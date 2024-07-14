FBI says Trump rally shooting was assassination attempt as agency names ‘subject involved’ in shooting
Trump said he’s ‘fine’ after being rushed off stage when apparent gunshots ring out during rally
The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting during Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The former president was shot in the ear but said he was “fine” despite the injury.
The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt, the FBI stated.
The gunman was killed by Secret Service agents at the rally after he fired at the crowd from outside the perimeter.
A person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured during the shooting.
Around 6pm on Saturday — after Trump was on stage for about 15 minutes in Butler, Pennsylvania — around seven or eight popping sounds were heard. The former president dropped behind a podium as his Secret Service detail swarmed him. He was hoisted and removed from the stage by several agents with blood on his right ear and down his cheek.
A post on Trump’s Truth Social account says that he “was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”
“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” the post added.
In remarks from Delaware, President Joe Biden said that “there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick.”
“We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” he added.
The president spoke with Trump late on Saturday night, according to the White House.
Airspace over Bethel Park closed for security reasons
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday that the airspace over Bethel Park was closed “effective immediately” for special security reasons, reported Reuters.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, who has been identified by the FBI as the “suspect involved” in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump, lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park.
Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks was registered as a Republican voter, but donated to a Democratic-aligned group
According to public records, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who the FBI has identified as the "suspect involved" in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump, was registered as a Republican voter, according to a listing in Pennsylvania’s voter database that matched his name, age, and the address linked to Crooks in public records, CNN reported.
However, federal campaign finance reports show that he had made a $15 contribution to a Democratic-aligned political action committee called Progressive Turnout Project on 20 January 2021, the report added.
Matthew Crooks lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park.
Trump’s campaign managers say heightened security measures being implemented
Donald Trump’s campaign managers said they will be employing additional security measures after he was shot at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, reported CNN.
Campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita sent staffers a memo saying they “remain horrified” and “hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation, together in unity and we must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our country”.
“We condemn all forms of violence, and will not tolerate dangerous rhetoric on social media.”
The memo also said that the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will continue as planned, “where we will nominate our President to be the brave and fearless nominee of our Party".
“In moments of tragedy and horror, we must be resolute in our mission to reelect President Trump.”
FBI 'working feverishly' to identify the shooter and his motives
FBI is "working feverishly" to establish the identity of the suspect, Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office said.
At a press conference in Butler, Pennsylvania, he said: “We have intelligence analysts as well, working from our field office in Pittsburgh, working feverishly to attempt to identify the individual who did this and any motives behind why this was done.”
He added that law enforcement had found suspicious packages around the area where the gunman was found, but bags left behind by attendees were also being treated as explosive devices. The location of the rally was still being treated as an active crime scene.
“We are close to identification. As soon as we are 100 per cent confident in who an individual is, we’ll share it with the press,” he said.
“With that being said, also, we do not currently have an identified motive, although our investigators are working tirelessly to attempt to identify what that motive was.”
FBI names Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘subject involved’ in Trump rally shooting
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it had identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, reported Reuters.
Secret Service releases a statement after shooting at Trump rally
Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on X: We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy.”
“During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.
“US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated.
“One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation.”
Democrats condemn ‘political violence’ at Trump rally incident
Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Tammy Baldwin and California Governor Gavin Newsomwere among those denouncing “political violence” after a bloodied Trump was rushed from the stage by Secret Service agents on Saturday.
Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey said that violence was “never acceptable” and urged those on the ground at the rally to listen to law enforcement.
“I am monitoring the situation at President Trump’s rally in Butler and I’ve reached out to the State Police to offer support,” he wrote on X. “Political violence is never acceptable and I am hoping former president Trump & all attendees are safe. Everyone in Butler should listen to law enforcement.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X: “I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country.”
Biden back at the White House
Joe Biden landed at Joint Base Andrews, about 30km from the White House, after cutting short a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
The White House said that both the president and vice president Kamala Harris will receive a briefing from Homeland Security and law enforcement officials on the assassination attempt on Trump at his rally.
Trump lands in New Jersey
Video posted by Margo Martin, deputy director of communications for Donald Trump, showed the former president leaving his plane at Newark Liberty International Airport, flanked by members of the US Secret Service.
Trump will spend the night at his private golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, reported AP.
FBI says ‘surprising’ that shooter was able to fire multiple shots
Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, said it was “surprising” that the gunman was able to fire multiple shots at Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Asked if law enforcement only discovered the gunman was on the roof when he began firing, Rojek responded: “That is the assessment at this time.”
“We’re still working through the security apparatus that the Secret Service had in place, what potentially happened,” he added.
“There’s going to be a long investigation into exactly what took place and how the individual was able to get access to the location, what type of weapon he had. All that is really days, weeks, and months of investigation.”
