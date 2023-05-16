Trump news – live: Rudy Giuliani boasted about selling pardons with Trump for $2m, lawsuit claims
Claim was made in $10m New York lawsuit by former employee of Mr Giuliani
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
A former aide to Rudy Giuliani says she was told that the ex-New York City mayor and then-president Donald Trump were offering to sell presidential pardons for $2m apiece, according to court documents.
The allegation was made by Noelle Dunphy, a New York-based public relations professional who is suing Mr Giuliani for “unlawful abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct” committed while she worked for him in 2019 and 2020.
Mr Giuliani has strongly denied the claims in the lawsuit.
Earlier it was reported that Mr Trump was shown tweets from Democrats blasting CNN for hosting the town hall with him to psyche him up during the live broadcast.
During the initial commercial break, Trump adviser Jason Miller showed the former president recent tweets backstage at the New Hampshire college where the event was hosted, according to Axios.
Mr Trump grew more bellicose as the night went on after being shown posts by several people slamming CNN, including New York progressive representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who at the time, said: “CNN should be ashamed of themselves”.
Trump says he would be ‘rebuked’ by GOP if he didn’t push 2020 election lies
Donald Trump has said that he would be “rebuked” by the Republican base if he stopped pushing his lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him.
While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden have both criticised Mr Trump for obsessing about the past and not moving forward, Mr Trump told The Messenger that he wouldn’t give up on the issue.
“If you look at the polls, almost 80 per cent in our party think the election was rigged … I feel that history is something that, if you don’t learn from it, you’re a fool,” Mr Trump said. “That doesn’t mean that I have to devote half of my speech to 2020, but devoting two per cent or three per cent or four per cent is okay. And I think if I didn’t I would actually be rebuked by a large portion of the Republican Party.”
A recent poll found that while more and more Republicans realize there’s no real evidence proving that the 2020 election was stolen, a majority – 63 per cent – still believe that it was.
Within that group, 52 per cent say they believe there’s “solid evidence” while 48 per cent based that belief on “suspicion,” according to the CNN poll.
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with no new charges
A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign with withering criticism of the bureau but a meagre court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century”.
The report from special counsel John Durham represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Mr Trump and allies had claimed would expose massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence officials.
Instead, the investigation delivered underwhelming results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.
Trump claimed Durham probe would uncover the ‘crime of the century’. Here’s what it really found
An investigation into the origins of the FBI‘s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded, with the prosecutor leading the inquiry submitting a much-awaited report that found major flaws.
The report, the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct by US government officials, contained withering criticism for the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Mr Trump supporters who have long denounced the Russia investigation, as well as his opponents who say the Durham team’s meagre court record shows their probe was a politically motivated farce.
Trump says Melania is ‘enthused’ about 2024 campaign
Donald Trump has said that his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, is very “enthused” about his 2024 campaign.
Mr Trump was asked by The Messenger: “Is your wife, Melania Trump, going to be involved in your reelection?”
“She’s very enthused – very, very enthused about it,” Mr Trump said.
As the US marked Mother’s Day on Sundat, Mr Trump posted a predictably oddly phrased message celebrating mothers, in particular those of his main foes.
Perhaps in his rush to stick it to the “Radical Left Fascists” he failed to mention his wife, Melania, mother to his youngest son, Barron.
The former president wrote on Truth Social: “Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country.”
He continued: “Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
Trump doesn’t ‘want to comment’ on what’s in the JFK assassination files
In an interview, Donald Trump was asked about the John F Kennedy assassination files, which he said he was going to release in full as president.
He didn’t end up fulfilling that pledge.
Judge Andrew Napolitano said in a podcast interview that Mr Trump had said that the information shouldn’t be made public.
“I released a lot, as you know. And I will release everything else,” Mr Trump told The Messenger.
Mr Trump was then asked: “So there was nothing in there that the public should be scared about or that makes the US look terrible?”
“Well, I don’t want to comment on that. But I will tell you that I have released a lot. I will release the remaining portion very early in my term,” he said.
Probe into Trump-Russia investigation slams FBI but fails to recommend new charges
An investigation by a Trump administration prosecutor charged with undermining and discrediting the FBI’s probe into alleged ties between former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government has ended after four years and just a single criminal conviction.
The findings from the probe, led by Special Counsel John Durham, are laid out in a nearly 300-page report in which the once-respected career prosecutor — who was hand-picked to delegitimise the FBI’s efforts to determine whether Mr Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia’s efforts to boost his candidacy — railed against the FBI for opening a probe into Mr Trump’s campaign based on “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence” and accusing investigators of suffering from “confirmation bias”.
Over the four years Mr Durham worked to discredit the department’s investigation, he only brought a handful of cases against criminal defendants, including an FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to doctoring an email used to secure a surveillance warrant against an ex-Trump campaign adviser, and two other figures associated with the Trump-Russia probe who were acquitted at trial.
New Hampshire college condemns Trump after ‘deeply troubling’ CNN town hall on its campus
The New Hampshire college that hosted Donald Trump’s CNN town hall has condemned the former president for the “deeply troubling” event.
Saint Anselm College criticised both the comments of the ex-president and the reactions to his statements by the Trump-friendly audience in the auditorium.
CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins asked Mr Trump about the civil trial between him and writer and former advice columnist E Jean Carroll. Mr Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation and has been ordered to pay her $5m. Mr Trump was not found liable for rape. His legal team is appealing the verdict.
Mr Trump denied Ms Carroll’s allegation, to laughter from the crowd in the room.
“A Manhattan jury found you sexually abused the writer E Jean Carroll and defamed her. You’ve denied this. But what do you say to voters who say it disqualifies you from being president?” Ms Collins said.
Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper’s reaction to ‘disturbing’ CNN town hall - with Biden in his place
Donald Trump shared a manipulated video of Anderson Cooper’s dark reaction to CNN’s town hall with the ex-president - using old clips to make it look like the anchor was talking about Joe Biden.
The video posted to Truth Social on Saturday begins with the monologue Cooper gave on Thursday addressing outrage over the event with Mr Trump before shifting to footage of a town hall that the CNN host held with Mr Biden in October 2021.
The town hall on Wednesday (10 May) featured Mr Trump in a loosely-moderated discussion with CNN host Kaitlan Collins, during which he made numerous false statements, advanced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and promised to pardon Capitol rioters charged with crimes for their participation in the insurrection attempt two years ago.
Cooper opened his show, Anderson Cooper 360, the next day by acknowledging that many viewers expressed “deep anger and disappointment” following the event.
In the altered video posted by Mr Trump, Cooper’s remarks were spliced to remove any direct references to the ex-president.
