket
Republican National Committee Chairs Michael Whatley and Lara Trump praised JD Vance as the GOP vice presidential pick.
“The GOP is the party of working Americans, and Senator Vance has long championed the rural men and women left behind in Joe Biden’s America,” Whatley and Lara Trump said in a statement. “His experience, on top of President Trump’s accomplishments for rural communities, like negotiating fairer trade deals like the USMCA and cutting red tape for our farmers, will show Americans in the Heartland that they have a home in President Trump’s movement to Make America Great Again.”
“We look forward to welcoming Americans of all backgrounds into our ‘big tent’ Party and behind the Trump-Vance ticket in the leadup to Election Day.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene takes stage
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a right-wing firebrand from Georgia, spoke at the Republican National Convention moments ago.
Greene attacked US aid to Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. She also praised Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old father and retired fire chief who died after gunfire erupted at Donald Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Comperatore was killed after throwing his body on his wife and daughter to protect them from the bullets.
Trump expected to appear at RNC tonight: report
Donald Trump is expected to appear on stage at the Republican National Convention this evening, CNN reports.
His appearance comes just days after he was shot in the ear in an attempted assassination at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.
The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed one attendee and injured two others.
Eric Trump describes watching assassination attempt against his father
Eric Trump described his reaction to watching his father, Donald Trump, face an attempted assassination at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.
“I sat there with my two infant children, I watched the whole thing happening,” the former president’s son told CNN. “I can obviously recognize the sound of gunshots, and you hear them come across the TV screens, and it’s horrifying.”
Trump was struck in the ear, while one attendee was killed and two others were injured.
“He had blood coming out of his ear, he had blood on his face,” Eric Trump continued. “He was on the ground, he didn’t know where else he had possibly even hit. Obviously, it was a huge sign of relief when he got up, when he put his fist in the air.”
He told CNN that his father’s life “could’ve been taken in a heartbeat.”
“It was less than an inch, if he had turned his head...he certainly understands how close it was.”
Rep Mike Lawler says JD Vance could help determine election outcome
Representative Mike Lawler, a Republican from a swing district in New York, told The Independent that JD Vance’s working-class background could help swing the election in Donald Trump’s favor.
“I think he certainly will appeal greatly to blue-collar working-class voters, especially in the Rust Belt in the states that ultimately are going to determine the outcome,” Lawler told The Independent.
“I think that the vice presidential pick was always interesting and exciting,” he continued. “At the end of the day, that person is going to be a spokesperson for the President.”
RNC Chair kicks off Monday night speeches
Michael Whatley, chair of the Republican National Committee, took the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to kick off the Monday evening programming.
The speakers expected on stage tonight include Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem.
Vivek Ramaswamy eyes JD Vance’s senate seat
Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate who dropped out of the race in January, said he would be open to replacing JD Vance’s senate seat if he and Trump win in November.
“I have rock-solid conviction that JD will be an outstanding VP for President Trump,” Ramaswamy told Fox News. “The only negative is this leaves our side missing one of our best fighters in the Senate. If asked to serve, I would strongly consider the position and would discuss with President Trump which path makes the most sense for our country.”
Vance is currently the junior senator from Ohio.
