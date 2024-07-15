✕ Close Related: ‘It’s time to lower the temperature,’ says President Joe Biden in rare White House address following Trump shooting

The classified documents case against former president Donald Trump has been dismissed by Florida judge Aileen Cannon, citing a violation of the appointments clause — that Special Counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutionally named to investigate the case.

Cannon was appointed by Trump. An appeal is expected.

The former president has said he is “supposed to be dead” after being wounded in a “surreal” shooting incident at his latest campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

A full day after the Republican was clipped in the right ear by a sniper’s bullet, the motive of gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks remains a mystery, with investigators saying they believe he acted alone. Secret Service agents fatally shot him.

President Joe Biden has meanwhile used a rare Oval Office address to implore Americans to “cool it down” in the final stretch of this year’s election race and “resolve our differences at the ballot box”.

The president has ordered an independent security review of the attack, which also killed a bystander and critically wounded two others.

After returning to his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump is now at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to accept his party’s invitation to be its 2024 presidential nominee.