Trump news – live: E Jean Carroll resumes rape case cross-examination as Trump seeks mistrial
Trump is visiting his golf resort in Scotland on Monday while E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial continues against him in New York
Donald Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina has asked for the judge in the E Jean Carroll civil rape trial to declare a mistrial.
Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll returned to the stand for a third day of testimony on Monday morning.
In a letter sent in overnight on Monday, Mr Tacopina argued that Judge Lewis Kaplan is guilty of “pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings” against the Trump legal team.
Mr Tacopina said he would either request that the judge “correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury” or ask that he be given more leeway as he cross-examines Ms Carroll.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump arrived in Scotland to visit his golf courses.
“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Former president Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in the civil battery and defamation trial he faces against writer E Jean Carroll, citing the presiding judge’s “pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings” against him, CNN reported.
Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina filed a letter early on Monday morning saying he would alternatively ask Judge Lewis Kaplan to “correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury” or ask for greater leeway in cross examining Ms Carroll.
“Here, despite the fact trial testimony has been underway for only two days, the proceedings are already replete with numerous explains of Defendant’s unfair treatment by the Court, most of which has been witnessed by the Jury,” the letter read.
Mr Tacopina raised the fact that the judge restricted Mr Tacopina from asking Ms Carroll additional questions about her efforts to obtain security camera footage from the store, “expressing a corroborative view” that nobody was on the sixth floor of Bergdorf Goodman store at the time of the allged assault. Mr Tacopina also criticised Judge Kaplan calling certain lines of his questioning “argumentative” in front of the jury.
Trump and Carroll attorneys argue about permissable questioning
Following the objection against Mr Tacopina’s line of questioning, an attorney for Ms Carroll told Judge Kaplan that “it is not appropriate for the jury to know of assaults outside the book, even some in the book”.
“She testified to the 21 most hideous men, seemingly not including all those who apparently assaulted her,” Mr Tacopina said.
Judge Kaplan asked why an answer regarding the assaults would be permissible, leading to Mr Tacopina withdrawing the question.
“The book as a whole is not” a part of the trial, a lawyer for Ms Carroll said, according to Inner City Press.
The lawyer added that the attacks by Ms Carroll’s ex-husband John Johnson and former CBS boss Les Moonves are a part of the proceedings.
Following this discussion, the jury reentered the courtroom.
Tacopina’s questioning prompts judge to ask jury to step out
Mr Tacopina asked Ms Carroll: “This Facebook post says, ‘Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000 if he couldn’t speak’ – you joked around about this, right?”
Ms Carroll said she had.
“You joked about having sex with Mr Trump five years before,” the lawyer added.
“We all know the math,” Judge Kaplan interjected, according to Inner City Press.
“Your book, it has a list of hideous men?” Mr Tacopina asked.
“It is a dark satire,” Ms Carroll responded.
“According to you, it does not even include all the men you say assaulted you?” Mr Tacopina asked.
This prompted an objection from Ms Carroll’s legal team and the judge asked the jury to step into the jury room.
‘Ambitious young business people competing, that’s what I liked'
Ms Carroll said she was “impressed” by The Apprentice.
“Ambitious young business people competing, that’s what I liked. Not [Mr Trump] firing people,” she said, according to Inner City Press.
“But you posted that you were a big fan,” Mr Tacopina pressed.
Ms Carroll noted that two of her friends were on the programme.
Carroll returns to witness stand as cross-examination continues
E Jean Carroll has returned to the witness stand as the cross-examination by Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina continues.
“Ms Carroll, you continued to shop at Bergdorf’s after the 1995 or 1996 event you describe?” the attorney asked, according to Inner City Press, to which Ms Carroll said she did.
“Since 1995 or 1996, you’ve [made] many purchases from Bergdorf’s?” Mr Tacopina pressed.
“Not necessarily many, but several,” Ms Carroll said.
Mr Tacopina asked if it was “fair to say you were not afraid of going to Bergdorf’s?”
“Correct,” Ms Carroll said.
