Donald Trump stopped by “Sneaker Con” to launch new golden Trump-branded high-tops as he closes in on the Republican nomination.

The former US President was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center at “Sneaker Con,” a gathering that bills itself as the “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth” as he introduced what he called the first official Trump footwear.

The shoes, shiny gold high tops with an American flag detail on the back, are being sold as “Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399 on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes and “Victory47” cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle.

It came after Justice Arthur Engorondelivered his verdict in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that sees the former president, his company, and his associates with $355m in fines — with interest $463.9m — and a three-year ban on doing business in the state.

The judge had already ruled that Mr Trump inflated his wealth on financial statements that were given to banks and insurers to make deals and secure favourable loans.