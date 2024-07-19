✕ Close Trump kisses helmet of firefighter killed during rally shooting

Donald Trump lit up the crowd at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as he took the stage to give his keynote speech on Thursday night.

As he discussed the assassination attempt against him, Trump kissed the helmet of retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was fatally shot at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump also flashed a $1 million check donated by a friend to the families of the rally victims.

Trump said he has raised millions for Comperatore’s family, as well as the two attendees injured.

Moments ago, Melania Trump made a surprise entrance at the convention after being largely absent from her husband’s campaign events.

The former president, still sporting a bandaged ear, entered the convention earlier in the night. He was met with a standing ovation as AC/DC’s “Back in Black” played. Trump promised his remarks will be more moderate in tone after he called for cooler rhetoric after he survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night.

Trump’s remarks follow speeches from major figures like Eric Trump, Tucker Carlson and Alina Habba.

Trump’s new running mate JD Vance closed out the third night of the RNC with his first speech as the GOP’s vice presidential nominee.