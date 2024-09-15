✕ Close Trump doubles down on smears against Haitians as he tries to give himself new nickname

A man with an AK-47-style weapon pushed the muzzle through the trees at the perimeter at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach while the former president was playing a round of golf on Sunday, prompting the Secret Service to open fire, officials told the Associated Press.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that a male driver has been detained in connection with the incident after Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, who they believe intended to target Trump. A long gun has been recovered, they added.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement that Trump is safe. “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” he said in a statement.

A Secret Service spokesperson said on X: “The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe. @pbso will have more details soon.”

The incident comes two months after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, back on July 13.

Gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire on the former president with an AR-style rifle from a rooftop of a nearby building. A bullet struck Trump in the ear while one rallygoer was killed before Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.