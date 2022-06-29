✕ Close 'The lie hasn't gone away': Jan 6 committee chairman says Trump threat to elections is ongoing

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s top aide Cassidy Hutchinson has testified before the committee investigating the 6 January attacks at the Capitol.

She told the committee that the president said, “I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons,” when he was warned his supporters were heavily armed in the moments before he encouraged them to march on the Capitol.

Once the president finished speaking to throngs of supporters on January 6, he was reportedly “irate” his security staff didn’t want him to make an unplanned visit to the Capitol, so much so that he tried to grab the wheel of the presidential limousine and allegedly attacked a Secret Service agent.

Eventually, according to Ms Hutchinson’s testimony, as rioters breached the Capitol, the president nonchalantly said vice-president Mike Pence “deserves” to have extremists chanting that he should be hung for refusing to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president attacked the testimony, claiming he barely knew the “sick” Ms Hutchinson.