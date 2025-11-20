Trump signs bill to release Epstein files after months of resistance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has signed the bill — the Epstein Files Transparency Act — to release the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, ending months of resistance to making the records public.

Just one day after Congress swiftly passed legislation to compel the Justice Department to release files related to the late convicted sex offender, the president announced that he had signed the bill on Wednesday evening.

“Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures,” Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post. He mentioned several Democrats who appeared in a tranche of emails from Epstein’s estate that the House Oversight Committee made public last week, including Bill Clinton and Larry Summers.

“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” the president wrote.

“At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him,” he continued.

Trump accused Democrats of using the Epstein Files to distract from Republican victories.

“For years our Great Nation has had to endure RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2, and many other Democrat created Witch Hunts and Scams, all of which have been so terrible and divisive for our Country, and have been done to confuse, deflect, and distract from the GREAT JOB that Republicans, and the Trump Administration, are doing,” the president said. “This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have!”

The president said Monday he has “nothing to do with” Epstein after the batch of emails included messages from the disgraced financier claiming that Trump “knew about the girls” and “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking. Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The stunning emails were made public before Arizona Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn into office by House Speaker Mike Johnson following a 50-day delay since she won her congressional race. Grijalva provided the 218th — and final — signature on a House discharge petition that ultimately forced a vote on the DOJ’s files.

On Tuesday, Jena-Lisa Jones, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse, told CNN that she believes survivors should be present when Trump signs the bill.

“He owes us that much. He owes us an apology. I think that would be one way of showing some remorse for this drawn-out process that didn’t need to be,” Jones said.

More follows.