Trump rushed to safety after ‘attempted assassination’ at Florida golf course: Live updates
‘President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,’ campaign said
A man with an AK-47-style weapon pushed the muzzle through the trees at the perimeter at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach while the former president was playing a round of golf on Sunday, prompting the Secret Service to open fire, officials told the Associated Press.
Law enforcement sources told CNN that a male driver has been detained in connection with the incident after Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, who they believe intended to target Trump. A long gun has been recovered, they added.
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement that Trump is safe. “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” he said in a statement.
A Secret Service spokesperson said on X: “The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe. @pbso will have more details soon.”
The incident comes two months after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, back on July 13.
Gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire on the former president with an AR-style rifle from a rooftop of a nearby building. A bullet struck Trump in the ear while one rallygoer was killed before Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.
WATCH LIVE: News briefing on incident at Trump's golf course to begin shortly
Male driver is in custody in connection to incident, sheriff says
A male driver is in custody with the FBI, Sheriff Will Snyder told reporters following the incident at Trump’s golf course on Sunday.
A bomb detection dog cleared the car.
Suspect appeared to push muzzle of rifle through fence while Trump played golf
The golf course was shut down for Trump while he played a round on Sunday.
Agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, officials said.
The person appeared to push the muzzle of the rifle through the fence line and that’s when agents fired.
‘I AM ALIVE AND WELL,’ Trump says in fundraising email
Trump said in a fundraising email that he is “safe and well” following the incident at his golf course.
“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” the email continued. “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”
Harris: ‘Violence has no place in America’
President and VP both ‘relieved to know’ that Trump is safe
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the incident at Trump’s golf course and both are “relieved to know” that Trump is safe
Biden and Harris are both in Washington, DC, today and have no public events scheduled.
“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” according to a statement from the White House.
Law enforcement on scene close to Trump’s golf club after shots were fired
Press briefing to be held shortly
White House briefed about ‘security incident’ at Trump International Golf Course
“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing,” according to a White House spokesperson.
“They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”
