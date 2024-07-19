RNC 2024 live: Trump kisses helmet of firefighter killed during rally shooting as he flashes $1m check in speech
Follow the latest updates from Milwaukee as Donald Trump prepares to give his keynote speech on Thursday night
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump lit up the crowd at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as he took the stage to give his keynote speech on Thursday night.
As he discussed the assassination attempt against him, Trump kissed the helmet of retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was fatally shot at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump also flashed a $1 million check donated by a friend to the families of the rally victims.
Trump said he has raised millions for Comperatore’s family, as well as the two attendees injured.
Moments ago, Melania Trump made a surprise entrance at the convention after being largely absent from her husband’s campaign events.
The former president, still sporting a bandaged ear, entered the convention earlier in the night. He was met with a standing ovation as AC/DC’s “Back in Black” played. Trump promised his remarks will be more moderate in tone after he called for cooler rhetoric after he survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night.
Trump’s remarks follow speeches from major figures like Eric Trump, Tucker Carlson and Alina Habba.
Trump’s new running mate JD Vance closed out the third night of the RNC with his first speech as the GOP’s vice presidential nominee.
Trump names Biden — but says he’ll only do it once
Donald Trump name-dropped his opponent during his keynote speech — saying he would only do so once.
“If you took the ten worst presidents in the history of the United States, the ten worst added them up, they will not have done the damage that Biden has done,” Trump said.
“I’m not going to use the name anymore, just one time. The damage that he’s done to this country is unthinkable.”
Trump alludes to repeated false claim that 2020 election was stolen
Donald Trump alluded to his baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020. However, Trump continues to claim the election was stolen from him.
“This administration can’t come close to solving the problems we’re dealing with...we have people that are a lot less than fierce, except when it comes to cheating on elections and a couple of other things,” Trump remarked from the convention stage.
Trump repeats ‘World War III’ claim
Donald Trump peddled his much-repeated claim that the globe is on the brink of “World War III” because of nuclear weapons.
“War is now raging in Europe and the Middle East, a growing specter of conflict hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and all of Asia, and our planet is teetering on the edge of World War II, and this will be a war like no other war because of weaponry,” Trump said at the Republican National Convention. “The weapons are no longer army tanks going back and forth, shooting at each other. These weapons are obliteration. It’s time for a change.”
Soon after, Trump began harping on inflation, promising to “lower the cost of energy.”
“Drill, baby, drill,” the former president chanted as the crowd roared.
Trump kisses Corey Comperatore’s helmet
Donald Trump kissed the helmet of Corey Comperatore, the retired fire chief killed by Thomas Matthew Crooks during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.
Comperatore died after diving on top of his wife and daughter to protect them from Crooks’ gunfire.
Trump also flashed a $1 million check donated by a friend to support Comperatore’s family and the two others injured at the rally.
Trump recounts assassination attempt in great detail during RNC speech as he says its ‘painful’ to tell the story
Five days after a .22 caliber bullet came within inches of ending his life, Donald Trump recounted his survival and cast himself as a triumphant hero as he accepted his party’s presidential nomination for the third consecutive election cycle on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.
The ex-president, who wore a bandage on the ear that was grazed during the attempt on his life, told the crowd of delegates and supporters that he was “not supposed to be here” and credited his presence on the stage to “the grace of almighty God.”
Read more:
Trump recounts assassination attempt at RNC speech as he says its ‘painful’ to tell
Five days after a .22 calibre bullet came within inches of ending his life, Donald Trump recounted his survival and cast himself as a triumphant hero as he accepted his party’s presidential nomination for the third consecutive election cycle on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Crowd reacts as Trump describes assassination attempt
As Donald Trump described the assassination attempt against him, the crowd joined in on the remarks with cheers and chants of their own.
Trump earned a big laugh when he told the crowd that ears bleed more than any other part of the body.
When Trump said he is “not supposed to be here” following the near-miss gunshot, the crowd responded by chanting, “Yes you are, yes you are!”
“I raised my right arm, looked at the 1000s and 1000s of people that were breathlessly waiting and started shouting, ‘Fight, fight, fight,’” Trump told the crowd.
Attendees responded by chanting, “fight!”
‘If I had not moved my head...I would not be here’: Trump describes assassination attempt
For the first time, Donald Trump is speaking about the assassination attempt against him during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
“It was a warm, beautiful day in the early evening in Butler township in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Trump said from the Republican National Convention stage.
“Behind me and to the right was a large screen that was displaying a chart of border crossings under my leadership, the numbers were absolutely amazing,” he continued. “In order to see the chart, I started to like this turn to my right and was ready to begin a little bit further turn, which I’m very lucky I didn’t do when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear.”
Trump said he moved his hand to his ear and saw it was covered in blood.
“I immediately knew it was very serious that we were under attack, and in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground,” Trump told attendees. “Bullets were continuing to fly as very brave Secret Service agents rushed to the stage — and they really did, they rushed to the stage.”
“If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight.”
Trump told the audience he is “not supposed to be here tonight.” The crowd responded with chants of: “Yes you are, yes you are!”
Donald Trump takes the stage
Donald Trump takes the stage for his keynote address after Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, gave an impassioned speech in support of the former president and introduced him to the Republican National Convention.
See it: Kid Rock performs at RNC
Kid Rock gave an energetic performance at the Republican National Convention before introducing his brother, Dana White.
Eric Trump on assassination attempt: ‘Never have I been more proud to be a Trump’
Eric Trump told the Republican National Convention about his reaction to the assassination attempt against his father during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
“A man who survived a bullet that was intended to eliminate him permanently from our future and from our family,” Eric Trump said. “Never have I been more proud to be a Trump.”
“Dad five days ago, Lara, Luke, Carolina and I held our breath as we saw blood pour across your face,” he continued. “By the grace of God, divine intervention and your guardian angels above you survived.”
The 40-year-old then recounted the moments after the bullet struck Donald Trump’s ear.
“The whole world saw your strength as you stood up, you wiped the blood off your face, you put your fist in the air, in a moment that will be remembered as one of the most courageous acts in the history of American politics, you shouted: Fight!”
The crowd broke out into applause, chanting, “Fight, fight.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments