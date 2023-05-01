✕ Close Trump sexual assault accuser takes the stand

Donald Trump bizarrely compared himself to President Abraham Lincoln during a rambling interview which aired on Fox News on Sunday night.

The former president told Life, Liberty & Levin that he was “treated the worst of all” US presidents, even Mr Lincoln who was assassinated in a theatre in Washington DC.

“Abraham Lincoln – he had a civil war going on but Abraham Lincoln was just vilified,” he said. “And now they say Trump got treated the worst of all.”

His comments came ahead of another busy week for the former president as he jetted off to Scotland, leaving his legal battles behind in the US.

Mr Trump landed in Scotland on Monday morning for a visit to his golf resort at the Menie Estate, marking his first trip to the UK since 2019.

Meanwhile, back in his native New York, his civil rape trial will continue in his absence.

Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll will return to the stand for a third day of testimony on Monday morning.