Trump news – live: Trump bizarrely compares himself to Lincoln as he flies to Scotland to visit golf courses
Trump is visiting his golf resort in Scotland on Monday while E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial continues against him in New York
Donald Trump bizarrely compared himself to President Abraham Lincoln during a rambling interview which aired on Fox News on Sunday night.
The former president told Life, Liberty & Levin that he was “treated the worst of all” US presidents, even Mr Lincoln who was assassinated in a theatre in Washington DC.
“Abraham Lincoln – he had a civil war going on but Abraham Lincoln was just vilified,” he said. “And now they say Trump got treated the worst of all.”
His comments came ahead of another busy week for the former president as he jetted off to Scotland, leaving his legal battles behind in the US.
Mr Trump landed in Scotland on Monday morning for a visit to his golf resort at the Menie Estate, marking his first trip to the UK since 2019.
Meanwhile, back in his native New York, his civil rape trial will continue in his absence.
Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll will return to the stand for a third day of testimony on Monday morning.
Donald Trump says ‘it’s great to be home’ as he arrives in Scotland amid slew of lawsuits
Former US president Donald Trump has touched down in Scotland as he visits his golf courses ahead of a trip to Ireland.
Mr Trump landed in Aberdeen on Monday morning having announced he will be opening a “spectacular” second course at the Menie Estate in the north-east of the country.
He arrived at Aberdeen Airport at about 11.30am and was met by two pipers, a red carpet and 10-vehicle motorcade. He told reporters waiting on the tarmac, “It’s great to be home,” referencing the fact Scotland is the home of his mother. He put his fist in the air and then stepped into a vehicle waiting at the bottom of the plane steps.
Read the full story here:
Trump says ‘it’s great to be home’ as he arrives in Scotland amid slew of lawsuits
The former US president has said he will be opening a ‘spectacular’ second course in Aberdeen
Trump claims it is ‘great to be home' as he is joined by Eric Trump on Scotland visit
Donald Trump claimed it is “great to be home” as he was joined by son Eric Trump on his visit to Scotland.
The former president was greeted by bagpipes as his private plane touched down on the tarmac at Aberdeen Airport on Monday morning.
He waved and raised his fist in the air as he disembarked the plane before making a few comments to the waiting media.
“It is great to be home,” he said – a reference to Scotland being the home of his mother.
He then got into a waiting vehicle to head to his golf course.
Trump posts fresh attack on DeSantis while insisting ‘I couldn’t care less’ if Florida governor runs against him
Former President Donald Trump continued his contradictory campaign of attacks targeting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this weekend, insisting that the poltician who has been the subject of his relentless sniping in fact poses no threat to him.
The ex-president posted his latest take on the state of the 2024 Republican primary on Truth Social late on Sunday morning, writing that he “couldn’t care less” if Mr DeSantis chose to run against him for the GOP nomination.
“I couldn’t care less if Ron DeSanctus runs, but the problem is the Bill he is about to sign, which allows him to run without resigning from being Governor, totally weakens Election Integrity in Florida,” wrote Mr Trump, apparently now shortening the “Ron DeSanctimonious” nickname he previously came up with for the governor.
“Instead of getting tough, and doing what the people want (same day voting, Voter ID, proof of Citizenship, paper ballots, hand count, etc.) this Bill guts everything. It will allow dirty Voter rolls to get dirtier, weakens transparency, and is a total mess. It’s simple, all we want is a Free and Fair Election, and an honest count,” he continued.
Read the full story:
Trump insists he ‘couldn’t care less’ if DeSantis runs against him
DeSantis remains only Republican polling competitively against Trump for 2024
Trump lands in Scotland
Donald Trump has landed in Scotland for his visit to his golf courses.
The former president touched down in his private plane – dubbed “Trump Force One” at around 11.30am local time (6.30am ET).
E Jean Carroll v Trump civil rape trial resumes today
The civil rape trial brought by E Jean Carroll against Donald Trump will resume in New York today, following a one-day break on Friday.
The magazine columnist is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.
She says that she and Mr Trump randomly bumped into each other at the store and they got chatting, before Mr Trump pinned her against a wall in a dressing room and sexually assaulted her.
Mr Trump denies the allegations.
Ms Carroll will return to the stand for a third day of testimony on Monday morning.
Trump heads to Scotland to visit his golf courses
Donald Trump has jetted off to Scotland, leaving his legal battles behind in the US.
Mr Trump is set to land in Scotland on Monday for a visit to his golf resort at the Menie Estate, marking his first trip to the UK since 2019.
Read more here:
Trump visiting Scotland to tour ‘spectacular’ golf course ahead of Ireland trip
Former US president is running for the White House again in 2024 in what could be rerun of contest against Joe Biden
Trump bizarrely compares himself to Lincoln
Donald Trump bizarrely compared himself to President Abraham Lincoln during a rambling interview which aired on Fox News on Sunday night.
The former president told Life, Liberty & Levin that he was “treated the worst of all” US presidents, even Mr Lincoln who was assassinated in a theatre in Washington DC.
“Abraham Lincoln – he had a civil war going on but Abraham Lincoln was just vilified,” he said. “And now they say Trump got treated the worst of all.”
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog about all things Donald Trump
Follow for all the latest developments in Trumpworld.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies