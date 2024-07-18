✕ Close JD Vance leads attack on Biden as he takes RNC stage to promote Trump

Donald Trump will deliver the closing address of this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, having promised his remarks will be more moderate in tone after he called for cooler rhetoric in the wake of his surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Trump’s new running mate JD Vance closed out the third night of the RNC in Wisconsin on Wednesday with his first speech as the GOP’s vice presidential nominee.

Vance laid into President Joe Biden by declaring: “For half a century, he’s been a champion of every single policy initiative to make America weaker and poorer.”

Also addressing the convention on Wednesday was Donald Trump Jr and his daughter Kai Trump – the former president’s eldest grandchild, 17 – who received a warm welcome on stage at the Fiserv Forum and praised her grandfather as a “normal” senior who gives her “candy and soda when her parents aren’t looking”.

The program also included Peter Navarro – fresh out of prison that morning – plus Nancy Mace, Matt Gaetz, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kellyanne Conway and hard-line Texas Governor Greg Abbott.