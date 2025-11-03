Trump battles shutdown filibuster as millions prepare to vote in New York and California ballots: Live updates
President Donald Trump reiterates demand for solution to government shutdown ahead of crucial Tuesday elections in many states that will provide telling early verdict on his policy agenda
President Donald Trump has repeated his call for Republicans on Capitol Hill to abolish the Senate filibuster in order to use its majority in the chamber to force through a deal to end the government shutdown as voters prepare to go to the polls in state and local elections nationwide Tuesday.
“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, NOT JUST FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE,” the president urged his party on Truth Social in all-caps. “WE WILL GET ALL OF OUR COMMON SENSE POLICIES APPROVED (VOTER ID, ANYONE?) AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Meanwhile, the first elections of Trump’s second term get underway tomorrow, the results of which will be heralded by the victors as either a major repudiation of his controversial policy agenda or a resounding stamp of approval.
The race to find the next mayor of New York City will be closely watched but other key contests include gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia and a vote on California’s “Proposition 50” to enact a new congressional map, which could flip as many as five Republican-held U.S. House seats to Democratic control.
Control of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is also up for grabs.
“REMEMBER, THE DEMOCRATS WILL DO IT IMMEDIATELY, AS SOON AS THEY GET THE CHANCE. OUR DOING IT WILL NOT GIVE THEM THE CHANCE. REPUBLICANS, BE TOUGH AND SMART! THE DEMS ARE CRAZED LUNATICS, THEY WILL NOT OPEN UP OUR COUNTRY NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IRREPARABLY HARMED!”
The shutdown, which began on October 1, is now into its 34th day and, without an agreement between Republicans and Democrats, is on course to beat the 35-day record set in Trump’s first term between 2018 and 2019 and become the longest in American history.
More than half of the states will go to the polls to vote in new officials Tuesday, with the New York City mayor’s race the pick of the bunch but key contests also happening in New Jersey, Virginia, California, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
The results will be interpreted as an important indicator of public sentiment on the president’s second term ahead of the 2026 midterms and come in a moment when the country is mired in a more than month-long government shutdown, which is on course to become the longest in American history.
