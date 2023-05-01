✕ Close Trump sexual assault accuser takes the stand

Donald Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina has asked for the judge in the E Jean Carroll civil rape trial to declare a mistrial.

Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll returned to the stand for a third day of testimony on Monday morning.

In a letter sent in overnight on Monday, Mr Tacopina argued that Judge Lewis Kaplan is guilty of “pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings” against the Trump legal team.

Mr Tacopina said he would either request that the judge “correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury” or ask that he be given more leeway as he cross-examines Ms Carroll.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump arrived in Scotland to visit his golf courses.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen,” he wrote on Truth Social.