Trump blames ‘employee’ for Signalgate and ‘billionaires on left’ for Tesla attacks in Newsmax interview: Live
President suggests no punishment for security officials over blunder that saw Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg added to highly-sensitive group chat on Yemen airstrikes by mistake
President Donald Trump has said National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has no need to apologize for the alarming security breach in which he inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, to a Signal group chat discussing upcoming military action.
During an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday night, Trump attempted to shift the blame towards an unnamed “lower level” White House employee instead, despite Waltz himself saying he takes “full responsibility” for the disaster.
The administration has been under fire since it emerged on Monday that senior officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, reportedly discussed a highly-sensitive operation targeting Houthi positions in Yemen.
Hegseth – like Waltz, facing calls for his resignation from Democrats – called Goldberg a “deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist”.
Two members of the chat, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday and were extensively grilled on the breach.
It has since been reported that members of the Signal group partied with the president at a $1-million-a-seat fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago hours after the successful bombing raid took place.
Trump signs executive order calling for proof of American citizenship to vote
The president signed yet another order on Tuesday, this one requiring the public to prove they are U.S. citizens before they are allowed to vote and attempting to prevent states from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
The sweeping order also seeks to take federal funding away from states that do not comply.
Trump has long questioned the U.S. electoral system and continues to falsely claim that his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.
The president and his Republican allies also have made baseless claims about widespread voting by non-citizens, which is illegal and, in fact, rarely occurs.
Last year, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a bill that would ban non-citizens from registering to vote in federal elections, a practice that is already illegal. It did not pass the Senate, which was then controlled by Democrats.
The White House's order seeks to achieve similar goals. Voting rights groups argued that it, like the aforementioned Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act that did not become law, would disenfranchise voters, particularly people of color, who do not have access to passports or other required identification.
“We’ve got to straighten out our elections,” Trump said as he signed the order at the White House.
“This country is so sick because of the elections, the fake elections and the bad elections, we’re going to straighten that out one way or the other.”
The order, like so many of his others, is likely to draw legal challenges.
Mike Waltz says he takes ‘full responsibility’ for leaked Trump administration Signal chat about Yemen strike
In an interview of his own with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, the under-fire Waltz said he was solely to blame for the Signalgate debacle, struggling to explain how Jeffrey Goldberg was added to the top secret chat if, as the security official claimed, he had never spoken to him and did not have his number.
Here’s more from Josh Marcus.
Mike Waltz takes ‘full responsibility’ for leaked Signal chat about Yemen strike
Trump claims ‘billionaires on the left’ partly to blame for violence against Tesla
Also in last night’s interview with Greg Kelly on the conservative cable news channel, the president agreed that George Soros and his ilk were “probably involved” in the spate of arson attacks on Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships in recent weeks, without offering any evidence for the claim whatsoever.
Trump claims ‘billionaires on the left’ partly to blame for violence against Tesla
Top story: Trump shifts blame for Signalgate texts onto ‘lower level’ mystery employee
Good morning!
Donald Trump has shifted the blame for a major security blunder in which details of U.S. military operations in Yemen were leaked to a journalist on a secret group chat to an unidentified “lower level” White House employee that worked for his National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.
Trump offered the new theory in an interview on Newsmax Tuesday evening on how Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, ended up on the Signal group chat in which the top-secret plans were discussed.
“What it was, we believe, is somebody that was on the line with permission, somebody that was with Mike Waltz, worked for Mike Waltz at a lower level, had, I guess, Goldberg's number or called through the app, and somehow this guy ended up on the call,” the president said.
Uh huh.
Here’s more from Mike Bedigan.
Trump shifts blame for Signalgate texts onto ‘lower level’ mystery employee
The Signal chat blunder has shaken Washington. Except in the White House where it’s brushed off
One day after the revelation of a shocking security breach from top Trump administration officials, the White House is digging in and hoping it can convince Americans to dismiss the unprecedented lapse as media-driven partisan squabbling even as Democrats are calling for resignations.
Eric Garcia, on Capitol Hill, and Andrew Feinberg, at the White House, filed this report.
White House digs in amid fallout from Signal chat scandal
Can Jeffrey Goldberg legally release the Signal messages he received?
Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, released excerpts of the conversation among national security officials on the messaging app Signal after he was accidentally added to the group chat — exercising a right to publish that has sparked controversy among Trump administration officials.
Ariana Baio takes a look at the legal questions that have arisen.
Is Jeffrey Goldberg legally allowed to release the Signal messages he received?
FBI launches task force to investigate threats on Musk’s Tesla company
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed reports that a task force dedicated to investigating the spate of attacks against Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, has been established with the former prosecutor promising to root out “domestic terrorism.”
According to NBC News, at least 80 attacks have been reported against Tesla vehicles since Musk began gutting the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency in January.
James Liddell reports.
FBI launches task force to investigate threats on Musk’s Tesla company
Is Signal secure? Worries raised after airstrikes group chat debacle
Signal is viewed as one of the most secure messaging apps available to the public, but both experts and lawmakers are sharing their concerns about its use by top Trump administration officials.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Is Signal that secure? What the experts think about Trump admin’s war plans leak
Top Democrat calls for Hegseth and Waltz to resign and shreds Gabbard over Signal war talk leak
The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee demanded the resignations of senior Trump administration officials who used a Signal thread to discuss a bombing campaign in Yemen and included a journalist in the chat.
During a hearing Tuesday, committee vice chair Mark Warner grilled intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and slammed national security adviser Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after they failed to conduct “security hygiene 101” without realizing The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the text chain.
Alex Woodward watched the hearing.
Top Democrat calls for Hegseth and Waltz to resign over Signal leak
X loses Community Notes correcting the Pentagon’s claims about the Yemen text leaks
Community Notes on Elon Musk’s app X correcting the Pentagon’s claims about a “deceitful” journalist involved in the Yemen message leak have disappeared from an official Department of Defense post.
Rhian Lubin investigates.
